IMD Weather Update Today, November 23: Planning Your Upcoming Winter Vacation? Check The State-wise AQI, Temperature, Snowfall And Forecast Before Stepping Out
Winter is intensifying across North India, while southern states brace for heavy rainfall. Check the latest IMD weather forecast for November 23, including statewise temperatures, AQI levels, fog alerts, rainfall predictions and snowfall updates before planning your December trip.
IMD Weather Update Today: Winter is slowly turning up the chill across North India, while southern states are preparing for a rather rainy week!
From dense morning fog and dropping temperatures to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, India's weather is keeping everyone on their toes this November 23.
According to the IMD, it has issued heavy rain alerts for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha may experience foggy and chilled mornings.
And if you are a student already dreaming of a December winter getaway to Manali, Kashmir or Auli, hold on before booking those tickets!
Here is your weather forecast with the latest temperature trends, rainfall alerts, snowfall updates and travel conditions you should check before planning your trip.
IMD Weather Today: Temperature, Rainfall and AQI Updates Today, November 23, 2026
Weather In North India Today
|
State / UT
|
Temperature (Min–Max)
|
Rainfall Forecast
|
Prevailing Weather Conditions
|
Representative AQI
|
Delhi (NCT)
|
12°C–26°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Morning fog; sunny afternoon
|
Poor to Very Poor (200–326)
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
11°C–28°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Dense morning fog in isolated areas; clear days
|
Moderate to Poor (153–214)
|
Haryana
|
11°C–26°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Patchy morning fog; cool nights
|
Poor to Very Poor (~165+)
|
Punjab
|
10°C–25°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Morning fog; reduced visibility in pockets
|
Poor to Very Poor
|
Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh
|
-2°C–16°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Sunny days; sub-zero nights in higher reaches; no snowfall
|
Very Poor to Hazardous (220–390+)
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
2°C–19°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Fog in isolated valleys; clear hills
|
Satisfactory to Moderate (~165 in Baddi)
|
Uttarakhand
|
7°C–23°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Clear skies; chilly nights
|
Moderate (120–160)
|
Rajasthan
|
11°C–29°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Sunny skies; cool mornings
|
Moderate to Very Poor (156–170 in Jaipur)
Weather In West and Central India
|
State / UT
|
Temperature (Min–Max)
|
Rainfall Forecast
|
Prevailing Weather Conditions
|
Representative AQI
|
Maharashtra
|
8°C–34°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Cool interior nights; warm and sunny coastal areas
|
Moderate (160–175)
|
Gujarat
|
14°C–32°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Clear skies across Saurashtra, Kutch and mainland
|
Moderate (130–160)
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
10°C–29°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Low-pressure system weakening; dry and cool
|
Moderate (110–145)
|
Chhattisgarh
|
12°C–28°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Clearing skies; pleasant daytime weather
|
Moderate (120–150)
Weather In East and Northeast India
|
State / UT
|
Temperature (Min–Max)
|
Rainfall Forecast
|
Prevailing Weather Conditions
|
Representative AQI
|
Bihar
|
13°C–27°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Dense morning fog; daytime temperatures below normal
|
Moderate to Poor (150–210)
|
Jharkhand
|
12°C–26°C
|
Isolated light rain
|
Morning fog; partly cloudy skies
|
Moderate (110–140)
|
West Bengal
|
16°C–29°C
|
Isolated light rain
|
Showers in Gangetic and Sub-Himalayan regions
|
Satisfactory to Moderate (~84 in Kolkata)
|
Odisha
|
15°C–30°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Morning fog; sunny later
|
Moderate (110–140)
|
Assam & Meghalaya
|
13°C–26°C
|
Isolated to scattered rain
|
Light to moderate showers; morning mist
|
Satisfactory to Moderate (90–130)
|
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura & Arunachal Pradesh
|
9°C–25°C
|
Isolated to scattered rain
|
Light showers; dense fog possible in Tripura
|
Good to Satisfactory (40–90)
South Peninsular India and Islands
|
State / UT
|
Temperature (Min–Max)
|
Rainfall Forecast
|
Prevailing Weather Conditions
|
Representative AQI
|
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry
|
22°C–36°C
|
Isolated heavy rain
|
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph)
|
Moderate (161–180 in Chennai)
|
Kerala & Mahe
|
23°C–32°C
|
Isolated to scattered rain
|
Cloudy skies; heavy rainfall spell expected from November 24
|
Satisfactory (60–90)
|
Karnataka
|
14°C–29°C
|
Isolated rain in South Interior Karnataka
|
Thunderstorms in southern areas; dry in North Karnataka
|
Moderate (158–162 in Bengaluru)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
18°C–31°C
|
Isolated rain
|
Thunderstorms and gusty winds (40–50 kmph)
|
Satisfactory to Moderate (80–130)
|
Telangana
|
15°C–30°C
|
Dry (0%)
|
Cool mornings and clear skies; isolated rain possible November 24–26
|
Moderate (163–164 in Hyderabad)
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
24°C–30°C
|
Scattered to widespread rain
|
Thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–50 kmph)
|
Good (30–50)
|
Lakshadweep
|
24°C–30°C
|
No significant rainfall specified
|
Warm and humid conditions
|
Good (30–50)
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