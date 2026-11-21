The Haryana Police Constable Cutoff 2026 refers to the minimum cutoff marks fixed by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for the final selection of candidates among the 5,500 Constable vacancies (Male GD, Female GD, and GRP). HSSC announces separate cutoff marks for each category based on the 97-mark Knowledge Test along with extra weightage for NCC certificates. The cutoff marks vary according to the number of vacancies, difficulty level of the test, and normalization of marks scored. Knowing about the expected cutoff marks along with past trends of HSSC assists candidates in setting a realistic target for the written test.

2026 PMT Shortlisting Cut-Offs