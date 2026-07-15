What OJEE Rank is Required for CSE with AI & ML? Check Top Colleges Cutoffs

Candidates can take admission to the Computer Science Engineering with AI and ML program through OJEE ranks. As per the previous year's trends, the OJEE Rank required for Computer Science Engineering can range from 60,000 to 400,000 for admission to government colleges.

OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination) offers multiple seats through JEE Main scores for engineering programs. Candidates who have appeared for the OJEE exam can appear for the 2026 counseling for the seat allotment process. Check for a detailed list of colleges and their opening and closing ranks for admission to CSE with AI and ML programs shared below.

OJEE Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank for CSE with AI & ML

Given below are OJEE previous year openings and closing ranks for the Computer Science with AI and ML combination program. The ranks are distributed for all quota types, offering a variety of seat options for candidates around the country to appear for OJEE counseling.