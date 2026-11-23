Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 and 3 Schedule Released
The Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 and Round 3 schedule has been released by the State CET Cell. Candidates can check important dates for choice filling, seat allotment results, and physical reporting.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Government of Maharashtra has released the NEET PG 2026 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round 2 and round 3 counselling schedule. The provisional seat matrix for round 2 was released on November 21.
The choice form filling for round 2 is ongoing and will conclude on November 24 at 11:59 pm. The selection list will be released on November 25.
Candidates can download the counselling schedules for round 2 and round 3 on the official website medical2026.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2026: CAP Round 2 Schedule
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Activity
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Date
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Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process
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November 22 to November 24 (11:59 pm)
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Selection List Out
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November 25
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Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college
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November 26 to November 30, 2026 (5:30 pm)
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Counselling: CAP Round 3 Registration From December 2
According to the official schedule, the online registration process for NEET PG 2026 CAP Round 3 will begin on December 2 and continue until December 4, 2026. Candidates will also have to pay the non-refundable registration fee of Rs 3,000 and the applicable security deposit within the given deadline.
Candidates must upload coloured scanned copies of their original documents in PDF format after completing the payment process. The schedule also includes the publication of the general list of registered candidates and the combined final common provisional state merit list.
The general list of registered candidates, including in-service, NRI and PwD candidates, will be published on December 5. The combined final common provisional state merit list will also be released on the same date. Newly registered candidates will be allowed to submit grievances, along with supporting documents, until December 6.
The CAP Round 3 seat matrix will be published on December 9. Eligible candidates can fill in their online preferences and choices from December 10 to December 12. The third selection list is scheduled to be declared on December 14.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 CAP Round 3: Important Dates
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Counselling event
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Date
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Last date to cancel Round 2 seat without penalty
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December 1, 2026, up to 5:30 PM
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Online registration for round 3
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December 2 to 4, 2026 ( 8 pm)
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Registration fee and security deposit payment
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December 2 to 4, 2026 (10 pm)
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Document uploading deadline
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December 4, 2026, up to 11:59 PM
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General list of registered candidates
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December 5, 2026
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Combined final common provisional state merit list
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December 5, 2026
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Grievance submission deadline
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December 6, 2026
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Revised general list and merit list
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December 8, 2026
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CAP Round 3 seat matrix
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December 9, 2026
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Online choice filling
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December 10 to 12, 2026
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CAP Round 3 selection list
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December 14, 2026
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Physical joining at allotted college
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December 15 to 18, 2026
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Last date to cancel admission without penalty
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December 18, 2026, up to 5:30 PM
Registration Fee and Document Upload
Candidates who need to register again will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 3,000 along with the applicable security deposit. This applies to candidates who failed to register earlier or whose security deposit was forfeited as per the rules.
Applicants must upload all required coloured scanned copies of their original documents in PDF format after successful payment. The document submission deadline is December 4, 2026, at 11:59 PM.
Candidates allotted seats in CAP Round 3 will have to complete physical reporting and joining at their respective colleges between December 15 and December 18, 2026, with all original documents and the required admission fee.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.