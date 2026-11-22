School Holiday Tomorrow (November 23, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates
Schools in most Indian states are expected to reopen on November 23, 2026. However, Gujarat and Mumbai municipal and aided primary schools will continue their scheduled holidays. Check state-wise school closure updates, reopening dates and Delhi school status.
Schools across India will follow different schedules on Monday, November 23, 2026, as the festive holiday period comes to an end in several states. While most schools are expected to reopen and conduct regular classes, students in some regions may get an extended break due to scheduled vacations and local holidays.
Schools in Gujarat will continue to observe their Diwali vacation until November 25. In Maharashtra, municipal and aided primary schools in Mumbai will also remain closed on November 23 as part of their scheduled break.
Students and parents should check the latest instructions issued by their respective schools, as holiday schedules may differ between districts and school categories.
School Holiday on November 23, 2026: State-Wise Updates
Here is a state-wise overview of the school holiday status for Monday, November 23.
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State/Region
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School Holiday Update for November 23
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Gujarat
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Schools will remain closed as Diwali vacation continues until November 25.
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Maharashtra (Mumbai)
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Municipal and aided primary schools will remain closed until November 23.
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Maharashtra (Pune)
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Schools are expected to follow their regular schedule after the Diwali break ended on November 18.
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Goa
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Schools are expected to reopen on November 23 after the scheduled Diwali vacation ended on November 21.
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Delhi-NCR
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Schools are expected to conduct regular offline classes.
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Uttar Pradesh
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No statewide school holiday has been announced.
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Bihar
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Schools are expected to remain open after the festive break ended on November 17.
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Rajasthan
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Schools are expected to conduct regular classes after the mid-term break ended on November 15.
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West Bengal
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Schools are expected to remain open after the extended Durga Puja vacation ended on November 12.
Odisha School Holiday November 23, 2026
No statewide holiday confirmation for November 23. Schools in cyclone-affected districts should follow local administration orders.
Gujarat Schools to Remain Closed Until November 25
Schools in Gujarat will continue their scheduled Diwali vacation on November 23. According to the reported holiday calendar, the break will continue until November 25, with classes expected to resume on November 26.
Students in the state will therefore get an extended festive break.
Mumbai Schools to Observe Extended Holiday
In Maharashtra, municipal and aided primary schools in Mumbai are scheduled to remain closed until November 23. The holiday period is followed by Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, and schools are expected to reopen on November 25.
However, schools in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra are following different holiday schedules.
Will Delhi Schools Remain Closed on November 23?
No general school holiday has been announced in Delhi for November 23. The Directorate of Education had already directed schools to resume regular physical classes after the Commission for Air Quality Management revoked GRAP Stage III restrictions on November 17, 2026.
Schools across Delhi, including government, government-aided and recognised private institutions, were instructed to conduct classes in physical mode.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.