Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Science Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers

CBSE Class 10 Science Pre-Board Exam 2027 is an important opportunity for students to assess their preparation before the upcoming board examinations. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) are an essential part of the Science question paper and test students' conceptual understanding, application-based knowledge and analytical skills. To help students prepare effectively, here are the top 50 important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Science Pre-Board Exam 2027, covering Physics, Chemistry and Biology. These questions are based on important concepts from the Class 10 Science syllabus and include answers for quick revision. Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 10 Science: Top 50 Important MCQs for Pre-Board Exam 2027 The following questions cover important topics such as chemical reactions, acids and bases, life processes, heredity, light, electricity, magnetic effects of electric current and environmental management.

Section A: Biology (Questions 1-17) Q1. Which of the following is the main site of absorption of digested food in the human digestive system? (a) Stomach

(b) Small intestine

(c) Large intestine

(d) Oesophagus Answer: (b) Small intestine Q2. Which enzyme present in saliva helps in the digestion of starch? (a) Pepsin

(b) Trypsin

(c) Salivary amylase

(d) Lipase Answer: (c) Salivary amylase Q3. Which part of the nephron is responsible for the filtration of blood? (a) Collecting duct

(b) Glomerulus

(c) Loop of Henle

(d) Ureter Answer: (b) Glomerulus Q4. Which blood vessel carries oxygenated blood from the lungs to the heart? (a) Pulmonary artery

(b) Aorta

(c) Pulmonary vein

(d) Vena cava Answer: (c) Pulmonary vein Q5. Which hormone regulates the blood sugar level in the human body? (a) Thyroxine

(b) Insulin

(c) Adrenaline

(d) Oestrogen

Answer: (b) Insulin Q6. Which part of the brain controls posture and balance of the body? (a) Cerebrum

(b) Medulla

(c) Cerebellum

(d) Hypothalamus Answer: (c) Cerebellum Q7. Which plant hormone promotes cell elongation and helps shoots bend towards light? (a) Cytokinin

(b) Auxin

(c) Abscisic acid

(d) Ethylene Answer: (b) Auxin Q8. The movement of a plant shoot towards sunlight is known as: (a) Geotropism

(b) Hydrotropism

(c) Phototropism

(d) Chemotropism Answer: (c) Phototropism Q9. Which method of reproduction is commonly observed in Amoeba? (a) Budding

(b) Binary fission

(c) Fragmentation

(d) Spore formation Answer: (b) Binary fission Q10. In flowering plants, fertilisation takes place in which part? (a) Anther

(b) Stigma

(c) Ovule

(d) Petal Answer: (c) Ovule Q11. Which of the following is the primary function of the placenta during pregnancy?

(a) Production of sperms

(b) Exchange of nutrients, oxygen and waste materials between mother and embryo

(c) Formation of the egg

(d) Digestion of food Answer: (b) Exchange of nutrients, oxygen and waste materials between mother and embryo Q12. How many chromosomes are present in a normal human sperm cell? (a) 46

(b) 44

(c) 23

(d) 22 pairs Answer: (c) 23 Q13. In human beings, which chromosome combination determines the birth of a male child? (a) XX

(b) XY

(c) YY

(d) XO Answer: (b) XY Q14. Who is known as the Father of Genetics? (a) Charles Darwin

(b) Gregor Mendel

(c) Louis Pasteur

(d) Robert Hooke Answer: (b) Gregor Mendel Q15. If a tall pea plant (TT) is crossed with a dwarf pea plant (tt), what will be the height of all plants in the F1 generation? (a) All tall

(b) All dwarf

(c) 50% tall and 50% dwarf

(d) 25% tall and 75% dwarf

Answer: (a) All tall Q16. Which of the following is an example of an inherited trait? (a) Pierced ears

(b) Acquired muscular strength

(c) Natural eye colour

(d) Learning to swim Answer: (c) Natural eye colour Q17. Which gas is mainly responsible for the depletion of the ozone layer? (a) Oxygen

(b) Nitrogen

(c) Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs)

(d) Hydrogen Answer: (c) Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Science Section B: Chemistry (Questions 18-34) Q18. Which of the following is an example of a combination reaction? (a) CaO + H₂O → Ca(OH)₂

