Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2026 Out at gujaratset.ac.in: Download GSET Admit Card PDF Link Here
Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2026 has been released on the official website at gujaratset.ac.in. Candidates who will appear for the November 29 examination can download their admit cards using their login credentials. Check the direct download link, exam timings, steps to download and important instructions here.
Key Points
- Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2026 released on gujaratset.ac.in by MSU Baroda.
- The GSET 2026 examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026.
- Candidates must download and print their hall tickets for the exam.
Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2026: The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has officially issued the Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2026 on its official website at gujaratset.ac.in. All those candidates who will appear for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026 can download their examination hall tickets online. The GSET 2026 examination will be conducted on November 29, 2026. The Paper 1 exam would be conducted from 9:30 to 10:30 AM and the Paper 2 exam from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates must download their admit cards and carry a printed copy to the examination centre. Check this article for a direct download link, steps to access the hall ticket and other important details .
Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2026: Overview
The Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET exam is conducted to determine candidates eligibility for various Assistant Professor positions in universities and colleges across Gujarat. Candidates can check the important details regarding the GSET Exam 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
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Hall Ticket
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Released
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Exam Date
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November 29, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Hall Ticket Language
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English and Gujarati
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Official Website
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gujaratset.ac.in
Gujarat SET Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link
The Gujarat SET Admit Card 2026 download link is now available for download on the official website. Candidates can now check their exam hall tickets through the GSET 2026 login section by entering the login credentials. The hall ticket is available in both English and Gujarati languages. Check the direct link to download the GSET Exam 2026 hall ticket 2026 below.
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Gujarat SET Admit Card 2026 Link
How to Download Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps give below to download their GSET 2026 hall tickets-
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Visit the official website at gujaratset.ac.in.
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Now click on the GSET 2026 Hall Ticket download link.
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Enter the login credentials such as Mobile Number, Order Number or Easabezz id etc.
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Submit the details to download the hall ticket.
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Check the details mentioned on the admit card.
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Download and take a printout for exam purposes.
Details Mentioned on the GSET Hall Ticket 2026
After downloading the Gujarat SET Hall Ticket candidate must check the information printed on it. In case of any mistakes they can contact the examination authorities. The hall ticket generally contains the following details
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Candidate Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number
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Examination Date
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Examination Centre Details
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Subject and Paper Details
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Important Examination Instructions
Gujarat SET Exam Date 2026 and Important Instructions
The Gujarat State Eligibility Test 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their examination hall ticket to the allotted centre. They must also check all the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.
The examination hall ticket is available in English and Gujarati. If candidates are unable to download the hall ticket in a single attempt the official website tells them to clear the browser history and try again. For assistance candidates can contact the help-line email at info@gujaratset.ac.in.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.