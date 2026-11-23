OJEE BAMS/BHMS Fee Structure 2026-27; Check Category-Wise Fee Details
Check the OJEE BAMS/BHMS Fee Structure 2026-27, including the prescribed BAMS fees for two Odisha colleges and optional charges.
The Government of Odisha has notified the revised fee structure for BAMS colleges for the academic session 2026-27. As per the notification issued by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department on November 3, 2026, the prescribed BAMS fee is Rs. 1.44 lakh at Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital and Sri Sri Nrusinghanath Ayurveda College and Research Institute. The revised fee structure will remain applicable to students admitted during the 2026-27, 2027-28 and 2028-29 academic sessions.
The notification also specifies recommended charges for facilities such as hostel accommodation, transportation, uniforms and pre-placement activities. Students preparing for OJEE BAMS/BHMS counselling should check the prescribed course fees and additional charges before proceeding with their admission. However, the notification does not provide a separate prescribed course fee for BHMS. Scroll for further details.
OJEE BAMS/BHMS Fee Structure 2026-27: Highlights
The revised fee structure follows recommendations made by the Fee Structure Committee during its 20th meeting held on September 10, 2026. The government notification covers the prescribed BAMS fees for two institutions and provides additional fee recommendations under separate heads. Check the table below for more details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Examination authority
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Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)
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Issuing department
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Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha
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Course covered
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BAMS
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Academic session
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2026-27
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Notification date
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November 3, 2026
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Fee Committee meeting
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September 10, 2026
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Prescribed BAMS fee
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Rs. 1.44 lakh
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Applicable admission sessions
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2026-27, 2027-28 and 2028-29
OJEE BAMS College Wise Fee Structure 2026-27
According to the government notification, both listed Ayurvedic institutions have a prescribed BAMS fee of Rs. 1.44 lakh. The amount remains unchanged from the previous fee structure. Students can check the institute-wise details below.
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Sl. No.
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Name of the College
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Course
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Previous Fee
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Revised Fee
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1
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Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital (constituent college of Sri Sri University)
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BAMS
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Rs. 1.44 lakh
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Rs. 1.44 lakh
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2
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Sri Sri Nrusinghanath Ayurveda College and Research Institute, Nrusinghanath, Paikamal, Bargarh
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BAMS
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Rs. 1.44 lakh
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Rs. 1.44 lakh
Note: The revised amount applies to students admitted during the 2026-27, 2027-28 and 2028-29 academic sessions.
OJEE Optional Fee Structure 2026-27: Additional Charges
Apart from the prescribed course fee, the notification provides recommended charges for various facilities and services offered by private engineering and professional colleges. These include hostel accommodation, transportation, pre-placement activities, uniforms and refundable caution money. The recommended amounts for the academic sessions 2026-27 to 2028-29 are given below.
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Sl. No.
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Fee Head
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Recommended Fee
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1
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Hostel cost for own hostel
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Rs. 26,000 per year for Degree and PG courses; Rs. 24,000 per year for Diploma
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2
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Rented hostel cost
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Rs. 18,000 per year for B.Tech and PG courses; Rs. 16,000 per year for Diploma
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3
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Pre-placement cost
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Rs. 3,000 per year per student, subject to a maximum of Rs. 12,000 (only applicable for Degree and PG courses)
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4
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Transportation cost per year
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Rs. 12,000 up to 12 km and Rs. 17,000 for more than 20 km, for all courses
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5
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Uniform
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Rs. 2,000 for all courses
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6
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Blazer with uniform
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Rs. 5,000 for all courses
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7
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Caution money (one-time refundable)
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Rs. 2,000 for undergraduate students, Rs. 2,500 for PG students and Rs. 500 for Diploma courses
What Students Should Know About the Additional Charges
The optional fee schedule covers different facilities and services. Candidates should understand the applicable charges before estimating their overall admission expenses.
- Hostel accommodation: The recommended annual charge for an institution's own hostel is Rs. 26,000 for Degree and PG courses and Rs. 24,000 for Diploma courses. For rented hostels, the corresponding amounts are Rs. 18,000 for B.Tech and PG courses and Rs. 16,000 for Diploma courses.
- Pre-placement activities: The recommended charge is Rs. 3,000 per student per year, subject to a maximum of Rs. 12,000. This provision applies only to Degree and PG courses.
- Transportation: The recommended annual charge is Rs. 12,000 for distances up to 12 km and Rs. 17,000 for distances exceeding 20 km. The notification does not specify a separate amount for distances between 12 km and 20 km.
- Uniform and blazer: The recommended uniform charge is Rs. 2,000, while a blazer with uniform costs Rs. 5,000.
- Caution money: Students are required to check the applicable one-time refundable caution money according to their course level. The recommended amounts are Rs. 2,000 for undergraduate students, Rs. 2,500 for PG students and Rs. 500 for Diploma courses.
Note: These charges appear under the optional fee schedule in the notification. They should not automatically be added to the prescribed BAMS fee as compulsory payments for every student.
How Long Will the OJEE Revised Fee Structure Remain Applicable?
The revised fee structure will remain applicable to students admitted during the following three academic sessions:
- 2026-27
- 2027-28
- 2028-29
According to the government notification, the fee structure will remain unchanged for students admitted during these sessions until they complete their respective courses. The decision has been taken under Section 6(7) of the Odisha Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fee) Act, 2007. This means students admitted during the specified period can refer to the notified fee structure throughout their respective courses.
Is the OJEE BHMS Fee Structure 2026-27 Available?
The November 2026 government notification does not provide a separate BHMS fee structure. Its institute-wise fee table specifically mentions two institutions offering BAMS courses, with a prescribed fee of Rs. 1.44 lakh.
Therefore, students seeking admission to BHMS courses should not assume that the same fee applies to their programme. They should check the latest OJEE counselling notices and contact their allotted institution for the applicable BHMS fee details.
How to Download the OJEE BAMS/BHMS Fee Structure 2026-27 PDF?
Students can follow the simple steps given below to download the official OJEE BAMS/BHMS Fee Structure 2026-27 PDF.
- Visit the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in
- Navigate to the Notices or Public Notices section.
- Search for the notification titled Fee Structure for BAMS/BHMS 2026.
- Click on the notification PDF.
- Download the document and check the prescribed fee and additional charges.
For easy convenience of candidates we have attached the direct link below to download the pdf directly without any hassle
Direct Link: Download OJEE BAMS/BHMS Fee Structure 2026-27 PDF
Also Check:
OJEE TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) Cutoff
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