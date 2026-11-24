Karnataka UG AYUSH 2026 Round 3 Final Allotment Result Released, Download PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka Examination Authority has released the UG AYUSH counselling 2026 round 3 final allotment result. Candidates can download their allotment result through the link on the official website,
Karnataka UG AYUSH 2026 Round 3 Final Allotment: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka UG AYUSH Round 3 final allotment result. The allotment PDF is available on the official website. Candidates who have participated in the third round of AYUSH counselling can visit the official website to download the allotment result.
As per the notification provided, a total of 2,471 candidates have been allotted seats in the third counselling round. Those who have been allotted seats are required to pay the fee and download the admission order (seat confirmation slip) by November 25, 2026. Candidates must report to and take admission at the allotted college by November 26, 2026, with all necessary documents.
Karnataka UG AYUSH 2026 Round 3 Final Allotment - Click Here
Karnataka UG AYUSH 2026 Fee Payment and Confirmation Slip - Click Here
#UGAyush-2026: ಯುಜಿ ಆಯುಷ್ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳ ಪ್ರವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ 3ನೇ ಸುತ್ತಿನ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯ ಅಂತಿಮ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು #KEA ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದೆ. ಈ ಸುತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಒಟ್ಟು 2,471 ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಸೀಟು ಸಿಕ್ಕಿದವರು ನ.25ರೊಳಗೆ ಶುಲ್ಕ ಪಾವತಿಸಿ ಸೀಟು ಖಾತರಿ ಚೀಟಿ ಡೌನ್ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು. ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಪೂರಕವಾಗಿ ವೆಬ್ ಸೈಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಲಿಂಕ್ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ನ.26ರೊಳಗೆ ಕಾಲೇಜಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪಡೆಯಬೇಕು. ಫಲಿತಾಂಶಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಈ ಕೆಳಗಿನ ಲಿಂಕ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ. UGNEET_ALLOT_2026_3rd_AFINAL_23112026_1kannada.pdf https://t.co/OlZE7PsYqn - ಹೆಚ್.ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ IAS ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ @CMofKarnataka @DrParameshwara @basavarajrayareddi @S_PrakashPatil— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) November 23, 2026
How to Download the Karnataka UG AYUSH Round 3 Allotment Result
The Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling 2026 Round 3 provisional allotment result online. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on UG NEET
Step 3: Click on the AYUSH Round 3 allotment PDF
Step 4: Download the allotment PDF for further reference
Karnataka UG AYUSH 2026: Round 3 Admissions
Candidates allotted seats in the third round of AYUSH counselling are required to submit the fee and download the confirmation slip through the link on the official website. Candidates can download the confirmation slip only after submitting the admission fee. Candidates are advised to complete the fee payment and report to the allotted colleges within the given deadline.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.