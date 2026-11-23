India A vs Pakistan A Highlights: Check Who Won the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Match
India A suffered a 48-run defeat against Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Tilak Varma scored a slow century, while Abhishek Sharma contributed a quickfire 70.
In a high-scoring match, Pakistan A defeated their arch-rivals India A by 48 runs on Sunday, November 22. The crucial Group B game was played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
Pakistan opted to bat first and posted 313 runs on the board. In reply, India were not able to chase it down and were bowled out for 265 runs despite Tilak Varma's century.
A 48-run defeat for India A in our second match of the campaign. The focus shifts to the contest against UAE. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/BivgtrsAFB #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/XLcetfkeqN— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2026
India A vs Pakistan A Match Highlights
First Innings
Pakistan got off to a flying start with 73 runs on the board in the powerplay. Maaz Sadaqat scored 59 runs off 63 deliveries. India came back quickly with 2 back-to-back wickets. But Hasan Nawaz, followed by Farhan Yousaf, scored 2 more half-centuries of 79 and 56 runs respectively, giving Pakistan a strong total on the board.
Despite Indian bowlers taking quick wickets, Pakistan were able to keep building partnerships. For India, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam picked up 2 wickets each.
Pakistan A Batting
|
Player
|
R
|
B
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Maaz Sadaqat
|
59
|
63
|
6
|
1
|
93.65
|
Hasan Nawaz
|
79
|
82
|
5
|
4
|
96.34
|
Farhan Yousaf
|
56
|
48
|
4
|
2
|
116.67
India A Bowling
|
Player
|
O
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
Econ
|
Harshit Rana
|
10
|
0
|
77
|
2
|
7.70
|
Prince Yadav
|
9.2
|
0
|
60
|
2
|
6.40
|
Suryansh Shedge
|
8
|
0
|
55
|
2
|
6.90
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
8
|
0
|
46
|
2
|
5.80
Second Innings
India got off to a disappointing start with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again departing early, followed by Ayush Badoni's wicket on a duck. Abhishek Sharma then scored a quick 70 runs in just 42 deliveries, including 6 fours and 6 sixes.
Tilak Varma started in a very sluggish manner, not able to find the gaps and boundaries. He kept scoring runs but his strike rate became a point of discussion. Eventually, Tilak went on to score 100 runs in 149 deliveries, including 7 fours and 1 six, at a strike rate of 67.11.
In the end, Shahbaz Ahmed and Tilak tried giving India some hope after back-to-back wickets, with the middle order crumbling under pressure. Shahbaz Ahmed made 56 runs in 49 deliveries. But it wasn't enough as India fell short by 48 runs.
For Pakistan, Hasan Nawaz and Ali Raza picked up 3 wickets each.
India A Batting
|
Player
|
R
|
B
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Tilak Varma
|
100
|
149
|
7
|
1
|
67.11
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
70
|
42
|
6
|
6
|
166.67
|
Suryansh Shedge
|
3
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
33.33
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
56
|
49
|
1
|
4
|
114.29
Pakistan A Bowling
|
Player
|
O
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
Econ
|
Hasan Nawaz
|
10
|
0
|
45
|
3
|
4.50
|
Ali Raza
|
10
|
0
|
56
|
3
|
5.60
India A vs Pakistan A Points Table
With this, Pakistan A have moved to the top of the points table with 2 wins in 2 games. India A are now at the second position with 1 win in 2 games.
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
PTS
|
NRR
|
Pakistan A
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
+1.090
|
India A
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
+2.580
|
Nepal
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-2.461
|
UAE
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-2.061
Also READ:KL Rahul Joins Virat Kohli in Rare Test Record Club During IND vs NZ 1st Test
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com