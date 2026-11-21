The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the second dummy admit cards for students appearing in the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) annual examinations 2027. Students can download their second dummy admit cards and check the details mentioned on them before the board issues the final admit cards.

According to the latest notification, the download and correction facility will remain available from November 21 to November 26, 2026. Students who find any errors in their details must inform their respective school or college authorities and get them corrected within the given deadline.

The second dummy admit card is an opportunity for students to verify their examination records, including their names, parents’ names, date of birth, subjects, photographs and other details. Students should carefully check the information to avoid errors in their final admit cards.