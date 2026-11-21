Bihar Board 2027 Exams: Second Dummy Admit Cards Out for Class 10, 12; Check Download Link, Correction Deadline
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the second dummy admit cards for Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2027. Students can download their admit cards and report errors between November 21 and 26.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the second dummy admit cards for students appearing in the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) annual examinations 2027. Students can download their second dummy admit cards and check the details mentioned on them before the board issues the final admit cards.
According to the latest notification, the download and correction facility will remain available from November 21 to November 26, 2026. Students who find any errors in their details must inform their respective school or college authorities and get them corrected within the given deadline.
The second dummy admit card is an opportunity for students to verify their examination records, including their names, parents’ names, date of birth, subjects, photographs and other details. Students should carefully check the information to avoid errors in their final admit cards.
How to Download BSEB Second Dummy Admit Card 2027?
Students can follow these steps to download their dummy admit cards:
- Visit the official BSEB website at exam.biharboardonline.org.
- Click on the ‘Dummy Admit Card’ or student login link.
- Select the relevant examination and enter the required login details.
- Enter the registration number and date of birth, wherever required.
- Submit the details to view the second dummy admit card.
- Download and save the admit card for future reference.
Students can also approach their respective school or college authorities to obtain their dummy admit cards.
Direct Link To Download BSEB 2nd Dummy Admit Card 2027 - 'Click Here'
Official Notification Direct Link- 'Click Here'
Details to Check on BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2027
Students should carefully verify the following information:
- Student’s name
- Father’s and mother’s names
- Date of birth
- Gender and category
- Subject details
- Photograph and signature
- Other registration details
If any discrepancy is found, students should contact their respective school or college principals for correction. The board has also provided separate email IDs for correction-related queries.
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Examination
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Email ID
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Class 10 (Matric)
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bseb@antiersolutions.com
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Class 12 (Intermediate)
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bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com
Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Second dummy admit card released
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November 21, 2026
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Download facility begins
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November 21, 2026
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Last date for download and corrections
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November 26, 2026
Students should complete the verification and correction process before the deadline. The details must be checked carefully so that there are no discrepancies in the final admit cards.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.