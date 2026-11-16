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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 10:10 IST

Check the complete RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27, including all units, Python programming topics, chapters, practical syllabus, marks distribution and examination pattern as prescribed by the Rajasthan Board.

CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has prescribed the Class 11 Computer Science syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The curriculum introduces students to computer systems, programming concepts, Python language, data handling and the responsible use of technology. It also includes practical learning through Python programs and project work.

According to the official syllabus, Computer Science is subject code 03. The examination is divided into three theory units, carrying a total of 70 marks, while practical examinations account for the remaining 30 marks. Students should understand every topic mentioned in the syllabus and prepare for both theory and practical assessments.

RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2026-27

The Rajasthan Board has prescribed the following examination scheme:

ParticularsDetails
Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
Class 11
Subject Computer Science
Subject Code 03
Academic Session 2026-27
Total Marks 100
Theory Marks 70
Practical Marks 30
Theory Exam Duration 3 hours 15 minutes
Practical Exam Duration 4 hours

The theory examination tests students' understanding of computer concepts and programming, whereas the practical examination evaluates their ability to write and execute Python programs and complete project work.

RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Unit-Wise Marks Distribution

The official syllabus divides the theory portion into three major units.

UnitUnit NameMarks
Unit I Computer Systems and Organisation 10
Unit II Computational Thinking and Programming–1 45
Unit III Society, Law and Ethics 15
  Total Theory Marks 70
  Practical Examination 30
  Grand Total 100

 

Unit II carries the highest weightage, with 45 marks. Therefore, students should give particular attention to problem-solving, Python programming, functions and data structures.

Complete RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27

The following is the complete unit-wise syllabus based on the Rajasthan Board's official 2026-27 document. All the prescribed chapters and individual topics are included below.

Unit I: Computer Systems and Organisation – 10 Marks

This unit introduces students to the basic structure of computers, their components, number systems and different ways of representing information.

Prescribed Chapters:

  • Chapter 1: Computer System
  • Chapter 2: Encoding Schemes and Number System
  • Chapter 3: Emerging Trends

Complete Topics:

TopicDetailed syllabus
Basic Computer Organisation Introduction to computer systems, hardware, software, input devices, output devices and evolution of computers
CPU and Memory Central Processing Unit (CPU), primary memory, cache memory, secondary memory and units of memory (Bit, Byte, KB, MB, GB, TB and PB)
Data Processing Data transfer between memory and CPU, microprocessors, microcontrollers, data and information, types of data, data capturing, storage and retrieval, data deletion and recovery
Types of Software System software, operating systems, system utilities, device drivers, programming tools, language translators (assembler, compiler and interpreter), application software, proprietary software, free and open-source software
Operating System Functions of an operating system and operating system user interface
Boolean Logic NOT, AND, OR, NAND, NOR and XOR gates, truth tables, De Morgan's laws and logic circuits
Number Systems Binary, Octal, Decimal and Hexadecimal number systems and conversion between different number systems
Encoding Schemes ASCII, ISCII and Unicode (UTF-8 and UTF-32)
Emerging Trends Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), immersive experience, robotics, Big Data and its characteristics, Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Web of Things (WoT), sensors, smart cities, cloud computing, cloud services (IaaS, PaaS and SaaS), grid computing and blockchain

Students will understand how computers work, how information is stored and processed, how different software operates and how modern technologies such as AI, robotics and cloud computing are used.

Unit II: Computational Thinking and Programming–1 – 45 Marks

This is the most important unit in the RBSE Class 11 Computer Science syllabus, carrying 45 marks. It focuses on logical thinking, problem-solving methods and practical programming using Python.

Prescribed Chapters:

  • Chapter 4: Introduction to Problem Solving
  • Chapter 5: Getting Started with Python
  • Chapter 6: Flow of Control
  • Chapter 7: Functions
  • Chapter 8: Strings
  • Chapter 9: Lists
  • Chapter 10: Tuples and Dictionaries

Complete Topics:

