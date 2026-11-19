SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check Paper 2 Exam City Details at ssc.gov.in
The SSC CPO Paper 2 City Slip 2026 has been released on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check exam city, exam date and shift timings from the official website. The Paper 2 exam will be conducted on November 28, 2026 and admit cards will be released 2 to 3 days before the commencement of the exam. Check all details here.
Key Points
- The SSC CPO Paper 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 was released on November 18, 2026.
- The SSC CPO Paper 2 examination is scheduled for November 28, 2026.
- Admit cards for Paper 2 will be available around November 26, 2026.
SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Central Police Organization (CPO) Paper 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 18, 2026. All those candidates who have successfully qualified the Paper 1 can check their exam city details on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who will appear for the upcoming Paper 2 Examination can check their exam city and examination date through the city slip. Along with city details the commission has stated that admit cards can be downloaded through the candidates portal 2 to 3 days before the start of exam. The SSC CPO Paper 2 exam will be conducted on November 28, 2026 across various designated exam centres. Through this recruitment drive a total of 3073 vacancies would be filled in Delhi Police Sub-Inspector and CAPFs Sub-Inspector posts.
To download your city slip candidates will have to enter their login credential such as username, password and CAPTCHA Code.
SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026 Download PDF Link
The SSC CPO Paper 2 City Slip 2026 has been released for all those candidates who will participate in the Paper 2 exam. The city intimation tells us the examination date in advance. Candidates can now check their individual city slip and make the necessary travel arrangements accordingly. Check the direct link to download the SSC CPO Paper 2 City Intimation Slip in the table below.
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SSC CPO City Slip Intimation Slip 2026 Link
SSC CPO Paper 2 City Slip 2026: Highlights
The commission has earlier released the PST & PET Result on October 29, 2026. The selection process includes Paper 1, PET/PST, Medical Examination and at last document verification. Check the important details related to the city slip in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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SSC Central Police Organization 2026
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission
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Exam Stage
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Paper 2
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Total Vacancies
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3073
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City Slip
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Released
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SSC CPO Paper 2 Exam Date
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November 28 , 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Examination
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
How to Download SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2026
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to check their SSC CPO Paper 2 City Intimation Slip 2026:
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Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage you have to click on candidates login section where you have to enter registration number, password and Captcha Code
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Click on the link SSC CPO Paper 2 City Slip 2026.
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Check the allotted examination city and exam date.
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Download and save the city slip for future reference.
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The SSC CPO Admit Card for the Paper 2 is expected to be released 2 to 3 days before the start of exam i.e November 26, 2026, 2026. Once released candidates can download the hall tickets through the official website. The admit card contains crucial information about examination centre, reporting time, shift and exam day guidelines.
Also Check- SSC CPO Tier-2 Exam City Slip 2026 OUT
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.