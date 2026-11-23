Key Points Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2026 released on gujaratset.ac.in by MSU Baroda.

The GSET 2026 examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026.

Candidates must download and print their hall tickets for the exam.

Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2026: The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has officially issued the Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2026 on its official website at gujaratset.ac.in. All those candidates who will appear for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026 can download their examination hall tickets online. The GSET 2026 examination will be conducted on November 29, 2026. The Paper 1 exam would be conducted from 9:30 to 10:30 AM and the Paper 2 exam from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates must download their admit cards and carry a printed copy to the examination centre. Check this article for a direct download link, steps to access the hall ticket and other important details . Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2026: Overview The Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET exam is conducted to determine candidates eligibility for various Assistant Professor positions in universities and colleges across Gujarat. Candidates can check the important details regarding the GSET Exam 2026 in the table below.

Particulars Details Exam Name Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026 Conducting Authority Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda Hall Ticket Released Exam Date November 29, 2026 Exam Mode Offline Hall Ticket Language English and Gujarati Official Website gujaratset.ac.in Gujarat SET Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link The Gujarat SET Admit Card 2026 download link is now available for download on the official website. Candidates can now check their exam hall tickets through the GSET 2026 login section by entering the login credentials. The hall ticket is available in both English and Gujarati languages. Check the direct link to download the GSET Exam 2026 hall ticket 2026 below. Gujarat SET Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here How to Download Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2026?

Candidates can follow the simple steps give below to download their GSET 2026 hall tickets- Visit the official website at gujaratset.ac.in.

Now click on the GSET 2026 Hall Ticket download link.

Enter the login credentials such as Mobile Number, Order Number or Easabezz id etc.

Submit the details to download the hall ticket.

Check the details mentioned on the admit card.

Download and take a printout for exam purposes. Details Mentioned on the GSET Hall Ticket 2026 After downloading the Gujarat SET Hall Ticket candidate must check the information printed on it. In case of any mistakes they can contact the examination authorities. The hall ticket generally contains the following details Candidate Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Examination Date

Examination Centre Details

Subject and Paper Details

Important Examination Instructions