The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Government of Maharashtra has released the NEET PG 2026 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round 2 and round 3 counselling schedule. The provisional seat matrix for round 2 was released on November 21. The choice form filling for round 2 is ongoing and will conclude on November 24 at 11:59 pm. The selection list will be released on November 25. Candidates can download the counselling schedules for round 2 and round 3 on the official website medical2026.mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2026: CAP Round 2 Schedule Activity Date Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process November 22 to November 24 (11:59 pm) Selection List Out November 25 Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college November 26 to November 30, 2026 (5:30 pm)

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Counselling: CAP Round 3 Registration From December 2 According to the official schedule, the online registration process for NEET PG 2026 CAP Round 3 will begin on December 2 and continue until December 4, 2026. Candidates will also have to pay the non-refundable registration fee of Rs 3,000 and the applicable security deposit within the given deadline. Candidates must upload coloured scanned copies of their original documents in PDF format after completing the payment process. The schedule also includes the publication of the general list of registered candidates and the combined final common provisional state merit list. The general list of registered candidates, including in-service, NRI and PwD candidates, will be published on December 5. The combined final common provisional state merit list will also be released on the same date. Newly registered candidates will be allowed to submit grievances, along with supporting documents, until December 6.

The CAP Round 3 seat matrix will be published on December 9. Eligible candidates can fill in their online preferences and choices from December 10 to December 12. The third selection list is scheduled to be declared on December 14. Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 CAP Round 3: Important Dates Counselling event Date Last date to cancel Round 2 seat without penalty December 1, 2026, up to 5:30 PM Online registration for round 3 December 2 to 4, 2026 ( 8 pm) Registration fee and security deposit payment December 2 to 4, 2026 (10 pm) Document uploading deadline December 4, 2026, up to 11:59 PM General list of registered candidates December 5, 2026 Combined final common provisional state merit list December 5, 2026 Grievance submission deadline December 6, 2026 Revised general list and merit list December 8, 2026 CAP Round 3 seat matrix December 9, 2026 Online choice filling December 10 to 12, 2026 CAP Round 3 selection list December 14, 2026 Physical joining at allotted college December 15 to 18, 2026 Last date to cancel admission without penalty December 18, 2026, up to 5:30 PM