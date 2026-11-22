Schools across India will follow different schedules on Monday, November 23, 2026, as the festive holiday period comes to an end in several states. While most schools are expected to reopen and conduct regular classes, students in some regions may get an extended break due to scheduled vacations and local holidays.

Schools in Gujarat will continue to observe their Diwali vacation until November 25. In Maharashtra, municipal and aided primary schools in Mumbai will also remain closed on November 23 as part of their scheduled break.

Students and parents should check the latest instructions issued by their respective schools, as holiday schedules may differ between districts and school categories.

School Holiday on November 23, 2026: State-Wise Updates

Here is a state-wise overview of the school holiday status for Monday, November 23.