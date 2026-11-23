KPSC KSAAD Exam Date 2026 Out at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in: Download Assistant Controller, Audit Officer Posts Details Schedule
KPSC KSAAD Exam Date 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Public Service Commission for the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department (KSAAD). The written exam for the Residual Parent Cadre and the Hyderabad-Karnataka Cadre will be conducted on December 5, 2026, and December 6, 2026. Check hall ticket download link and more details here.
KPSC KSAAD Exam Date 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission has notified the detailed exam schedule for the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department (KSAAD). The written exam for both the Residual Parent Cadre and the Hyderabad-Karnataka Cadre will be conducted on December 5, 2026, and December 6, 2026, across the state. All those candidates who applied successfully for various posts, including Assistant Controller, Audit Officer, and others, can download the detailed exam schedule at the official website-https://kpsc.karnataka.gov.in.
KPSC KSAAD Exam Date 2026 Download PDF
The Karnataka Public Service Commission has uploaded the detailed exam schedule PDF for the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department (KSAAD) on its official website. The commission will be conducting the written exam for the Residual Parent Cadre and the Hyderabad-Karnataka Cadre on December 5, 2026, and December 6, 2026. Candidates part of the selection process for these posts can download the details pdf directly through the link given below-
|KPSC KSAAD Exam Date 2026
|Download PDF
KPSC KSAAD Exam Date 2026 Detailed Schedule
The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has announced the preliminary examination timetable for various posts in the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department. Candidates part of the selection process for various posts under both the Residual Parent Cadre and the Hyderabad-Karnataka Cadre can check the detailed schedule given below-
|Post Title
|Cadre
|Exam Date
|Paper
|Timings
|Audit Officer
|Hyderabad-Karnataka Cadre
|(Group 'B')
|December 5, 2026
|Paper 1
|10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Paper 2
|02:00 PM – 04:00 PM
|Assistant Controller
|Residual Parent Cadre
|(Group 'A')
|December 6, 2026
|Paper 1
|10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Audit Officer
|Residual Parent Cadre
|(Group 'B')
|December 6, 2026
|Paper 2
|02:00 PM – 04:00 PM
How to Download KPSC KSAAD Exam Date 2026 Notice?
Karnataka Public Service Commission has uploaded the detailed exam day notice for the posts of Assistant Controller, Audit Officer and others. You can download the pdf notice after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official website at https://kpsc.karnataka.gov.in/en
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Move to the What's New section on the home page.
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Click on the link displayed as: TIME TABLE FOR THE POST OF GROUP-A ASSISTANT CONTROLLER & GROUP-B AUDIT OFFICER NOTIFICATION DATED:27-08-2026
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You will get the PDF notice in a new window.
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Download and save the same for future reference.
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