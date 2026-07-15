OJEE 2026 seat allotment process depends on the opening and closing rank. It releases a separate list for TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) scheme for qualified candidates who cannot afford the engineering education in Odisha’s government and private colleges. For admission to B.Tech in Computer Science background, candidates can check previous years' opening and closing ranks to estimate the safe rank for 2026 admission. Given below is a list of colleges as per previous year trends to estimate which college offers CSE seats under TFW scheme at which range. OJEE TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) Cutoff 2026: Check Previous Year CSE Opening and Closing Ranks Under TFW (Tution Fee Waiver) category, economically weaker candidates get up to 5% (Supernumerary). This means deserving candidates who qualify for the criteria and score good in the OJEE exam will be eligible for the Tution Fee Waiver scheme. To check whether you qualify under the category, candidates can refer to the table shared below. The table provides separate opening and closing ranks for qualified candidates for admission to Computer Science Engineering program.

It lists top colleges offering the program under the category with flexible opening and closing ranks. Check if your rank comes under the range and analsye your seat options from the list of colleges. INSTITUTE PROGRAMME OR CR Biju Patnaik University Of Technology, Rourkela Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 118644 118644 Government College Of Engineering , Kalahandi, Bhawanipatna Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 360618 438026 Government College Of Engineering, Keonjhar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 256658 324695 Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 129484 252704 Veer Surendra Sai University Of Technology, Burla Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 26330 68760 Adarsha College Of Engineering, Saradhapur, Angul Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1506449 1506449 Ajay Binaya Institute Of Technology, Cda, Cuttack Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 298687 1147062 Aryan Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Barakuda, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 285129 1507253 Balasore College Of Engineering & Technology, Sergarh, Balasore Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 454903 1370721 Bhadrak Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Bhadrak Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 817299 1260206 Bhubaneswar College Of Engineering , Khajuria, Khurda Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 887565 887565 Bhubaneswar Engineering College, Pitapally, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 605369 1503995 Driems University, Cuttack Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 583723 1301145 Einstein Academy Of Technology And Management, Baniatangi, Khordh Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 664052 1507431 Gandhi Academy Of Technology And Engineering, Berhampur Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 332216 1505033 Gandhi Engineering College (Gec Autonomous), Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 457405 1415655 Gandhi Institute For Education And Technology, Khurda Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 559920 1467526 Gandhi Institute Of Excellent Technocrats, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 410797 1505721 Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management Gitam, Bhubaneswa Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 626011 1503857 Ganesh Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Polytechnic,K Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1511041 1511041 Gita Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 361642 769290 Kalam Institute Of Technology, Berhampur Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1501152 1510894 Konark Institute Of Science And Technology, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1288970 1509989 Majhighariani Institute Of Technology And Science, Rayagada Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1065490 1065490 Modern Institute Of Technology And Management, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1239098 1506626 Nalanda Institute Of Technology, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 436041 1099724 Niis Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1271943 1271943 Nist University, Berhampur Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 172054 435799 Nm Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1462586 1510998 Oxford College Of Engineering And Management, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1503861 1503861 Raajdhani Engineering College, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 661554 1510255 Radhakrishna Institute Of Technology & Engineering, Bhuba Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 849995 1511134 Roland Institute Of Technology, Berhampur Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 622311 1504453 Sanjaya Memorial Institute Of Technology, Berhampur Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1084839 1509602 Satyasai Engineering College, Balasore Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 663003 798706 Seemanta Engineering College, Jharpokharia Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1234736 1234736 Silicon Institute Of Technology, Sambalpur Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 606066 1231668 Silicon University, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 135298 192528 Srinix College Of Engineering, Balasore Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 791543 1509747 Suddhananda Engineering And Research Centre, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1504495 1504495 Synergy Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Dhenkanal Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 403130 1506970 Synergy Institute Of Technology, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 379341 1508858 Trident Academy Of Technology, Bhubaneswar Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 166481 703844 Vignan Institute Of Technology And Management, Berhampur Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 869022 1501515 Vikash Institute Of Technology, Bargarh Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 545864 856939 Zenith Engineering And Management Studies, Khurda Computer Science and Engineering - TFW 1507531 1507531

What is the OJEE Seat Allotment Process 2026? While the seat allotment is under process, candidates can check for the OJEE seat allotment process for 2026 admission. For allotment of a seat, the rank, eligibility, reservation criteria, etc. of a candidate are considered. The admission will be done after the verification of candidates' credentials during the counseling. Candidates are required to fill out their preferences, and based on the lock options, candidates will be allotted the seats during each round. There is no limitation of filling your choices, and it is suggested to fill the maximum numbers of choices. Here are the steps to complete before the seat allotment begins: 1. Candidates should register fo the preferred program. 2. Submit your counseling fee through the required method.