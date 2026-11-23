The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the third counselling round provisional seat allotment result for UG AYUSH. As per the schedule, the final allotment result will be published at 11 AM today, November 23, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the third counselling round and are awaiting the final allotment can visit the official website to download the allotment PDF.

As per the details provided, a total of 2,471 candidates have been allotted seats in the third counselling. After the final allotment result is announced, candidates can download the seat confirmation slip and complete the college admission process until November 25, 2026. The last date for candidates to report to the colleges is November 26, 2026.

Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2026 round 3 final allotment result will be available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment results.