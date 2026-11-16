Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here
Check the complete RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27, including all units, Python programming topics, chapters, practical syllabus, marks distribution and examination pattern as prescribed by the Rajasthan Board.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has prescribed the Class 11 Computer Science syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The curriculum introduces students to computer systems, programming concepts, Python language, data handling and the responsible use of technology. It also includes practical learning through Python programs and project work.
According to the official syllabus, Computer Science is subject code 03. The examination is divided into three theory units, carrying a total of 70 marks, while practical examinations account for the remaining 30 marks. Students should understand every topic mentioned in the syllabus and prepare for both theory and practical assessments.
RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2026-27
The Rajasthan Board has prescribed the following examination scheme:
|Particulars
|Details
|Board
|Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
|Class
|11
|Subject
|Computer Science
|Subject Code
|03
|Academic Session
|2026-27
|Total Marks
|100
|Theory Marks
|70
|Practical Marks
|30
|Theory Exam Duration
|3 hours 15 minutes
|Practical Exam Duration
|4 hours
The theory examination tests students' understanding of computer concepts and programming, whereas the practical examination evaluates their ability to write and execute Python programs and complete project work.
RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Unit-Wise Marks Distribution
The official syllabus divides the theory portion into three major units.
|Unit
|Unit Name
|Marks
|Unit I
|Computer Systems and Organisation
|10
|Unit II
|Computational Thinking and Programming–1
|45
|Unit III
|Society, Law and Ethics
|15
|Total Theory Marks
|70
|Practical Examination
|30
|Grand Total
|100
Unit II carries the highest weightage, with 45 marks. Therefore, students should give particular attention to problem-solving, Python programming, functions and data structures.
Complete RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27
The following is the complete unit-wise syllabus based on the Rajasthan Board's official 2026-27 document. All the prescribed chapters and individual topics are included below.
Unit I: Computer Systems and Organisation – 10 Marks
This unit introduces students to the basic structure of computers, their components, number systems and different ways of representing information.
Prescribed Chapters:
- Chapter 1: Computer System
- Chapter 2: Encoding Schemes and Number System
- Chapter 3: Emerging Trends
Complete Topics:
|Topic
|Detailed syllabus
|Basic Computer Organisation
|Introduction to computer systems, hardware, software, input devices, output devices and evolution of computers
|CPU and Memory
|Central Processing Unit (CPU), primary memory, cache memory, secondary memory and units of memory (Bit, Byte, KB, MB, GB, TB and PB)
|Data Processing
|Data transfer between memory and CPU, microprocessors, microcontrollers, data and information, types of data, data capturing, storage and retrieval, data deletion and recovery
|Types of Software
|System software, operating systems, system utilities, device drivers, programming tools, language translators (assembler, compiler and interpreter), application software, proprietary software, free and open-source software
|Operating System
|Functions of an operating system and operating system user interface
|Boolean Logic
|NOT, AND, OR, NAND, NOR and XOR gates, truth tables, De Morgan's laws and logic circuits
|Number Systems
|Binary, Octal, Decimal and Hexadecimal number systems and conversion between different number systems
|Encoding Schemes
|ASCII, ISCII and Unicode (UTF-8 and UTF-32)
|Emerging Trends
|Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), immersive experience, robotics, Big Data and its characteristics, Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Web of Things (WoT), sensors, smart cities, cloud computing, cloud services (IaaS, PaaS and SaaS), grid computing and blockchain
Students will understand how computers work, how information is stored and processed, how different software operates and how modern technologies such as AI, robotics and cloud computing are used.
Unit II: Computational Thinking and Programming–1 – 45 Marks
This is the most important unit in the RBSE Class 11 Computer Science syllabus, carrying 45 marks. It focuses on logical thinking, problem-solving methods and practical programming using Python.