(b) CaCO₃ → CaO + CO₂

(c) Zn + CuSO₄ → ZnSO₄ + Cu

(d) AgNO₃ + NaCl → AgCl + NaNO₃ Answer: (a) CaO + H₂O → Ca(OH)₂ Q19. What happens when an iron nail is dipped in copper sulphate solution? (a) No reaction takes place

(b) The solution becomes colourless immediately

(c) A brown coating of copper forms on the nail

(d) A silver coating forms on the nail

Answer: (c) A brown coating of copper forms on the nail Q20. Which of the following reactions represents oxidation? (a) CuO + H₂ → Cu + H₂O

(b) 2Mg + O₂ → 2MgO

(c) AgCl → Ag + Cl₂

(d) CaCO₃ → CaO + CO₂ Answer: (b) 2Mg + O₂ → 2MgO Q21. What is the colour of phenolphthalein in a basic solution? (a) Red

(b) Blue

(c) Pink

(d) Colourless Answer: (c) Pink Q22. What is the pH value of a neutral solution at 25°C? (a) 0

(b) 5

(c) 7

(d) 14 Answer: (c) 7 Q23. Which acid is present in an ant sting? (a) Citric acid

(b) Methanoic acid

(c) Acetic acid

(d) Lactic acid Answer: (b) Methanoic acid Q24. Which of the following is used as an antacid to relieve acidity? (a) Sodium chloride

(b) Magnesium hydroxide

(c) Calcium carbonate

(d) Sodium hydroxide Answer: (b) Magnesium hydroxide Q25. What is the chemical formula of baking soda? (a) Na₂CO₃

(b) NaHCO₃

(c) CaCO₃

(d) NaOH

Answer: (b) NaHCO₃ Q26. Which gas is released when a metal reacts with a dilute acid? (a) Oxygen

(b) Nitrogen

(c) Hydrogen

(d) Carbon dioxide Answer: (c) Hydrogen Q27. Which metal is stored in kerosene to prevent its reaction with air and moisture? (a) Copper

(b) Sodium

(c) Iron

(d) Silver Answer: (b) Sodium Q28. Which of the following metals is the most reactive? (a) Copper

(b) Silver

(c) Potassium

(d) Gold Answer: (c) Potassium Q29. Which non-metal is a good conductor of electricity? (a) Sulphur

(b) Phosphorus

(c) Graphite

(d) Oxygen Answer: (c) Graphite Q30. What is the functional group present in alcohols? (a) -COOH

(b) -CHO

(c) -OH

(d) -CO- Answer: (c) -OH Q31. Which of the following hydrocarbons is an unsaturated compound? (a) Methane

(b) Ethane

(c) Ethene

(d) Propane Answer: (c) Ethene Q32. What is the molecular formula of methane?

(a) CH₄

(b) C₂H₆

(c) C₂H₄

(d) C₃H₈ Answer: (a) CH₄ Q33. Which of the following is a characteristic property of ionic compounds? (a) Low melting points

(b) High melting and boiling points

(c) Insolubility in water in all cases

(d) Conduct electricity in solid state Answer: (b) High melting and boiling points Q34. Which substance is formed when ethanol reacts with ethanoic acid in the presence of concentrated sulphuric acid? (a) Ethene

(b) Ethyl ethanoate

(c) Methane

(d) Sodium ethanoate Answer: (b) Ethyl ethanoate Also Check: CBSE Class10 Science Exam Pattern 2027 Section C: Physics (Questions 35-50) Q35. Which type of mirror is used as a rear-view mirror in vehicles? (a) Plane mirror

(b) Concave mirror

(c) Convex mirror

(d) Cylindrical mirror Answer: (c) Convex mirror Q36. The image formed by a plane mirror is always:

(a) Real and inverted

(b) Virtual and erect

(c) Real and enlarged

(d) Virtual and inverted Answer: (b) Virtual and erect Q37. What is the SI unit of power of a lens? (a) Metre

(b) Dioptre

(c) Watt

(d) Joule Answer: (b) Dioptre Q38. Which lens is used to correct myopia (short-sightedness)? (a) Convex lens

