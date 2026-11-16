Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Science Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Practice the top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Science Pre-Board Exam 2027 with answers. Check important Biology, Chemistry and Physics questions for board exam preparation.
CBSE Class 10 Science Pre-Board Exam 2027 is an important opportunity for students to assess their preparation before the upcoming board examinations. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) are an essential part of the Science question paper and test students' conceptual understanding, application-based knowledge and analytical skills.
To help students prepare effectively, here are the top 50 important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Science Pre-Board Exam 2027, covering Physics, Chemistry and Biology. These questions are based on important concepts from the Class 10 Science syllabus and include answers for quick revision.
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 10 Science: Top 50 Important MCQs for Pre-Board Exam 2027
The following questions cover important topics such as chemical reactions, acids and bases, life processes, heredity, light, electricity, magnetic effects of electric current and environmental management.
Section A: Biology (Questions 1-17)
Q1. Which of the following is the main site of absorption of digested food in the human digestive system?
(a) Stomach
(b) Small intestine
(c) Large intestine
(d) Oesophagus
Answer: (b) Small intestine
Q2. Which enzyme present in saliva helps in the digestion of starch?
(a) Pepsin
(b) Trypsin
(c) Salivary amylase
(d) Lipase
Answer: (c) Salivary amylase
Q3. Which part of the nephron is responsible for the filtration of blood?
(a) Collecting duct
(b) Glomerulus
(c) Loop of Henle
(d) Ureter
Answer: (b) Glomerulus
Q4. Which blood vessel carries oxygenated blood from the lungs to the heart?
(a) Pulmonary artery
(b) Aorta
(c) Pulmonary vein
(d) Vena cava
Answer: (c) Pulmonary vein
Q5. Which hormone regulates the blood sugar level in the human body?
(a) Thyroxine
(b) Insulin
(c) Adrenaline
(d) Oestrogen
Answer: (b) Insulin
Q6. Which part of the brain controls posture and balance of the body?
(a) Cerebrum
(b) Medulla
(c) Cerebellum
(d) Hypothalamus
Answer: (c) Cerebellum
Q7. Which plant hormone promotes cell elongation and helps shoots bend towards light?
(a) Cytokinin
(b) Auxin
(c) Abscisic acid
(d) Ethylene
Answer: (b) Auxin
Q8. The movement of a plant shoot towards sunlight is known as:
(a) Geotropism
(b) Hydrotropism
(c) Phototropism
(d) Chemotropism
Answer: (c) Phototropism
Q9. Which method of reproduction is commonly observed in Amoeba?
(a) Budding
(b) Binary fission
(c) Fragmentation
(d) Spore formation
Answer: (b) Binary fission
Q10. In flowering plants, fertilisation takes place in which part?
(a) Anther
(b) Stigma
(c) Ovule
(d) Petal
Answer: (c) Ovule
Q11. Which of the following is the primary function of the placenta during pregnancy?
(a) Production of sperms
(b) Exchange of nutrients, oxygen and waste materials between mother and embryo
(c) Formation of the egg
(d) Digestion of food
Answer: (b) Exchange of nutrients, oxygen and waste materials between mother and embryo
Q12. How many chromosomes are present in a normal human sperm cell?
(a) 46
(b) 44
(c) 23
(d) 22 pairs
Answer: (c) 23
Q13. In human beings, which chromosome combination determines the birth of a male child?
(a) XX
(b) XY
(c) YY
(d) XO
Answer: (b) XY
Q14. Who is known as the Father of Genetics?
(a) Charles Darwin
(b) Gregor Mendel
(c) Louis Pasteur
(d) Robert Hooke
Answer: (b) Gregor Mendel
Q15. If a tall pea plant (TT) is crossed with a dwarf pea plant (tt), what will be the height of all plants in the F1 generation?
(a) All tall
(b) All dwarf
(c) 50% tall and 50% dwarf
(d) 25% tall and 75% dwarf
Answer: (a) All tall
Q16. Which of the following is an example of an inherited trait?
(a) Pierced ears
(b) Acquired muscular strength
(c) Natural eye colour
(d) Learning to swim
Answer: (c) Natural eye colour
Q17. Which gas is mainly responsible for the depletion of the ozone layer?
(a) Oxygen
(b) Nitrogen
(c) Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs)
(d) Hydrogen
Answer: (c) Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs)
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Science
Section B: Chemistry (Questions 18-34)
Q18. Which of the following is an example of a combination reaction?
(a) CaO + H₂O → Ca(OH)₂
(b) CaCO₃ → CaO + CO₂
(c) Zn + CuSO₄ → ZnSO₄ + Cu
(d) AgNO₃ + NaCl → AgCl + NaNO₃
Answer: (a) CaO + H₂O → Ca(OH)₂
Q19. What happens when an iron nail is dipped in copper sulphate solution?
