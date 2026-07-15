What OJEE Rank is Required for CSE with AI & ML? Check Top Colleges Cutoffs
Check at what rank OJEE candidates can take CSE (Computer Science Engineering) with AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) combination. Given below is a list of top colleges that offer the CSE combination program. Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks to estimate the safe rank based on the previous year's trends provided below.
Candidates can take admission to the Computer Science Engineering with AI and ML program through OJEE ranks. As per the previous year's trends, the OJEE Rank required for Computer Science Engineering can range from 60,000 to 400,000 for admission to government colleges.
OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination) offers multiple seats through JEE Main scores for engineering programs. Candidates who have appeared for the OJEE exam can appear for the 2026 counseling for the seat allotment process. Check for a detailed list of colleges and their opening and closing ranks for admission to CSE with AI and ML programs shared below.
OJEE Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank for CSE with AI & ML
Given below are OJEE previous year openings and closing ranks for the Computer Science with AI and ML combination program. The ranks are distributed for all quota types, offering a variety of seat options for candidates around the country to appear for OJEE counseling.
As per previous year trends, Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), in Bhubaneshwar offer most competitive entry to CSE (Computer Science) in Artificial Intelligence and ML (Machine Learning) program. Through Home state quota, candidates who come close to 30411- 70431 can get admission (no special category). The overall range may vary, but candidates can check a comprehensive list shared below.
|
INSTITUTE
|
PROGRAMME
|
OR
|
CR
|
QUOTA
|
SPL CAT
|
Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
30411
|
70431
|
HS
|
NO
|
Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
870247
|
1142768
|
OL
|
NO
|
Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
27519
|
44381
|
HS
|
TF
|
Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT), Jyoti Vihar, Burla
|
Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
98803
|
768803
|
HS
|
NO
|
Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT), Jyoti Vihar, Burla
|
Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
297557
|
378505
|
HS
|
TF
|
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla
|
Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
61298
|
121960
|
HS
|
NO
|
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla
|
Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
59636
|
71541
|
HS
|
TF
|
DRIEMS University, Cuttack
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
395040
|
1509114
|
HS
|
NO
|
DRIEMS University, Cuttack
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)—TFW
|
846172
|
1275764
|
HS
|
TF
|
Gandhi Academy of Technology and Engineering (GATE), Berhampur
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
547142
|
807344
|
AI
|
NO
|
Gandhi Academy of Technology and Engineering (GATE), Berhampur
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
451961
|
1510250
|
HS
|
NO
|
Gandhi Academy of Technology and Engineering (GATE), Berhampur
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)—TFW
|
1504997
|
1507200
|
HS
|
TF
|
Gandhi Engineering College (Autonomous), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
200461
|
1189074
|
AI
|
NO
|
Gandhi Engineering College (Autonomous), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
196210
|
1510585
|
HS
|
NO
|
Gandhi Engineering College (Autonomous), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
817019
|
1464878
|
OS
|
NO
|
Gandhi Engineering College (Autonomous), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)-TFW
|
416635
|
1503912
|
HS
|
TF
|
Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology (GIET), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
462559
|
887113
|
AI
|
NO
|
Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology (GIET), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
857949
|
1510665
|
HS
|
NO
|
Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology (GIET), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)—TFW
|
941864
|
1505932
|
HS
|
TF
|
GIFT Autonomous, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
200799
|
1035648
|
AI
|
NO
|
GIFT Autonomous, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
463482
|
1511074
|
HS
|
NO
|
GIFT Autonomous, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
796143
|
1460171
|
OS
|
NO
|
GIFT Autonomous, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)-TFW
|
180410
|
563840
|
HS
|
TF
|
GITA Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
219761
|
1020135
|
AI
|
NO
|
GITA Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
231443
|
1509360
|
HS
|
NO
|
GITA Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
948674
|
1469913
|
OS
|
NO
|
GITA Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)-TFW
|
276027
|
865412
|
HS
|
TF
|
Interscience Institute of Management and Technology (IIMT), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
754618
|
935278
|
AI
|
NO
|
Interscience Institute of Management and Technology (IIMT), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
1160211
|
1509216
|
HS
|
NO
|
Modern Institute of Technology and Management (MITM), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
615736
|
1470782
|
AI
|
NO
|
Modern Institute of Technology and Management (MITM), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
1501476
|
1510761
|
HS
|
NO
|
NIIS Institute of Engineering and Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
875372
|
1463948
|
AI
|
NO
|
NIIS Institute of Engineering and Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
1125655
|
1510929
|
HS
|
NO
|
NIST University, Berhampur
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
159242
|
491159
|
AI
|
NO
|
NIST University, Berhampur
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
603221
|
1508649
|
HS
|
NO
|
NIST University, Berhampur
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
1122110
|
1122110
|
OS
|
NO
|
NIST University, Berhampur
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)-TFW
|
185910
|
540633
|
HS
|
TF
|
Raajdhani Engineering College, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
412187
|
870304
|
AI
|
NO
|
Raajdhani Engineering College, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
905797
|
1511164
|
HS
|
NO
|
Raajdhani Engineering College, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)-TFW
|
683379
|
1504045
|
HS
|
TF
|
TempleCity Institute of Technology and Engineering (TITE), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
947647
|
1473798
|
AI
|
NO
|
TempleCity Institute of Technology and Engineering (TITE), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
1501041
|
1509924
|
HS
|
NO
|
TempleCity Institute of Technology and Engineering (TITE), Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)-TFW
|
1108974
|
1508745
|
HS
|
TF
|
Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
335285
|
1166069
|
AI
|
NO
|
Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
506456
|
1510088
|
HS
|
NO
|
Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
1409151
|
1409151
|
OS
|
NO
|
Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)-TFW
|
249543
|
386719
|
HS
|
TF
OJEE has released the 2026 Round 1 seat allotment?
Yes, the OJEE has released the seat allotment result for round 1 counseling on June 27, 2026. The programs include B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan/Int.M.Sc/B.Cat. Candidates can check the announcement on the official website at ojee.nic.in.
Can JEE Main Rank Holders Participate in the OJEE 2026 Counseling Process?
Yes, the JEE Main rank holders can also take part in the OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Exam) for engineering seats. They can appear for a counseling process for programs like B. Tech, B. Plan, B. Arch, B. Pharm, Int. M.Sc And B.Cat (For Cinematography/ Sound Recording and Design/ Film Editing).
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