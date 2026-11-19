India’s Vande Bharat Express trains connect several major cities but some routes also offer passengers views of different sceneries. One such journey is the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express which travels through Rajasthan’s Thar Desert and the Sambhar Lake region. The train passes through the Jaipur-Phulera-Sambhar corridor before continuing towards western Rajasthan. Sambhar Lake is India’s largest inland salt lake. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Vande Bharat Express Crosses Thar Desert?

The Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, operating as train numbers 26481 and 26482 travels through the Sambhar region of Rajasthan. The route connects Jodhpur with Delhi Cantt through Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur and Alwar. The stretch around Phulera and Sambhar offers views of Rajasthan’s dry landscape and the salt lake region.