In a high-scoring match, Pakistan A defeated their arch-rivals India A by 48 runs on Sunday, November 22. The crucial Group B game was played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Pakistan opted to bat first and posted 313 runs on the board. In reply, India were not able to chase it down and were bowled out for 265 runs despite Tilak Varma's century.

A 48-run defeat for India A in our second match of the campaign. The focus shifts to the contest against UAE. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/BivgtrsAFB #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/XLcetfkeqN — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2026

India A vs Pakistan A Match Highlights

First Innings

Pakistan got off to a flying start with 73 runs on the board in the powerplay. Maaz Sadaqat scored 59 runs off 63 deliveries. India came back quickly with 2 back-to-back wickets. But Hasan Nawaz, followed by Farhan Yousaf, scored 2 more half-centuries of 79 and 56 runs respectively, giving Pakistan a strong total on the board.