ChapterDetailed syllabus
Introduction to Problem Solving Steps of problem-solving: analysing the problem, developing an algorithm, coding, testing and debugging
Algorithms Need and characteristics of algorithms, representing algorithms through flowcharts and pseudocode, flow of control, verifying algorithms, comparing algorithms, coding and decomposition
Introduction to Python Introduction and features of Python, writing a simple Hello World program, interactive mode, script mode, Python character set and Python tokens
Python Fundamentals Keywords, identifiers, literals, operators, punctuators, variables, l-value, r-value and comments
Data Types Numbers (integer, floating-point and complex), Boolean, sequence (string, list and tuple), None, mapping (dictionary), mutable and immutable data types
Operators Arithmetic, relational, logical, assignment, augmented assignment, identity (is, is not) and membership (in, not in) operators
Expressions and Input/Output Operator precedence, expressions, evaluation of expressions, Python statements, explicit and implicit type conversion, accepting input through the console and displaying output
Debugging Syntax errors, logical errors and runtime errors
Flow of Control Introduction to flow control, indentation, sequential flow, selection and repetition
Conditional Statements if, if-else and if-elif-else statements, flowcharts and programs to find positive differences, identify positive, negative or zero numbers and identify traffic signal colours
Iterative Statements for loop, range function, while loop, flowcharts, break and continue statements, nested loops, pattern generation, summation of series and factorial calculations
Functions Introduction and advantages of functions, user-defined functions, arguments and parameters, strings as parameters, default parameters, returning values, flow of execution, variable scope, global and local variables, Python standard library and built-in functions
Modules Importing modules using import and from statements; math module (pi, e, sqrt, ceil, floor, pow, fabs, sin, cos and tan), random module (random, randint and randrange) and statistics module (mean, median and mode)
Strings Introduction, indexing, concatenation, repetition, membership, slicing, traversing strings using loops and built-in string functions
Lists Introduction, indexing, concatenation, repetition, membership, slicing, traversing lists, built-in functions, nested lists and copying lists. Programs include finding maximum, minimum and mean values, linear search and counting element frequency
Tuples Introduction, indexing, concatenation, repetition, membership, slicing, built-in functions, tuple assignment and nested tuples. Programs include finding minimum, maximum and mean values, linear search and frequency counting
Dictionaries Introduction, accessing values through keys, adding and modifying items, dictionary operations, traversing dictionaries and built-in functions. Programs include counting character frequency and creating employee records containing names and salaries

This unit develops programming skills from the beginning. Students will learn how to write Python code, identify errors, use loops and functions, and organise information using strings, lists, tuples and dictionaries.

Unit III: Society, Law and Ethics – 15 Marks

This unit explains how technology affects society and why students must use computers and the internet responsibly.

Prescribed Chapter:

Chapter 11: Societal Impact

Complete Topics:

TopicDetailed syllabus
Digital Society and Netizen Digital society, meaning of netizens, net etiquettes, communication etiquettes and social media etiquettes
Data Protection Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), including copyright, patents and trademarks
Violation of IPR Plagiarism, copyright infringement and trademark infringement
Open-Source Software Open-source software, licensing and public access to open-source software
Cybercrime Meaning of cybercrime, hacking, eavesdropping, phishing, fraudulent emails and ransomware
Cyber Safety Methods of combating and preventing cybercrime
IT Act Indian Information Technology Act (IT Act)
Impact on Health Effects of technology and computer usage on health
Digital Footprints Understanding digital footprints and the information users leave behind through their online activities

Students will understand online safety, data protection, intellectual property rights, cybercrime prevention and the importance of responsible internet usage.

RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Practical Syllabus 2026-27 – 30 Marks

Along with the theory examination, students must also appear for the practical examination. The practical component carries 30 marks and evaluates students' programming knowledge, coding skills and understanding of concepts learned during the academic session.

The official practical assessment is divided as follows:

Practical AssessmentMarks
Practical Lab Test (Python Program) 12
Practical Report File (Minimum 20 Python Programs) 7
Practical Viva 3
Practical Project 8
Total 30

Practical Lab Test Evaluation

The board has also specified how the Python programming lab test will be evaluated.

Evaluation ComponentWeightage
Logic 60%
Documentation 20%
Code Quality 20%
Total 100%

Students must prepare at least 20 Python programs for their practical report file. They must also complete a practical project using most of the concepts learned during the course.

Prescribed Textbook for RBSE Class 11 Computer Science

According to the official syllabus, the prescribed textbook is:

Computer Science – NCERT textbook published under copyright.

Students should use the prescribed textbook alongside the official syllabus to cover all the chapters and topics included in the examination.

To download the complete RBSE Class 11th Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27, check out the link below: 

Download: RBSE Class 11th Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27 PDF - Download Here

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 10:10 IST
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