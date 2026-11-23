Who Owns Bisleri? Meet Ramesh Chauhan and Daughter Jayanti Chauhan; Check the Ownership, Leadership and Family Wealth Behind the ₹3,200-Crore Business
Bisleri is one of India's most recognised packaged drinking water brands. Meet the Chauhan family, including Ramesh Chauhan, Jayanti Chauhan and Zainab Chauhan, and learn who owns the company, their leadership roles and its business legacy.
Bisleri in the Spotlight: No one can deny the presence of Bisleri around them. Whether travelling, moving around, or relying on a trusted water manufacturing brand, Bisleri stands at the top.
It is, in fact, one of India's most recognised packaged drinking water brands. So much so that many have started manufacturing look-alike packaging of the brand, with a lot of hilarious names all around Bisleri.
Today, on 23 November 2026, Bisleri has been at the centre of conversations, as there has been a big development surrounding how safe it is.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International over a water sample declared unsafe.
The development has brought renewed attention to the company, which has been controlled by the Chauhan family for decades. With everyone now curious to know who actually owns the brilliant water manufacturing company and how many faces are behind the board.
While founder and Chairman Ramesh Chauhan remains the family's senior business figure, his daughter Jayanti Chauhan is increasingly responsible for steering the company.
Bisleri has disputed the laboratory findings, maintaining that subsequent independent tests found bromate levels within prescribed limits and that its packaged drinking water remains safe for consumption.
Who Owns Bisleri?
Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. is owned by the famous Chauhan family. The hierarchy starts with Ramesh Chauhan and his daughter, Jayanti Chauhan, playing key roles in its ownership and management.
Mr. Ramesh Chauhan brought the Italian-origin brand to India in 1969. He has ever since continued to serve as Chairman.
In the second seat sits his daughter, Jayanti Chauhan. She is the company's Vice Chairperson and is responsible for steering its operations, marketing and expansion.
In the boardroom sits Ramesh Chauhan's wife, Zainab Chauhan. She is also associated with the company as a Director.
Together, the whole family has retained control of the business, with Ramesh representing its legacy and Jayanti leading its next phase of growth.
Key Ownership and Leadership Details:
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Ramesh Chauhan: Chairman of Bisleri International and the senior-most figure in the family business.
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Jayanti Chauhan: Vice Chairperson, overseeing business operations and future expansion.
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Zainab Chauhan: Director at Bisleri International and a member of the Chauhan family.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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