Priyansh Arya Misses T20 World Record by Just 8 Runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Check Details
Priyansh Arya entered the record books during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 after smashing a sensational 181 off 68 deliveries against Tamil Nadu. Check Details
Priyansh Arya missed out on the T20 world record by just 8 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 in the Group B match between Delhi and Tamil Nadu. The explosive left-handed batter went on to score a big hundred of 181 runs in just 68 deliveries.
With this, he fell short by a small margin of South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius' record for the highest T20 score by a batter. The match which was played at the Daly College Ground in Indore, saw Delhi posting a massive total on the board.
In this article, check out Priyansh Arya's innings, the top 5 highest run-scorers in T20 cricket by a batter and more.
Priyansh Arya Scored 181 Runs in 68 Deliveries
Priyansh came out to open the batting after Tamil Nadu invited Delhi to bat first. Priyansh started with aggressive intent right from the start, hitting sixes with ease. He went on to light up the stadium with his extraordinary batting prowess.
Priyansh eventually got out in the 19th over after scoring 181 runs off 68 deliveries, including 7 fours and 19 sixes at a strike rate of 266.18. He played one of the greatest innings in SMAT history.
Apart from him, Anuj Rawat scored 29 runs, the second highest score for Delhi, showing the dominance Priyansh had throughout the innings. With this, Delhi posted 275 runs on the board, losing just 5 wickets in one of the standout batting performances in this year's tournament.
Priyansh Arya's Innings Details
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Details
|
Stats
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Runs
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181
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Balls
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68
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Fours
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7
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Sixes
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19
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Strike Rate
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266.18
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Opposition
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Tamil Nadu
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Tournament
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Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026
Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Men's T20 Cricket
Priyansh Arya now ranks second on the list, behind Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who scored 188 runs not out in the CSA T20 Challenge earlier this year. Apart from him, there are legendary names such as Chris Gayle and Aaron Finch on the list. Below are the complete details.
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Rank
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Batter
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Score
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Balls
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Team
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Opposition
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Venue
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1
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Lhuan-dre Pretorius
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188*
|
79
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Titans
|
Knights
|
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
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2
|
Priyansh Arya
|
181
|
68
|
Delhi
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Daly College Ground, Indore
|
3
|
Chris Gayle
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175*
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66
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
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Pune Warriors India
|
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
4
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Aaron Finch
|
172
|
76
|
Australia
|
Zimbabwe
|
Harare Sports Club, Harare
|
5
|
Hamza Khan
|
164*
|
65
|
Rwanda
|
Ivory Coast
|
Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone
|
5
|
Karanbir Singh
|
164
|
57
|
Austria
|
Hungary
|
GB Oval, Szodliget
Priyansh Arya Registers Highest Individual T20 Score by an Indian Batter
Meanwhile, Priyansh Arya has now registered the highest individual T20 score by an Indian batter. The left-hander went past KL Rahul's score, which he recorded during IPL 2026 earlier this year. Below are the top 4 highest individual T20 scores by Indian batters:
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Priyansh Arya - 181 vs Tamil Nadu*
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KL Rahul - 152* vs Punjab Kings in IPL
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Tilak Varma - 151 vs Meghalaya
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Abhishek Sharma - 148 vs Bengal
Also READ: Rajat Patidar Creates History in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Check the Record Behind His Stunning Century
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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