India A will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 11th match of the ACC Rising Star Asia Cup 2026. This is a crucial Group B clash which could play a key role in deciding the semi-finalists from the group.

The match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Qatar. Check out the match details, squads, results so far, updated Group B points table and live streaming details below.

IND A vs UAE: Match Details

The India A vs UAE match will take place on November 24 at 11:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:00 AM IST.