(a) No reaction takes place
(b) The solution becomes colourless immediately
(c) A brown coating of copper forms on the nail
(d) A silver coating forms on the nail
Answer: (c) A brown coating of copper forms on the nail
Q20. Which of the following reactions represents oxidation?
(a) CuO + H₂ → Cu + H₂O
(b) 2Mg + O₂ → 2MgO
(c) AgCl → Ag + Cl₂
(d) CaCO₃ → CaO + CO₂
Answer: (b) 2Mg + O₂ → 2MgO
Q21. What is the colour of phenolphthalein in a basic solution?
(a) Red
(b) Blue
(c) Pink
(d) Colourless
Answer: (c) Pink
Q22. What is the pH value of a neutral solution at 25°C?
(a) 0
(b) 5
(c) 7
(d) 14
Answer: (c) 7
Q23. Which acid is present in an ant sting?
(a) Citric acid
(b) Methanoic acid
(c) Acetic acid
(d) Lactic acid
Answer: (b) Methanoic acid
Q24. Which of the following is used as an antacid to relieve acidity?
(a) Sodium chloride
(b) Magnesium hydroxide
(c) Calcium carbonate
(d) Sodium hydroxide
Answer: (b) Magnesium hydroxide
Q25. What is the chemical formula of baking soda?
(a) Na₂CO₃
(b) NaHCO₃
(c) CaCO₃
(d) NaOH
Answer: (b) NaHCO₃
Q26. Which gas is released when a metal reacts with a dilute acid?
(a) Oxygen
(b) Nitrogen
(c) Hydrogen
(d) Carbon dioxide
Answer: (c) Hydrogen
Q27. Which metal is stored in kerosene to prevent its reaction with air and moisture?
(a) Copper
(b) Sodium
(c) Iron
(d) Silver
Answer: (b) Sodium
Q28. Which of the following metals is the most reactive?
(a) Copper
(b) Silver
(c) Potassium
(d) Gold
Answer: (c) Potassium
Q29. Which non-metal is a good conductor of electricity?
(a) Sulphur
(b) Phosphorus
(c) Graphite
(d) Oxygen
Answer: (c) Graphite
Q30. What is the functional group present in alcohols?
(a) -COOH
(b) -CHO
(c) -OH
(d) -CO-
Answer: (c) -OH
Q31. Which of the following hydrocarbons is an unsaturated compound?
(a) Methane
(b) Ethane
(c) Ethene
(d) Propane
Answer: (c) Ethene
Q32. What is the molecular formula of methane?
(a) CH₄
(b) C₂H₆
(c) C₂H₄
(d) C₃H₈
Answer: (a) CH₄
Q33. Which of the following is a characteristic property of ionic compounds?
(a) Low melting points
(b) High melting and boiling points
(c) Insolubility in water in all cases
(d) Conduct electricity in solid state
Answer: (b) High melting and boiling points
Q34. Which substance is formed when ethanol reacts with ethanoic acid in the presence of concentrated sulphuric acid?
(a) Ethene
(b) Ethyl ethanoate
(c) Methane
(d) Sodium ethanoate
Answer: (b) Ethyl ethanoate
Also Check: CBSE Class10 Science Exam Pattern 2027
Section C: Physics (Questions 35-50)
Q35. Which type of mirror is used as a rear-view mirror in vehicles?
(a) Plane mirror
(b) Concave mirror
(c) Convex mirror
(d) Cylindrical mirror
Answer: (c) Convex mirror
Q36. The image formed by a plane mirror is always:
(a) Real and inverted
(b) Virtual and erect
(c) Real and enlarged
(d) Virtual and inverted
Answer: (b) Virtual and erect
Q37. What is the SI unit of power of a lens?
(a) Metre
(b) Dioptre
(c) Watt
(d) Joule
Answer: (b) Dioptre
Q38. Which lens is used to correct myopia (short-sightedness)?
(a) Convex lens
(b) Concave lens
(c) Bifocal lens
(d) Cylindrical lens
Answer: (b) Concave lens
Q39. The splitting of white light into its constituent colours is known as:
(a) Reflection
(b) Refraction
(c) Dispersion
(d) Diffraction
Answer: (c) Dispersion
Q40. What is the approximate least distance of distinct vision for a normal human eye?
(a) 10 cm
(b) 15 cm
(c) 25 cm
(d) 50 cm
Answer: (c) 25 cm
Q41. Which phenomenon explains why the sky appears blue?
(a) Reflection of light
(b) Scattering of light
(c) Dispersion of light
(d) Total internal reflection
Answer: (b) Scattering of light
Q42. What is the SI unit of electric current?
