Karnataka UG AYUSH 2026 Round 3 Final Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka UG AYUSH round 3 final allotment result to be issued at 11 AM today. Candidates can download the confirmation slip and report to the colleges for admissions with all required documents by November 26, 2026
The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the third counselling round provisional seat allotment result for UG AYUSH. As per the schedule, the final allotment result will be published at 11 AM today, November 23, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the third counselling round and are awaiting the final allotment can visit the official website to download the allotment PDF.
As per the details provided, a total of 2,471 candidates have been allotted seats in the third counselling. After the final allotment result is announced, candidates can download the seat confirmation slip and complete the college admission process until November 25, 2026. The last date for candidates to report to the colleges is November 26, 2026.
Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2026 round 3 final allotment result will be available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment results.
Tweet: <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="kn" dir="ltr">#UGAyush-2026: ಯುಜಿ ಆಯುಷ್ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳ ಪ್ರವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ 3ನೇ ಸುತ್ತಿನ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯ ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು #KEA ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದೆ.
ಒಟ್ಟು 2,471 ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಈ ಸುತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾಗಿದೆ.
ನ.23ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 11 ಗಂಟೆ ನಂತರ ಅಂತಿಮ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.
ಅಂತಿಮ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದ ನಂತರ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾದವರು ನ.23ರಿಂದ 25ರವರೆಗೆ ಶುಲ್ಕ ಪಾವತಿಸಿ ಸೀಟು ಖಾತರಿ ಚೀಟಿ ಡೌನ್ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು. ನ.26ರೊಳಗೆ ಕಾಲೇಜಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪಡೆಯಬೇಕು.
ಫಲಿತಾಂಶಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಈ ಕೆಳಗಿನ ಲಿಂಕ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ.
UGNEET_ALLOT_2026_3rd_Aprov_22112026_1kannada.pdf https://t.co/qWr9mwDDHq
-ಹೆಚ್.ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ IAS
ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ
@CMofKarnataka
@DrParameshwara
@basavarajrayareddi</p>— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) <a href="https://x.com/KEA_karnataka/status/2124541372732781050?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 22, 2026</a></blockquote>
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Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: Steps to Download Allotment
The UG AYUSH round 3 final provisional allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on UGNEET 2026
Step 3: Click on the AYUSH Final Allotment Round 3 link
Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download the PDF for further reference
Karnataka UG AYUSH: Confirmation Slip
After the final allotment result is released, students can log in with their CET number to download the confirmation slip. The confirmation slip will be available after the fee submission. A copy of the confirmation slip must be submitted along with other documents when reporting to the colleges for admission.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.