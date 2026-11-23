UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip to be Released Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Exams from December 14
UGC NET December 2026 exam city intimation slip will be issued online today, November 23, 2026. Candidates can download the advance city intimation slip through the link on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.
The National Testing Agency will be releasing the advanced city intimation slip for the UGC NET 2026 examinations today, November 16, 2026. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the entrance test can visit the official website to download the PDF.
The UGC NET 2026 city intimation slip contains the name of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre to appear for the exams. The UGC-NET December 2026 exams are scheduled from December 14 to 18 and December 21, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their online application form and selected the test centre city will be able to download the exam city intimation slip through the link available on the official website.
UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip will be available for download on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the exam city slip through the direct link given here.
UGC NET 2026 City Intimation Slip - Click Here
Steps to Download UGC NET 2026 City Intimation Slip PDF
The UGC NET 2026 December session exam city intimation slip will be available for download on the official website soon. Once released, candidates need to login with their credentials to download the PDF. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET
Step 2: Click on UGC NET Advanced City Intimation Slip
Step 3: Login with the application number and password
Step 4: The exam city slip will be displayed
Step 5: Download the city slip for further reference
Details Mentioned on the UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip
The link for candidates to download the city intimation slip PDF will be available on the official website soon. The PDF contains the details of the city and the details of the candidates. When downloading the UGC NET December 2026 City intimation slip, candidates need to check the following details
-
Candidate name
-
Application number
-
Subject details
-
Exam city details
Is the UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip and Admit Card Same?
No, the UGC NET 2026 city intimation slip, also known as the advanced city slip, contains the details of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre for the exam. The exam city is allotted to candidates based on the city they chose when filling out the application form. When filling out the online application form, students were required to select the test city as per their preference and proximity to where they live. This is done to make travelling to the exam centre/ city easier on the day of the exam.
The UGC NET 2026 admit card, on the other hand, is the document which must be carried to the exam centre on the day of the exam. The admit card will contain the details of the centre allotted to candidates to appear for the entrance exam. The admit card is a mandatory document which has to be presented at the exam centre for verification along with a valid ID card. As per the schedule available, the UGC NET 2026 admit card will be available for download on December 7, 2026.
Also Read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Two Special Bus Routes for DU Women Students, More Colleges To Be Connected
PM Modi Inaugurates AI Centre At IIT Patna, Initiates Rs 400 Crore Research Park Project
NEET PG 2026: 10,105 Medical Seats Flagged as Blocked, Government May Examine Float Counselling Policy
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.