Prescribed Chapters:
- Chapter 4: Introduction to Problem Solving
- Chapter 5: Getting Started with Python
- Chapter 6: Flow of Control
- Chapter 7: Functions
- Chapter 8: Strings
- Chapter 9: Lists
- Chapter 10: Tuples and Dictionaries
Complete Topics:
|Chapter
|Detailed syllabus
|Introduction to Problem Solving
|Steps of problem-solving: analysing the problem, developing an algorithm, coding, testing and debugging
|Algorithms
|Need and characteristics of algorithms, representing algorithms through flowcharts and pseudocode, flow of control, verifying algorithms, comparing algorithms, coding and decomposition
|Introduction to Python
|Introduction and features of Python, writing a simple Hello World program, interactive mode, script mode, Python character set and Python tokens
|Python Fundamentals
|Keywords, identifiers, literals, operators, punctuators, variables, l-value, r-value and comments
|Data Types
|Numbers (integer, floating-point and complex), Boolean, sequence (string, list and tuple), None, mapping (dictionary), mutable and immutable data types
|Operators
|Arithmetic, relational, logical, assignment, augmented assignment, identity (is, is not) and membership (in, not in) operators
|Expressions and Input/Output
|Operator precedence, expressions, evaluation of expressions, Python statements, explicit and implicit type conversion, accepting input through the console and displaying output
|Debugging
|Syntax errors, logical errors and runtime errors
|Flow of Control
|Introduction to flow control, indentation, sequential flow, selection and repetition
|Conditional Statements
|if, if-else and if-elif-else statements, flowcharts and programs to find positive differences, identify positive, negative or zero numbers and identify traffic signal colours
|Iterative Statements
|for loop, range function, while loop, flowcharts, break and continue statements, nested loops, pattern generation, summation of series and factorial calculations
|Functions
|Introduction and advantages of functions, user-defined functions, arguments and parameters, strings as parameters, default parameters, returning values, flow of execution, variable scope, global and local variables, Python standard library and built-in functions
|Modules
|Importing modules using import and from statements; math module (pi, e, sqrt, ceil, floor, pow, fabs, sin, cos and tan), random module (random, randint and randrange) and statistics module (mean, median and mode)
|Strings
|Introduction, indexing, concatenation, repetition, membership, slicing, traversing strings using loops and built-in string functions
|Lists
|Introduction, indexing, concatenation, repetition, membership, slicing, traversing lists, built-in functions, nested lists and copying lists. Programs include finding maximum, minimum and mean values, linear search and counting element frequency
|Tuples
|Introduction, indexing, concatenation, repetition, membership, slicing, built-in functions, tuple assignment and nested tuples. Programs include finding minimum, maximum and mean values, linear search and frequency counting
|Dictionaries
|Introduction, accessing values through keys, adding and modifying items, dictionary operations, traversing dictionaries and built-in functions. Programs include counting character frequency and creating employee records containing names and salaries
This unit develops programming skills from the beginning. Students will learn how to write Python code, identify errors, use loops and functions, and organise information using strings, lists, tuples and dictionaries.
Unit III: Society, Law and Ethics – 15 Marks
This unit explains how technology affects society and why students must use computers and the internet responsibly.
Prescribed Chapter:
Chapter 11: Societal Impact
Complete Topics:
|Topic
|Detailed syllabus
|Digital Society and Netizen
|Digital society, meaning of netizens, net etiquettes, communication etiquettes and social media etiquettes
|Data Protection
|Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), including copyright, patents and trademarks
|Violation of IPR
|Plagiarism, copyright infringement and trademark infringement
|Open-Source Software
|Open-source software, licensing and public access to open-source software
|Cybercrime
|Meaning of cybercrime, hacking, eavesdropping, phishing, fraudulent emails and ransomware
|Cyber Safety
|Methods of combating and preventing cybercrime
|IT Act
|Indian Information Technology Act (IT Act)
|Impact on Health
|Effects of technology and computer usage on health
|Digital Footprints
|Understanding digital footprints and the information users leave behind through their online activities
Students will understand online safety, data protection, intellectual property rights, cybercrime prevention and the importance of responsible internet usage.
RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Practical Syllabus 2026-27 – 30 Marks
Along with the theory examination, students must also appear for the practical examination. The practical component carries 30 marks and evaluates students' programming knowledge, coding skills and understanding of concepts learned during the academic session.
The official practical assessment is divided as follows:
|Practical Assessment
|Marks
|Practical Lab Test (Python Program)
|12
|Practical Report File (Minimum 20 Python Programs)
|7
|Practical Viva
|3
|Practical Project
|8
|Total
|30
Practical Lab Test Evaluation
The board has also specified how the Python programming lab test will be evaluated.
|Evaluation Component
|Weightage
|Logic
|60%
|Documentation
|20%
|Code Quality
|20%
|Total
|100%
Students must prepare at least 20 Python programs for their practical report file. They must also complete a practical project using most of the concepts learned during the course.
Prescribed Textbook for RBSE Class 11 Computer Science
According to the official syllabus, the prescribed textbook is:
Computer Science – NCERT textbook published under copyright.
Students should use the prescribed textbook alongside the official syllabus to cover all the chapters and topics included in the examination.
To download the complete RBSE Class 11th Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27, check out the link below:
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Download: RBSE Class 11th Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27 PDF - Download Here
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