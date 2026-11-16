MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Out (Today) at esb.mp.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Link soon
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) for Constable posts. A total of 7500 Constable posts are to be filled in the Home Department across the state. The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2026. Check all details here.
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is expected to release the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 download link on its official website. The exam authority will be conducting the written examination at various exam centers on November 19, 2026, across the state. Through the recruitnet drive, a total of 7500 vacancies of Constables are to be filled in the Home Department.
All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts will be able to download their hall tickets through the link at esb.mp.gov.in, once uploaded.
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The written exam for the 7500 Constable posts is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2026 across the state. However, the exam authority has not disclosed any specific release date for the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026. As per general practice, the hall ticket download link is available 3-4 days before the exam date. It is expected that the exam authority will release the Test Admit Card (TAC) anytime soon on its official website. Candidates can access and print their admit card by entering their Online Application Number and date of birth/password.
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
A total of 7500 Constable posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in the Home Department across the state. Out of these posts, Constable (General Duty - Special Armed Force) are total 700 posts and Constable (General Duty - Except Special Armed Force)are total 6,800 available. Check overview of the recruitment drive.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board
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Exam Name
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MP Police Constable Examination 2026
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Post Name
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Police Constable
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Total Vacancies
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7500
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Admit Card Date
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Expected Soon
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Exam Date
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November 19, 2026
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Admit Card Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.
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On the homepage click on the admit card section.
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Click on the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 link.
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Enter your application number and date of birth.
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Submit the required login details.
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The admit card will appear on the screen.
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Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.