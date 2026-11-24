Priyansh Arya missed out on the T20 world record by just 8 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 in the Group B match between Delhi and Tamil Nadu. The explosive left-handed batter went on to score a big hundred of 181 runs in just 68 deliveries.

With this, he fell short by a small margin of South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius' record for the highest T20 score by a batter. The match which was played at the Daly College Ground in Indore, saw Delhi posting a massive total on the board.

In this article, check out Priyansh Arya's innings, the top 5 highest run-scorers in T20 cricket by a batter and more.

Priyansh Arya Scored 181 Runs in 68 Deliveries

Priyansh came out to open the batting after Tamil Nadu invited Delhi to bat first. Priyansh started with aggressive intent right from the start, hitting sixes with ease. He went on to light up the stadium with his extraordinary batting prowess.