JTET Answer Key 2026 at jactetonline.com, Download Teacher Eligibility Test Response Sheet PDF - Link shortly
JTET Answer Key 2026 is expected to be releases soon by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 . Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key and raise objection link, if any against the provisional answer key. Check answer key release date, steps to raise objection and more details here.
JTET Answer Key 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, is all set to release the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 on its official website. Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026, which is the gateway for various teaching jobs across Jharkhand, was held successfully on November 01, 2026, across the state. All candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the provisional answer key and response sheet. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key and raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key.
With the help of the JTET Answer Key 2026, candidates will be able to check the correct solutions, compare their responses, and calculate their expected score even before the official results are announced.
JTET Answer Key 2026 Raise Objections-Remember Key Points
Once released, candidates can check the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 and can avail the facility of raising objections, if any. Candidates should note that the exam authority will be providing an opportunity to raise objections against the questions asked in the examination. However, candidates will have to raise their objections in a time-bound manner as released by the Commission.
- Use Login Credentials to access the Commission’s website https://apsc.nic.in.
- Submit representation through the link displayed on the home page.
- No representation shall be accepted under any circumstances after the deadline.
How to Download JTET Answer Key 2026?
The JTET Answer Key 2026 will be released for Paper 1 (Classes 1–5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6–8) group of classed, checking the teaching eligibility among the various schools across Jharkhand. The eligibility certificate will be used to evaluate their performance in the examination. Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download the JTET Answer Key 2026 after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official JTET examination portal at jtet.jacportal.in.
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Look for the JTET Answer Key 2026 link on the homepage or in the latest notifications section.
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Select the relevant paper: Paper 1 or Paper 2.
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Log in using the required credentials, if prompted.
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Open the provisional answer key and response sheet, if available.
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Match your recorded answers with the official answers.
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Download and save the answer key PDF for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.