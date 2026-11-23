KPSC KSAAD Exam Date 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission has notified the detailed exam schedule for the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department (KSAAD). The written exam for both the Residual Parent Cadre and the Hyderabad-Karnataka Cadre will be conducted on December 5, 2026, and December 6, 2026, across the state. All those candidates who applied successfully for various posts, including Assistant Controller, Audit Officer, and others, can download the detailed exam schedule at the official website-https://kpsc.karnataka.gov.in.

KPSC KSAAD Exam Date 2026 Download PDF

The Karnataka Public Service Commission has uploaded the detailed exam schedule PDF for the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department (KSAAD) on its official website. The commission will be conducting the written exam for the Residual Parent Cadre and the Hyderabad-Karnataka Cadre on December 5, 2026, and December 6, 2026. Candidates part of the selection process for these posts can download the details pdf directly through the link given below-