OJEE TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) Cutoff 2026: Check Previous Year CSE Opening and Closing Ranks
The article covers OJEEE TFW (Tution Fee Waiver) previous year opening and closing ranks for Computer Science Engineering. Candidates can check for previous-year ranks to estimate Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to B. Tech TFW seats.
OJEE 2026 seat allotment process depends on the opening and closing rank. It releases a separate list for TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) scheme for qualified candidates who cannot afford the engineering education in Odisha’s government and private colleges. For admission to B.Tech in Computer Science background, candidates can check previous years' opening and closing ranks to estimate the safe rank for 2026 admission. Given below is a list of colleges as per previous year trends to estimate which college offers CSE seats under TFW scheme at which range.
OJEE TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) Cutoff 2026: Check Previous Year CSE Opening and Closing Ranks
Under TFW (Tution Fee Waiver) category, economically weaker candidates get up to 5% (Supernumerary). This means deserving candidates who qualify for the criteria and score good in the OJEE exam will be eligible for the Tution Fee Waiver scheme. To check whether you qualify under the category, candidates can refer to the table shared below. The table provides separate opening and closing ranks for qualified candidates for admission to Computer Science Engineering program.
It lists top colleges offering the program under the category with flexible opening and closing ranks. Check if your rank comes under the range and analsye your seat options from the list of colleges.
|
INSTITUTE
|
PROGRAMME
|
OR
|
CR
|
Biju Patnaik University Of Technology, Rourkela
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
118644
|
118644
|
Government College Of Engineering , Kalahandi, Bhawanipatna
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
360618
|
438026
|
Government College Of Engineering, Keonjhar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
256658
|
324695
|
Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
129484
|
252704
|
Veer Surendra Sai University Of Technology, Burla
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
26330
|
68760
|
Adarsha College Of Engineering, Saradhapur, Angul
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1506449
|
1506449
|
Ajay Binaya Institute Of Technology, Cda, Cuttack
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
298687
|
1147062
|
Aryan Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Barakuda, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
285129
|
1507253
|
Balasore College Of Engineering & Technology, Sergarh, Balasore
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
454903
|
1370721
|
Bhadrak Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Bhadrak
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
817299
|
1260206
|
Bhubaneswar College Of Engineering , Khajuria, Khurda
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
887565
|
887565
|
Bhubaneswar Engineering College, Pitapally, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
605369
|
1503995
|
Driems University, Cuttack
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
583723
|
1301145
|
Einstein Academy Of Technology And Management, Baniatangi, Khordh
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
664052
|
1507431
|
Gandhi Academy Of Technology And Engineering, Berhampur
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
332216
|
1505033
|
Gandhi Engineering College (Gec Autonomous), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
457405
|
1415655
|
Gandhi Institute For Education And Technology, Khurda
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
559920
|
1467526
|
Gandhi Institute Of Excellent Technocrats, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
410797
|
1505721
|
Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management Gitam, Bhubaneswa
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
626011
|
1503857
|
Ganesh Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Polytechnic,K
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1511041
|
1511041
|
Gita Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
361642
|
769290
|
Kalam Institute Of Technology, Berhampur
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1501152
|
1510894
|
Konark Institute Of Science And Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1288970
|
1509989
|
Majhighariani Institute Of Technology And Science, Rayagada
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1065490
|
1065490
|
Modern Institute Of Technology And Management, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1239098
|
1506626
|
Nalanda Institute Of Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
436041
|
1099724
|
Niis Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1271943
|
1271943
|
Nist University, Berhampur
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
172054
|
435799
|
Nm Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1462586
|
1510998
|
Oxford College Of Engineering And Management, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1503861
|
1503861
|
Raajdhani Engineering College, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
661554
|
1510255
|
Radhakrishna Institute Of Technology & Engineering, Bhuba
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
849995
|
1511134
|
Roland Institute Of Technology, Berhampur
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
622311
|
1504453
|
Sanjaya Memorial Institute Of Technology, Berhampur
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1084839
|
1509602
|
Satyasai Engineering College, Balasore
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
663003
|
798706
|
Seemanta Engineering College, Jharpokharia
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1234736
|
1234736
|
Silicon Institute Of Technology, Sambalpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
606066
|
1231668
|
Silicon University, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
135298
|
192528
|
Srinix College Of Engineering, Balasore
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
791543
|
1509747
|
Suddhananda Engineering And Research Centre, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1504495
|
1504495
|
Synergy Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Dhenkanal
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
403130
|
1506970
|
Synergy Institute Of Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
379341
|
1508858
|
Trident Academy Of Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
166481
|
703844
|
Vignan Institute Of Technology And Management, Berhampur
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
869022
|
1501515
|
Vikash Institute Of Technology, Bargarh
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
545864
|
856939
|
Zenith Engineering And Management Studies, Khurda
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
1507531
|
1507531
What is the OJEE Seat Allotment Process 2026?
While the seat allotment is under process, candidates can check for the OJEE seat allotment process for 2026 admission. For allotment of a seat, the rank, eligibility, reservation criteria, etc. of a candidate are considered.
The admission will be done after the verification of candidates' credentials during the counseling. Candidates are required to fill out their preferences, and based on the lock options, candidates will be allotted the seats during each round. There is no limitation of filling your choices, and it is suggested to fill the maximum numbers of choices.
Here are the steps to complete before the seat allotment begins:
1. Candidates should register fo the preferred program.
2. Submit your counseling fee through the required method.
3. Fill your preference and lock the choice. As per OJEE, there is no maximum limit for the choice filling.
After completing the steps, you will be eligible for seat allotment. Candidates can withdraw their options through online mode.
OJEE Counselling Requirements 2026
Here are the OJEE requirements to appear for the councelling process. Candidates have to follow through these steps to register and complete the registration process:
- Registration
- Choice Filling or Option Locking
- Seat allotment
- Document Verification
- Admission confirmation
Also check for OJEE Counselling 2026 documents to fill the details:
- OJEE 2026 Seat Allotment Letter
- Acknowledgement slip of admission fee
- Counselling registration slip
- OJEE 2026 rank card and result copy
- OJEE 2026 admit card
- OJEE 2026 application form
- Class 10, Class 12 or equivalent mark sheets
- Graduation degree mark sheet, provisional letter and character certificate
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