(b) Concave lens

(c) Bifocal lens

(d) Cylindrical lens Answer: (b) Concave lens Q39. The splitting of white light into its constituent colours is known as: (a) Reflection

(b) Refraction

(c) Dispersion

(d) Diffraction Answer: (c) Dispersion Q40. What is the approximate least distance of distinct vision for a normal human eye? (a) 10 cm

(b) 15 cm

(c) 25 cm

(d) 50 cm Answer: (c) 25 cm Q41. Which phenomenon explains why the sky appears blue? (a) Reflection of light

(b) Scattering of light

(c) Dispersion of light

(d) Total internal reflection

Answer: (b) Scattering of light Q42. What is the SI unit of electric current? (a) Volt

(b) Ohm

(c) Ampere

(d) Watt Answer: (c) Ampere Q43. According to Ohm's law, the potential difference across a conductor is directly proportional to: (a) Resistance

(b) Current

(c) Power

(d) Temperature Answer: (b) Current Q44. What is the equivalent resistance of two resistors of 4 Ω and 6 Ω connected in series? (a) 2 Ω

(b) 10 Ω

(c) 24 Ω

(d) 1.5 Ω Answer: (b) 10 Ω Q45. What is the equivalent resistance of two resistors of 6 Ω each connected in parallel? (a) 12 Ω

(b) 6 Ω

(c) 3 Ω

(d) 1 Ω Answer: (c) 3 Ω Q46. Which device is used to measure electric current in a circuit? (a) Voltmeter

(b) Ammeter

(c) Galvanometer

(d) Rheostat Answer: (b) Ammeter Q47. What is the commercial unit of electrical energy? (a) Joule

(b) Watt

(c) Kilowatt-hour

(d) Ampere

Answer: (c) Kilowatt-hour Q48. Which rule is used to determine the direction of the magnetic field around a straight current-carrying conductor? (a) Fleming's left-hand rule

(b) Fleming's right-hand rule

(c) Right-hand thumb rule

(d) Ohm's law Answer: (c) Right-hand thumb rule Q49. What is the shape of the magnetic field lines around a straight current-carrying conductor? (a) Straight parallel lines

(b) Concentric circles

(c) Elliptical curves

(d) Random curves Answer: (b) Concentric circles Q50. Which of the following is the main function of an electric fuse? (a) Increase the current

(b) Reduce the resistance

(c) Protect the circuit from excessive current

(d) Increase the voltage Answer: (c) Protect the circuit from excessive current Answer Key: CBSE Class 10 Science Top 50 MCQs 2027 Students can use this answer key to revise important concepts and evaluate their performance after attempting all 50 questions.

Question Correct Answer Question Correct Answer 1 (b) Small intestine 26 (c) Hydrogen 2 (c) Salivary amylase 27 (b) Sodium 3 (b) Glomerulus 28 (c) Potassium 4 (c) Pulmonary vein 29 (c) Graphite 5 (b) Insulin 30 (c) –OH 6 (c) Cerebellum 31 (c) Ethene 7 (b) Auxin 32 (a) CH₄ 8 (c) Phototropism 33 (b) High melting and boiling points 9 (b) Binary fission 34 (b) Ethyl ethanoate 10 (c) Ovule 35 (c) Convex mirror 11 (b) Exchange of nutrients and gases 36 (b) Virtual and erect 12 (c) 23 37 (b) Dioptre 13 (b) XY 38 (b) Concave lens 14 (b) Gregor Mendel 39 (c) Dispersion 15 (a) All tall 40 (c) 25 cm 16 (c) Natural eye colour 41 (b) Scattering of light 17 (c) CFCs 42 (c) Ampere 18 (a) Combination reaction 43 (b) Current 19 (c) Brown coating of copper 44 (b) 10 Ω 20 (b) Magnesium oxidation 45 (c) 3 Ω 21 (c) Pink 46 (b) Ammeter 22 (c) 7 47 (c) Kilowatt-hour 23 (b) Methanoic acid 48 (c) Right-hand thumb rule 24 (b) Magnesium hydroxide 49 (b) Concentric circles 25 (b) NaHCO₃ 50 (c) Circuit protection