India A vs UAE Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Rising Star Asia Cup 2026 Match 11?
India A will look to book their semi-final berth when they take on UAE in the 11th match of the Rising Star Asia Cup 2026. Check match details, squads and live streaming information.
India A will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 11th match of the ACC Rising Star Asia Cup 2026. This is a crucial Group B clash which could play a key role in deciding the semi-finalists from the group.
The match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Qatar. Check out the match details, squads, results so far, updated Group B points table and live streaming details below.
IND A vs UAE: Match Details
The India A vs UAE match will take place on November 24 at 11:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:00 AM IST.
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Details
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Information
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Match
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India A vs UAE, 11th Match, Group B
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Tournament
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ACC Rising Star Asia Cup 2026
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Date
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November 24, 2026
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Venue
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University of Doha for Science and Technology, Qatar
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Match Time
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11:30 AM IST
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Toss Time
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11:00 AM IST
India A vs UAE: Head-to-Head Record in List A
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Matches Played: 2
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India A Won: 2
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UAE Won: 0
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Tied: 0
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No Result: 0
India A vs UAE: Squads
Both teams have announced their squads for the tournament. Below are the players available for the Group B clash.
India A Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanush Kotian, Arshad Khan.
United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Muhammad Shahdad, M Aftab Alam (wk), Basil Hameed (c), Ethan DSouza, Noorullah Ayobi, Uddish Suri, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin, Sohaib Khan, Omid Rahman, Zahid Ali, Ayaan Misbah, Awais Ali Shah.
India A and UAE: Results So Far
India A are currently sitting in the second position in Group B with 1 win in 2 matches. Meanwhile, UAE have lost both of their matches so far in the tournament.
India A started their campaign with a dominant win over Nepal. However, they lost to their arch-rivals Pakistan A in their previous clash.
On the other hand, UAE have lost both of their matches against Pakistan A and Nepal.
India A Results
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Opposition
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Match
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Date
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Result
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Nepal
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4th Match, Group B
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November 20
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Won by 306 runs
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Pakistan A
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8th Match, Group B
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November 22
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Lost by 48 runs
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UAE
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11th Match, Group B
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November 24
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Upcoming
UAE Results
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Opposition
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Match
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Date
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Result
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Pakistan A
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3rd Match, Group B
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November 20
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Lost by 61 runs
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Nepal
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7th Match, Group B
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November 22
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Lost by 6 wickets
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India A
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11th Match, Group B
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November 24
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Upcoming
Rising Star Asia Cup 2026: Updated Group B Points Table
Pakistan A are currently leading Group B with 2 wins in 2 matches and 4 points and qualified for semi finals. India A are in second position with 1 win and 1 loss.
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Position
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Team
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P
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W
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L
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NR
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Pts
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NRR
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1
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Pakistan A (Q)
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2
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2
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0
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0
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4
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+1.090
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2
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India A
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2
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1
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1
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0
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2
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+2.580
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3
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Nepal
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2
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1
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1
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0
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2
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-2.461
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4
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UAE
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2
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0
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2
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0
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0
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-2.061
IND A vs UAE: Where to Watch Live
The India A vs UAE Rising Star Asia Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Meanwhile, fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the Sony LIV app and website.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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