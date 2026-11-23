Bisleri in the Spotlight: No one can deny the presence of Bisleri around them. Whether travelling, moving around, or relying on a trusted water manufacturing brand, Bisleri stands at the top.

It is, in fact, one of India's most recognised packaged drinking water brands. So much so that many have started manufacturing look-alike packaging of the brand, with a lot of hilarious names all around Bisleri.

Today, on 23 November 2026, Bisleri has been at the centre of conversations, as there has been a big development surrounding how safe it is.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International over a water sample declared unsafe.

The development has brought renewed attention to the company, which has been controlled by the Chauhan family for decades. With everyone now curious to know who actually owns the brilliant water manufacturing company and how many faces are behind the board.