SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Central Police Organization (CPO) Paper 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 18, 2026. All those candidates who have successfully qualified the Paper 1 can check their exam city details on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who will appear for the upcoming Paper 2 Examination can check their exam city and examination date through the city slip. Along with city details the commission has stated that admit cards can be downloaded through the candidates portal 2 to 3 days before the start of exam. The SSC CPO Paper 2 exam will be conducted on November 28, 2026 across various designated exam centres. Through this recruitment drive a total of 3073 vacancies would be filled in Delhi Police Sub-Inspector and CAPFs Sub-Inspector posts.

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SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 Download PDF Link

The SSC CPO Paper 2 City Slip 2026 has been released for all those candidates who will participate in the Paper 2 exam. The city intimation tells us the examination date in advance. Candidates can now check their individual city slip and make the necessary travel arrangements accordingly. Check the direct link to download the SSC CPO Paper 2 City Intimation Slip in the table below.

SSC CPO City Slip Intimation Slip 2026 Link Click Here

SSC CPO Paper 2 City Slip 2026: Highlights

The commission has earlier released the PST & PET Result on October 29, 2026. The selection process includes Paper 1, PET/PST, Medical Examination and at last document verification. Check the important details related to the city slip in the table below.