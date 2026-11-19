JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the registration and application link for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exams on November 22, 2026. Only three days remain until the deadline to apply for the engineering entrance exam. Aspirants who wish to appear for the Session 1 JEE Main exam in January 2027 must visit the official website to submit the applications.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exam is scheduled for January 20,21,22,23,24 and 28, 2027. To appear for the entrance exam, it is mandatory for candidates to complete the online registration and application process. As per the numbers provided by NTA, 10,47,083 candidates have completed the registration process for JEE Main Session 1, while 8,38,138 candidates have completed the online fee payment process.

Candidates can apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 through the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates have also been provided with a direct link on this page to apply for the Session 1 entrance exam.