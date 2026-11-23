IMD Weather Update Today: Winter is slowly turning up the chill across North India, while southern states are preparing for a rather rainy week!

From dense morning fog and dropping temperatures to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, India's weather is keeping everyone on their toes this November 23.

According to the IMD, it has issued heavy rain alerts for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha may experience foggy and chilled mornings.

And if you are a student already dreaming of a December winter getaway to Manali, Kashmir or Auli, hold on before booking those tickets!

Here is your weather forecast with the latest temperature trends, rainfall alerts, snowfall updates and travel conditions you should check before planning your trip.