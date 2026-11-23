Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the online choice-filling process for the second round of NEET PG Counselling. Candidates interested in applying to the medical colleges in Maharashtra for the postgraduate courses can visit the official website to fill out the choices for allotment.

The last date for candidates to enter their choices for the Maharashtra NEET PG CAP Round 2 counselling is November 24, 2026. The selection list will be issued on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling can report to the colleges for allotment from November 26 to 30, 2026.

The seat matrix for the Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 round 2 allotment is available on the official website. Students can check the seat matrix when entering their choices for the allotment round. Seat allotment for the second round will be done based on the choices entered by candidates for the allotment process.