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OJEE TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) Cutoff 2026: Check Previous Year CSE Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 17:34 IST

The article covers OJEEE TFW (Tution Fee Waiver) previous year opening and closing ranks for Computer Science Engineering. Candidates can check for previous-year ranks to estimate Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to B. Tech TFW seats.

OJEE TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) Cutoff 2026: Check Previous Year CSE Opening and Closing Ranks
OJEE TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) Cutoff 2026: Check Previous Year CSE Opening and Closing Ranks

OJEE 2026 seat allotment process depends on the opening and closing rank. It releases a separate list for TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) scheme for qualified candidates who cannot afford the engineering education in Odisha’s government and private colleges. For admission to B.Tech in Computer Science background, candidates can check previous years' opening and closing ranks to estimate the safe rank for 2026 admission. Given below is a list of colleges as per previous year trends to estimate which college offers CSE seats under TFW scheme at which range. 

OJEE TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) Cutoff 2026: Check Previous Year CSE Opening and Closing Ranks

Under TFW (Tution Fee Waiver) category, economically weaker candidates get up to 5% (Supernumerary). This means deserving candidates who qualify for the criteria and score good in the OJEE exam will be eligible for the Tution Fee Waiver scheme. To check whether you qualify under the category, candidates can refer to the table shared below. The table provides separate opening and closing ranks for qualified candidates for admission to Computer Science Engineering program. 

It lists top colleges offering the program under the category with flexible opening and closing ranks. Check if your rank comes under the range and analsye your seat options from the list of colleges. 

INSTITUTE

PROGRAMME

OR

CR

Biju Patnaik University Of Technology, Rourkela

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

118644

118644

Government College Of Engineering , Kalahandi, Bhawanipatna

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

360618

438026

Government College Of Engineering, Keonjhar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

256658

324695

Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

129484

252704

Veer Surendra Sai University Of Technology, Burla

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

26330

68760

Adarsha College Of Engineering, Saradhapur, Angul

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1506449

1506449

Ajay Binaya Institute Of Technology, Cda, Cuttack

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

298687

1147062

Aryan Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Barakuda, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

285129

1507253

Balasore College Of Engineering & Technology, Sergarh, Balasore

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

454903

1370721

Bhadrak Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Bhadrak

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

817299

1260206

Bhubaneswar College Of Engineering , Khajuria, Khurda

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

887565

887565

Bhubaneswar Engineering College, Pitapally, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

605369

1503995

Driems University, Cuttack

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

583723

1301145

Einstein Academy Of Technology And Management, Baniatangi, Khordh

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

664052

1507431

Gandhi Academy Of Technology And Engineering, Berhampur

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

332216

1505033

Gandhi Engineering College (Gec Autonomous), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

457405

1415655

Gandhi Institute For Education And Technology, Khurda

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

559920

1467526

Gandhi Institute Of Excellent Technocrats, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

410797

1505721

Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management Gitam, Bhubaneswa

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

626011

1503857

Ganesh Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Polytechnic,K

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1511041

1511041

Gita Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

361642

769290

Kalam Institute Of Technology, Berhampur

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1501152

1510894

Konark Institute Of Science And Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1288970

1509989

Majhighariani Institute Of Technology And Science, Rayagada

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1065490

1065490

Modern Institute Of Technology And Management, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1239098

1506626

Nalanda Institute Of Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

436041

1099724

Niis Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1271943

1271943

Nist University, Berhampur

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

172054

435799

Nm Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1462586

1510998

Oxford College Of Engineering And Management, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1503861

1503861

Raajdhani Engineering College, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

661554

1510255

Radhakrishna Institute Of Technology & Engineering, Bhuba

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

849995

1511134

Roland Institute Of Technology, Berhampur

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

622311

1504453

Sanjaya Memorial Institute Of Technology, Berhampur

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1084839

1509602

Satyasai Engineering College, Balasore

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

663003

798706

Seemanta Engineering College, Jharpokharia

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1234736

1234736

Silicon Institute Of Technology, Sambalpur

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

606066

1231668

Silicon University, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

135298

192528

Srinix College Of Engineering, Balasore

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

791543

1509747

Suddhananda Engineering And Research Centre, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1504495

1504495

Synergy Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Dhenkanal

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

403130

1506970

Synergy Institute Of Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

379341

1508858

Trident Academy Of Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

166481

703844

Vignan Institute Of Technology And Management, Berhampur

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

869022

1501515

Vikash Institute Of Technology, Bargarh

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

545864

856939

Zenith Engineering And Management Studies, Khurda

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

1507531

1507531

 

What is the OJEE Seat Allotment Process 2026? 

While the seat allotment is under process, candidates can check for the OJEE seat allotment process for 2026 admission. For allotment of a seat, the rank, eligibility, reservation criteria, etc. of a candidate are considered. 

The admission will be done after the verification of candidates' credentials during the counseling. Candidates are required to fill out their preferences, and based on the lock options, candidates will be allotted the seats during each round. There is no limitation of filling your choices, and it is suggested to fill the maximum numbers of choices. 

Here are the steps to complete before the seat allotment begins: 

1. Candidates should register fo the preferred program.

2. Submit your counseling fee through the required method. 

3. Fill your preference and lock the choice. As per OJEE, there is no maximum limit for the choice filling. 

After completing the steps, you will be eligible for seat allotment. Candidates can withdraw their options through online mode. 

OJEE Counselling Requirements 2026

Here are the OJEE requirements to appear for the councelling process. Candidates have to follow through these steps to register and complete the registration process: 

  • Registration
  • Choice Filling or Option Locking
  • Seat allotment
  • Document Verification
  • Admission confirmation

Also check for OJEE Counselling 2026 documents to fill the details: 

  1. OJEE 2026 Seat Allotment Letter
  2. Acknowledgement slip of admission fee
  3. Counselling registration slip
  4. OJEE 2026 rank card and result copy
  5. OJEE 2026 admit card
  6. OJEE 2026 application form
  7. Class 10, Class 12 or equivalent mark sheets
  8. Graduation degree mark sheet, provisional letter and character certificate

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 15, 2026, 17:34 IST

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