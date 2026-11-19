JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Closes on Nov 22, Over 10.47 Lakh Forms Submitted
JEE Main 2027 session 1 registration closes on November 22, 2026. Over 10 Lakh students have completed the registration process for the entrance exam
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the registration and application link for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exams on November 22, 2026. Only three days remain until the deadline to apply for the engineering entrance exam. Aspirants who wish to appear for the Session 1 JEE Main exam in January 2027 must visit the official website to submit the applications.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exam is scheduled for January 20,21,22,23,24 and 28, 2027. To appear for the entrance exam, it is mandatory for candidates to complete the online registration and application process. As per the numbers provided by NTA, 10,47,083 candidates have completed the registration process for JEE Main Session 1, while 8,38,138 candidates have completed the online fee payment process.
Candidates can apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 through the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates have also been provided with a direct link on this page to apply for the Session 1 entrance exam.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration - Click Here
JEE (MAIN) 2027 Session-1 Registration Update! The last date is November 22, 2026. Over 10.47 lakh forms have been submitted, and more than 8.38 lakh candidates have successfully completed their fee payment. If you haven’t applied yet, don't wait until the last minute! Complete your application in 4 easy steps: -Upload Required Documents -Fill in Application Details -Complete Fee Payment -Download Confirmation Page Apply Now: https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE Support: jeemain@nta.ac.in | 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 JEE (MAIN) 2027 Session-1 रजिस्ट्रेशन अपडेट! अब तक 10 लाख से ज़्यादा रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर्म भरे जा चुके हैं और 8.38 लाख से ज़्यादा छात्र अपनी फीस जमा कर चुके हैं। यदि आपने अभी तक आवेदन नहीं किया है, तो देर न करें! नीचे दिए गए 4 आसान चरणों में अपना फॉर्म पूरा करें: -दस्तावेज़ अपलोड करें -आवेदन विवरण भरें -फीस का भुगतान करें -पुष्टि पत्र डाउनलोड करें आवेदन करें: https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE संपर्क करें: jeemain@nta.ac.in | 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 #JEEMain2027 #NTA #JEE2027 #NTAExams— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 18, 2026
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration and Application Process
The link for students to complete the online registration and application process is available on the official website until November 22, 2026. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main
Step 2: Click on the online registration link for Session 1
Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter the required details
Step 4: Log in to fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on Submit
JEE Main Session 1 Registration 2027: Documents to be Uploaded
Candidates applying for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exams must upload the scanned copies of necessary documents. The list of documents required is provided below
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Scanned Photograph
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Scanned Signature
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Class 10 Certificate
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Class 12 Certificates
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Photo ID Proof
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Category Certificate
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PwD / UDID Certificate
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.