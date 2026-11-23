Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins, Allotment on November 25
Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2026 round 2 choice-filling window closes tomorrow. The selection list will be released on November 25, 2026, at cetcell.mahacet.org.in
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the online choice-filling process for the second round of NEET PG Counselling. Candidates interested in applying to the medical colleges in Maharashtra for the postgraduate courses can visit the official website to fill out the choices for allotment.
The last date for candidates to enter their choices for the Maharashtra NEET PG CAP Round 2 counselling is November 24, 2026. The selection list will be issued on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling can report to the colleges for allotment from November 26 to 30, 2026.
The seat matrix for the Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 round 2 allotment is available on the official website. Students can check the seat matrix when entering their choices for the allotment round. Seat allotment for the second round will be done based on the choices entered by candidates for the allotment process.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling - Click Here
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 CAP Round 2 Schedule
|Event
|Dates
|Seat matrix
|November 22, 2026
|Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round 2
|November 22 to 24, 2026
|Round 2 Selection List
|November 25, 2026
|Physical Joining and Filling of the Status Retention form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees
|November 26 to 30, 2026, up to 5:30 PM
Steps to Enter Choices for Maharashtra NEET PG Round 2 Counselling
The link for candidates to select and enter the choices for the Maharashtra NEET PG Round 2 counselling is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to enter the choices.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET
Step 2: Click on NEET PG
Step 3: Log in with the credentials
Step 4: Click on the choice-filling link
Step 5: Save and click on submit
What After Maharashtra NEET PG Choice Filling
After the choice filling window closes, the selection list for the second round of counselling will be released. Candidates will be allotted seats based on the choices entered during the option entry round. Candidates allotted seats in the second round must report to the colleges for admissions. Maharashtra CET Cell has also released the schedule for NEET PG CAP round 3. Online registrations for the third round of counselling will begin on December 2, 2026.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.