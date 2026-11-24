Karnataka UG AYUSH 2026 Round 3 Final Allotment: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka UG AYUSH Round 3 final allotment result. The allotment PDF is available on the official website. Candidates who have participated in the third round of AYUSH counselling can visit the official website to download the allotment result.

As per the notification provided, a total of 2,471 candidates have been allotted seats in the third counselling round. Those who have been allotted seats are required to pay the fee and download the admission order (seat confirmation slip) by November 25, 2026. Candidates must report to and take admission at the allotted college by November 26, 2026, with all necessary documents.

Karnataka UG AYUSH 2026 Round 3 Final Allotment - Click Here