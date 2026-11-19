8th Pay Commission Latest Updates: Central government employees have been waiting for a new approval nod from the commission. It has now become a topic of discussion at every table and a major talking point among central government employees. The latest developments between November 17 and 19, 2026, have brought fresh demands from defence civilian employees, renewed discussions involving railway staff and greater attention to the proposed fitment factor. Although expectations are rising, the final salary structure, pension revisions and arrears remain undecided as the commission continues its consultations. Let's decode the timeline of the 8th Pay Commission and its latest updates. 8th Pay Commission: When Will Salaries Increase? In between all the incoming fresh demands, the basic question that remains in the spotlight is: When will the salaries increase?

The 8th CPC was constituted on November 3, 2025, under the leadership of Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The commission was then given a set timeframe of 18 months to submit a file with all the recommendations and legitimate demands of the employees. The commission keeps in mind all the demands from employees and the limits of the government, and forwards the file. These recommendations to the government specifically cover salary revisions, allowances, pensions and other service benefits for central government employees. While employee unions have proposed January 1, 2026, as the effective date for revised salaries and pensions, the government has not yet confirmed it. So, when the commission passes the file, the new salary will be implemented from January 1, 2026. Whatever the increased amount is, it will be credited as arrears to the accounts of employees.

The actual salary hike, implementation timeline and payment of arrears will depend on the Union Cabinet's approval of the commission's final recommendations. 8th Pay Commission: Latest Demands By Defence And Railway Employees Demands By Defence Employees According to the latest reports, the All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF), representing around 50,000 civilian defence employees, has submitted its file. There are several proposals to the 8th Pay Commission, keeping in mind the basic needs of its employees. The federation has demanded an increase in minimum basic pay to ₹69,000, a 3.83 fitment factor and at least five promotions during 30 years of service. It has also sought better pension benefits, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), cashless medical facilities and higher insurance coverage.

Other demands include a ₹10,000 monthly risk allowance, ₹2 crore compensation for duty-related deaths and 100% compassionate appointments in eligible cases. Key Demands at a Glance: Minimum basic pay: ₹69,000 per month.

Fitment factor: 3.83.

Risk allowance: ₹10,000 per month.

Death compensation: ₹2 crore.

Pension revision and restoration of OPS.

Five career progression opportunities in 30 years. Demands by Railway Employees The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) has requested two additional days of discussions with the 8th Pay Commission. It has asked for the extension in order to present the concerns of different railway employee categories. In a letter dated November 12, 2026, AIRF General Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra approached Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, seeking further time after the October 30 meeting.

Although the federation has submitted its memorandum, it wants all employee groups to receive an opportunity to discuss their service-related concerns. Key Employee Categories: Medical Department: Non-gazetted medical employees.

Technical Staff: Drawing and Design, CMT, Depot Material Superintendents and IT personnel.

Traffic Department: Non-gazetted staff, including railway controllers.

Ministerial Staff: Stenographers, Staff and Welfare Inspectors. 8th Pay Commission: Key Employee Demands vs. Salary Projections The big question surrounding the 8th Pay Commission is how much employees can expect their salaries to increase. While unions are demanding a 3.83 fitment factor and ₹69,000 minimum basic pay, financial projections paint a more moderate picture. With expectations and estimates pointing in different directions, here is how the current pay structure compares with the proposed demands and projected revisions.