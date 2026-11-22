JTET Answer Key 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, is all set to release the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 on its official website. Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026, which is the gateway for various teaching jobs across Jharkhand, was held successfully on November 01, 2026, across the state. All candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the provisional answer key and response sheet. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key and raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key.

With the help of the JTET Answer Key 2026, candidates will be able to check the correct solutions, compare their responses, and calculate their expected score even before the official results are announced.