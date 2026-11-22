India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars 8th Match 2026: India A will face Pakistan Shaheens in the 8th match of the DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST. India A will be led by Tilak Varma, while Abdul Samad will captain Pakistan Shaheens. Both teams are part of Group B, along with Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The match is important for both teams as they look to strengthen their chances of reaching the semi-finals. India A have several well-known young players, including Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Harshit Rana. Pakistan Shaheens will also look to perform well under captain Abdul Samad.

India A vs Pakistan Shaheens 8th Match 2026: Date, Time and Venue Here are the important details of the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Match Details Information Tournament DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Match India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Match Number 8th Match Date Sunday, 22 November 2026 Time 3:30 PM IST Local Time 1:00 PM Doha Time Venue West End Park International Cricket Stadium City Doha, Qatar India A Captain Tilak Varma Pakistan Captain Abdul Samad Match Format 50 Overs India A Squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India A squad for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Tilak Varma will lead the team, while Rinku Singh has been named vice-captain.

The BCCI later updated the squad on November 8, 2026. Rajat Patidar was withdrawn from the team due to his existing injuries, and Ayush Badoni was included in his place. India A Full Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain) Rinku Singh (Vice-Captain) Abhishek Sharma Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Prabhsimran Singh (Wicketkeeper) Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper) Suryansh Shedge Shahbaz Ahmed Vipraj Nigam Harsh Dubey Tanush Kotian Harshit Rana Prince Yadav Arshad Khan Ayush Badoni Source: BCCI official squad announcement and update. Pakistan Shaheens Squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Abdul Samad will lead Pakistan Shaheens in the tournament. The team includes experienced young players such as Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz and Sufyan Moqim.

Pakistan Shaheens Full Squad: Abdul Samad (Captain) Ahmed Daniyal Akif Javed Danish Aziz Farhan Yousaf Haider Ali Hasan Nawaz Maaz Sadaqat Mohammad Hasnain Muhammad Imran Randhawa Rohail Nazir (Wicketkeeper) Saad Masood Shahzaib Khan Shamyl Hussain Sufyan Moqim Source: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Group B Teams India A and Pakistan Shaheens are placed in Group B of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The other two teams in this group are Nepal and the United Arab Emirates. Group B Teams India A Pakistan Shaheens Nepal United Arab Emirates (UAE) The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The semi-final matches are scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the final will be played on November 29, 2026.