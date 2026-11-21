Haryana Police Constable Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Marks and Previous Year Trend Analysis
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) determines minimum cutoff marks for the Haryana Police Constable selection based on various factors like vacancies and test difficulty. This article provides expected cutoff marks for 2026, alongside a detailed analysis of previous years' trends for different categories.
The Haryana Police Constable Cutoff 2026 refers to the minimum cutoff marks fixed by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for the final selection of candidates among the 5,500 Constable vacancies (Male GD, Female GD, and GRP). HSSC announces separate cutoff marks for each category based on the 97-mark Knowledge Test along with extra weightage for NCC certificates. The cutoff marks vary according to the number of vacancies, difficulty level of the test, and normalization of marks scored. Knowing about the expected cutoff marks along with past trends of HSSC assists candidates in setting a realistic target for the written test.
2026 PMT Shortlisting Cut-Offs
|
Category
|
Male GD
|
Male GRP
|
Female GD
|
UR (General)
|
52.18
|
75.05
|
65.17
|
EWS
|
71.94
|
81.32
|
76.09
|
BCA
|
65.06
|
78.24
|
69.9
|
BCB
|
69.9
|
80.33
|
72.98
|
OSC
|
64.05
|
76.09
|
67.27
|
DSC
|
57.85
|
72.98
|
62.44
|
UR ESM
|
40.24
|
66.17
|
-
Expected 2026 Final Written Exam Cut-Off
|
Category
|
Male GD (Out of 100)
|
Female GD (Out of 100)
|
UR (General)
|
70 - 75
|
71 - 76
|
EWS
|
67 - 72
|
68 - 73
|
BCB
|
66 - 71
|
67 - 72
|
BCA
|
64 - 69
|
65 - 70
|
SC (OSC / DSC)
|
60 - 67
|
61 - 68
|
UR ESM
|
38 - 44
|
-
2024 Cycle - Final Cut-Off
|
Category
|
Final Cut-Off
|
UR (General)
|
71.82
|
EWS
|
68.985
|
BCB
|
68.04
|
SC
|
65.205
|
UR DESM
|
58.59
|
BCA DFF
|
53.865
|
BCA DESM
|
45.36
|
UR DDESM
|
44.415
|
BCB DESM
|
40.635
|
UR ESM
|
39.69
2021 Cycle - Final Cut-Off
|
Category
|
Final Cut-Off (Male)
|
Final Cut-Off (Female)
|
Additional Demand Cut-Off (Male)
|
Additional Demand Cut-Off (Female)
|
UR (General)
|
64.59
|
66.59
|
63.03584
|
64.50877
|
EWS
|
64.45
|
64.45
|
63.46841
|
63.82536
|
BCB
|
-
|
-
|
62.7646
|
63.59849
|
BCA
|
-
|
-
|
60.62502
|
61.8
|
SC
|
57.44
|
57.44
|
56.80341
|
58.6
|
UR ESM
|
46.19
|
46.19
|
42.80837
|
-
Category-Wise Final Cut-Off Trend - Male Constable (GD), 2018 - 2026
|
Category
|
2018 - 19
|
2021
|
2024
|
2026
|
Trend Conclusion
|
UR (General)
|
57.6
|
64.59
|
71.82
|
70 - 75
|
Sharp Upward Trend
|
EWS
|
-
|
64.45
|
68.985
|
67 - 72
|
Steady Upward Climb
|
BCB
|
-
|
62.76
|
68.04
|
66 - 71
|
Consistent Upward Jump
|
BCA
|
-
|
60.63
|
-
|
64 - 69
|
Projected Moderate Rise
|
SC (OSC / DSC)
|
-
|
57.44
|
65.205
|
60 - 67
|
Steep Recent Jump
|
UR ESM
|
-
|
46.19
|
39.69
|
38 - 44
|
Clear Downward Dip
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.