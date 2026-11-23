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The National Testing Agency will be releasing the advanced city intimation slip for the UGC NET 2026 examinations today, November 16, 2026. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the entrance test can visit the official website to download the PDF. The UGC NET 2026 city intimation slip contains the name of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre to appear for the exams. The UGC-NET December 2026 exams are scheduled from December 14 to 18 and December 21, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their online application form and selected the test centre city will be able to download the exam city intimation slip through the link available on the official website. UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip will be available for download on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the exam city slip through the direct link given here.

UGC NET 2026 City Intimation Slip - Click Here Steps to Download UGC NET 2026 City Intimation Slip PDF The UGC NET 2026 December session exam city intimation slip will be available for download on the official website soon. Once released, candidates need to login with their credentials to download the PDF. Follow the steps provided below Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET Step 2: Click on UGC NET Advanced City Intimation Slip Step 3: Login with the application number and password Step 4: The exam city slip will be displayed Step 5: Download the city slip for further reference Details Mentioned on the UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip The link for candidates to download the city intimation slip PDF will be available on the official website soon. The PDF contains the details of the city and the details of the candidates. When downloading the UGC NET December 2026 City intimation slip, candidates need to check the following details