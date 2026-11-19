Which Vande Bharat Express Crosses Thar Desert? Know Its Route and Stops
The Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express passes through Rajasthan’s arid landscape and the Sambhar Lake region. Check route, stations and details about Vande Bharat that crosses Thar desert.
India’s Vande Bharat Express trains connect several major cities but some routes also offer passengers views of different sceneries. One such journey is the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express which travels through Rajasthan’s Thar Desert and the Sambhar Lake region. The train passes through the Jaipur-Phulera-Sambhar corridor before continuing towards western Rajasthan. Sambhar Lake is India’s largest inland salt lake. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Vande Bharat Express Crosses Thar Desert?
The Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, operating as train numbers 26481 and 26482 travels through the Sambhar region of Rajasthan. The route connects Jodhpur with Delhi Cantt through Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur and Alwar. The stretch around Phulera and Sambhar offers views of Rajasthan’s dry landscape and the salt lake region.
Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express
|Particulars
|Details
|Train name
|Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express
|Train numbers
|26481/26482
|Starting station
|Jodhpur Junction
|Destination
|Delhi Cantt
|Important route
|Jodhpur–Phulera–Jaipur–Alwar–Delhi
|Scenic region
|Sambhar Lake region
|Operating days
|Six days a week
|Weekly off day
|Tuesday
|Train type
|Vande Bharat Express
Which Stations Does the Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Cover?
The train connects several important railway stations in Rajasthan and Haryana.
|Station
|State
|Jodhpur Junction
|Rajasthan
|Merta Road Junction
|Rajasthan
|Degana Junction
|Rajasthan
|Makrana Junction
|Rajasthan
|Phulera Junction
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur Junction
|Rajasthan
|Gandhinagar Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|Alwar Junction
|Rajasthan
|Rewari Junction
|Haryana
|Gurugram
|Haryana
|Delhi Cantt
|Delhi
Why Is Sambhar Lake Famous?
Sambhar Lake is located in Rajasthan and is recognised as India’s largest inland salt lake. It is an important salt-producing region and is also known for its seasonal wetlands and birdlife.
Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Timings
|Train Number
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|26481
|Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt
|5:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|26482
|Delhi Cantt to Jodhpur
|3:10 PM
|11:20 PM
The train operates six days a week and does not run on Tuesdays. Passengers should check the latest timetable and availability on the official railway booking platforms before travelling.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.