(a) Volt
(b) Ohm
(c) Ampere
(d) Watt
Answer: (c) Ampere
Q43. According to Ohm's law, the potential difference across a conductor is directly proportional to:
(a) Resistance
(b) Current
(c) Power
(d) Temperature
Answer: (b) Current
Q44. What is the equivalent resistance of two resistors of 4 Ω and 6 Ω connected in series?
(a) 2 Ω
(b) 10 Ω
(c) 24 Ω
(d) 1.5 Ω
Answer: (b) 10 Ω
Q45. What is the equivalent resistance of two resistors of 6 Ω each connected in parallel?
(a) 12 Ω
(b) 6 Ω
(c) 3 Ω
(d) 1 Ω
Answer: (c) 3 Ω
Q46. Which device is used to measure electric current in a circuit?
(a) Voltmeter
(b) Ammeter
(c) Galvanometer
(d) Rheostat
Answer: (b) Ammeter
Q47. What is the commercial unit of electrical energy?
(a) Joule
(b) Watt
(c) Kilowatt-hour
(d) Ampere
Answer: (c) Kilowatt-hour
Q48. Which rule is used to determine the direction of the magnetic field around a straight current-carrying conductor?
(a) Fleming's left-hand rule
(b) Fleming's right-hand rule
(c) Right-hand thumb rule
(d) Ohm's law
Answer: (c) Right-hand thumb rule
Q49. What is the shape of the magnetic field lines around a straight current-carrying conductor?
(a) Straight parallel lines
(b) Concentric circles
(c) Elliptical curves
(d) Random curves
Answer: (b) Concentric circles
Q50. Which of the following is the main function of an electric fuse?
(a) Increase the current
(b) Reduce the resistance
(c) Protect the circuit from excessive current
(d) Increase the voltage
Answer: (c) Protect the circuit from excessive current
Answer Key: CBSE Class 10 Science Top 50 MCQs 2027
Students can use this answer key to revise important concepts and evaluate their performance after attempting all 50 questions.
|
Question
|
Correct Answer
|
Question
|
Correct Answer
|
1
|
(b) Small intestine
|
26
|
(c) Hydrogen
|
2
|
(c) Salivary amylase
|
27
|
(b) Sodium
|
3
|
(b) Glomerulus
|
28
|
(c) Potassium
|
4
|
(c) Pulmonary vein
|
29
|
(c) Graphite
|
5
|
(b) Insulin
|
30
|
(c) –OH
|
6
|
(c) Cerebellum
|
31
|
(c) Ethene
|
7
|
(b) Auxin
|
32
|
(a) CH₄
|
8
|
(c) Phototropism
|
33
|
(b) High melting and boiling points
|
9
|
(b) Binary fission
|
34
|
(b) Ethyl ethanoate
|
10
|
(c) Ovule
|
35
|
(c) Convex mirror
|
11
|
(b) Exchange of nutrients and gases
|
36
|
(b) Virtual and erect
|
12
|
(c) 23
|
37
|
(b) Dioptre
|
13
|
(b) XY
|
38
|
(b) Concave lens
|
14
|
(b) Gregor Mendel
|
39
|
(c) Dispersion
|
15
|
(a) All tall
|
40
|
(c) 25 cm
|
16
|
(c) Natural eye colour
|
41
|
(b) Scattering of light
|
17
|
(c) CFCs
|
42
|
(c) Ampere
|
18
|
(a) Combination reaction
|
43
|
(b) Current
|
19
|
(c) Brown coating of copper
|
44
|
(b) 10 Ω
|
20
|
(b) Magnesium oxidation
|
45
|
(c) 3 Ω
|
21
|
(c) Pink
|
46
|
(b) Ammeter
|
22
|
(c) 7
|
47
|
(c) Kilowatt-hour
|
23
|
(b) Methanoic acid
|
48
|
(c) Right-hand thumb rule
|
24
|
(b) Magnesium hydroxide
|
49
|
(b) Concentric circles
|
25
|
(b) NaHCO₃
|
50
|
(c) Circuit protection
How to Prepare for CBSE Class 10 Science Pre-Board Exam 2027?
Students should follow a structured revision strategy to improve their performance in the CBSE Class 10 Science examination. Here are some important preparation tips:
-
Revise NCERT textbooks: Read all important definitions, chemical reactions, diagrams and scientific concepts from NCERT.
-
Practise MCQs regularly: Solve objective questions from every chapter, including competency-based and application-based questions.
-
Focus on numerical problems: Give special attention to electricity, resistance, power and numerical questions based on mirrors and lenses.
-
Learn important chemical reactions: Revise balanced chemical equations, oxidation-reduction reactions and properties of acids, bases and salts.
-
Practice diagrams: Prepare labelled diagrams related to the human digestive system, respiratory system, nephron and reproduction.
-
Solve previous-year papers: Attempt CBSE sample papers and previous-year question papers to understand the examination pattern and improve time management.
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Pre-Borad 2027 MCQs
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.