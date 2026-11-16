MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Out (Today) at esb.mp.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Link soon

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is expected to release the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 download link on its official website. The exam authority will be conducting the written examination at various exam centers on November 19, 2026, across the state. Through the recruitnet drive, a total of 7500 vacancies of Constables are to be filled in the Home Department.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts will be able to download their hall tickets through the link at esb.mp.gov.in, once uploaded.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The written exam for the 7500 Constable posts is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2026 across the state. However, the exam authority has not disclosed any specific release date for the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026. As per general practice, the hall ticket download link is available 3-4 days before the exam date. It is expected that the exam authority will release the Test Admit Card (TAC) anytime soon on its official website. Candidates can access and print their admit card by entering their Online Application Number and date of birth/password.