CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

What OJEE Rank is Required for CSE with AI & ML? Check Top Colleges Cutoffs

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 14:37 IST

Check at what rank OJEE candidates can take CSE (Computer Science Engineering) with AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) combination. Given below is a list of top colleges that offer the CSE combination program. Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks to estimate the safe rank based on the previous year's trends provided below.

What OJEE Rank is Required for CSE with AI & ML? Check Top Colleges Cutoffs
What OJEE Rank is Required for CSE with AI & ML? Check Top Colleges Cutoffs

Candidates can take admission to the Computer Science Engineering with AI and ML program through OJEE ranks. As per the previous year's trends, the OJEE Rank required for Computer Science Engineering can range from 60,000 to 400,000 for admission to government colleges.

OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination) offers multiple seats through JEE Main scores for engineering programs. Candidates who have appeared for the OJEE exam can appear for the 2026 counseling for the seat allotment process. Check for a detailed list of colleges and their opening and closing ranks for admission to CSE with AI and ML programs shared below.

OJEE Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank for CSE with AI & ML

Given below are OJEE previous year openings and closing ranks for the Computer Science with AI and ML combination program. The ranks are distributed for all quota types, offering a variety of seat options for candidates around the country to appear for OJEE counseling. 

As per previous year trends, Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), in Bhubaneshwar offer most competitive entry to CSE (Computer Science) in Artificial Intelligence and ML (Machine Learning) program. Through Home state quota, candidates who come close to 30411- 70431 can get admission (no special category). The overall range may vary, but candidates can check a comprehensive list shared below. 

INSTITUTE

PROGRAMME

OR

CR

QUOTA

SPL CAT

Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

30411

70431

HS

NO

Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

870247

1142768

OL

NO

Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

27519

44381

HS

TF

Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT), Jyoti Vihar, Burla

Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

98803

768803

HS

NO

Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT), Jyoti Vihar, Burla

Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

297557

378505

HS

TF

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla

Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

61298

121960

HS

NO

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla

Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

59636

71541

HS

TF

DRIEMS University, Cuttack

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

395040

1509114

HS

NO

DRIEMS University, Cuttack

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)—TFW

846172

1275764

HS

TF

Gandhi Academy of Technology and Engineering (GATE), Berhampur

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

547142

807344

AI

NO

Gandhi Academy of Technology and Engineering (GATE), Berhampur

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

451961

1510250

HS

NO

Gandhi Academy of Technology and Engineering (GATE), Berhampur

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)—TFW

1504997

1507200

HS

TF

Gandhi Engineering College (Autonomous), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

200461

1189074

AI

NO

Gandhi Engineering College (Autonomous), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

196210

1510585

HS

NO

Gandhi Engineering College (Autonomous), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

817019

1464878

OS

NO

Gandhi Engineering College (Autonomous), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)-TFW

416635

1503912

HS

TF

Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology (GIET), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

462559

887113

AI

NO

Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology (GIET), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

857949

1510665

HS

NO

Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology (GIET), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)—TFW

941864

1505932

HS

TF

GIFT Autonomous, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

200799

1035648

AI

NO

GIFT Autonomous, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

463482

1511074

HS

NO

GIFT Autonomous, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

796143

1460171

OS

NO

GIFT Autonomous, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)-TFW

180410

563840

HS

TF

GITA Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

219761

1020135

AI

NO

GITA Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

231443

1509360

HS

NO

GITA Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

948674

1469913

OS

NO

GITA Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)-TFW

276027

865412

HS

TF

Interscience Institute of Management and Technology (IIMT), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

754618

935278

AI

NO

Interscience Institute of Management and Technology (IIMT), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

1160211

1509216

HS

NO

Modern Institute of Technology and Management (MITM), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

615736

1470782

AI

NO

Modern Institute of Technology and Management (MITM), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

1501476

1510761

HS

NO

NIIS Institute of Engineering and Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

875372

1463948

AI

NO

NIIS Institute of Engineering and Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

1125655

1510929

HS

NO

NIST University, Berhampur

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

159242

491159

AI

NO

NIST University, Berhampur

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

603221

1508649

HS

NO

NIST University, Berhampur

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

1122110

1122110

OS

NO

NIST University, Berhampur

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)-TFW

185910

540633

HS

TF

Raajdhani Engineering College, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

412187

870304

AI

NO

Raajdhani Engineering College, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

905797

1511164

HS

NO

Raajdhani Engineering College, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)-TFW

683379

1504045

HS

TF

TempleCity Institute of Technology and Engineering (TITE), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

947647

1473798

AI

NO

TempleCity Institute of Technology and Engineering (TITE), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

1501041

1509924

HS

NO

TempleCity Institute of Technology and Engineering (TITE), Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)-TFW

1108974

1508745

HS

TF

Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

335285

1166069

AI

NO

Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

506456

1510088

HS

NO

Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

1409151

1409151

OS

NO

Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneswar

Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)-TFW

249543

386719

HS

TF

OJEE has released the 2026 Round 1 seat allotment? 

Yes, the OJEE has released the seat allotment result for round 1 counseling on June 27, 2026. The programs include B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan/Int.M.Sc/B.Cat. Candidates can check the announcement on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Can JEE Main Rank Holders Participate in the OJEE 2026 Counseling Process?

Yes, the JEE Main rank holders can also take part in the OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Exam) for engineering seats. They can appear for a counseling process for programs like B. Tech, B. Plan, B. Arch, B. Pharm, Int. M.Sc And B.Cat (For Cinematography/ Sound Recording and Design/ Film Editing).

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 15, 2026, 14:37 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News