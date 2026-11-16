Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has prescribed the Class 11 Computer Science syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The curriculum introduces students to computer systems, programming concepts, Python language, data handling and the responsible use of technology. It also includes practical learning through Python programs and project work. According to the official syllabus, Computer Science is subject code 03. The examination is divided into three theory units, carrying a total of 70 marks, while practical examinations account for the remaining 30 marks. Students should understand every topic mentioned in the syllabus and prepare for both theory and practical assessments. RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 The Rajasthan Board has prescribed the following examination scheme:

Particulars Details Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Class 11 Subject Computer Science Subject Code 03 Academic Session 2026-27 Total Marks 100 Theory Marks 70 Practical Marks 30 Theory Exam Duration 3 hours 15 minutes Practical Exam Duration 4 hours The theory examination tests students' understanding of computer concepts and programming, whereas the practical examination evaluates their ability to write and execute Python programs and complete project work. RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Unit-Wise Marks Distribution The official syllabus divides the theory portion into three major units. Unit Unit Name Marks Unit I Computer Systems and Organisation 10 Unit II Computational Thinking and Programming–1 45 Unit III Society, Law and Ethics 15 Total Theory Marks 70 Practical Examination 30 Grand Total 100

Unit II carries the highest weightage, with 45 marks. Therefore, students should give particular attention to problem-solving, Python programming, functions and data structures. Complete RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27 The following is the complete unit-wise syllabus based on the Rajasthan Board's official 2026-27 document. All the prescribed chapters and individual topics are included below. Unit I: Computer Systems and Organisation – 10 Marks This unit introduces students to the basic structure of computers, their components, number systems and different ways of representing information. Prescribed Chapters: Chapter 1: Computer System

Chapter 2: Encoding Schemes and Number System

Chapter 3: Emerging Trends Complete Topics: Topic Detailed syllabus Basic Computer Organisation Introduction to computer systems, hardware, software, input devices, output devices and evolution of computers CPU and Memory Central Processing Unit (CPU), primary memory, cache memory, secondary memory and units of memory (Bit, Byte, KB, MB, GB, TB and PB) Data Processing Data transfer between memory and CPU, microprocessors, microcontrollers, data and information, types of data, data capturing, storage and retrieval, data deletion and recovery Types of Software System software, operating systems, system utilities, device drivers, programming tools, language translators (assembler, compiler and interpreter), application software, proprietary software, free and open-source software Operating System Functions of an operating system and operating system user interface Boolean Logic NOT, AND, OR, NAND, NOR and XOR gates, truth tables, De Morgan's laws and logic circuits Number Systems Binary, Octal, Decimal and Hexadecimal number systems and conversion between different number systems Encoding Schemes ASCII, ISCII and Unicode (UTF-8 and UTF-32) Emerging Trends Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), immersive experience, robotics, Big Data and its characteristics, Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Web of Things (WoT), sensors, smart cities, cloud computing, cloud services (IaaS, PaaS and SaaS), grid computing and blockchain

Students will understand how computers work, how information is stored and processed, how different software operates and how modern technologies such as AI, robotics and cloud computing are used. Unit II: Computational Thinking and Programming–1 – 45 Marks This is the most important unit in the RBSE Class 11 Computer Science syllabus, carrying 45 marks. It focuses on logical thinking, problem-solving methods and practical programming using Python. Prescribed Chapters: Chapter 4: Introduction to Problem Solving

Chapter 5: Getting Started with Python

Chapter 6: Flow of Control

Chapter 7: Functions

Chapter 8: Strings

Chapter 9: Lists

Chapter 10: Tuples and Dictionaries Complete Topics: Chapter Detailed syllabus Introduction to Problem Solving Steps of problem-solving: analysing the problem, developing an algorithm, coding, testing and debugging Algorithms Need and characteristics of algorithms, representing algorithms through flowcharts and pseudocode, flow of control, verifying algorithms, comparing algorithms, coding and decomposition Introduction to Python Introduction and features of Python, writing a simple Hello World program, interactive mode, script mode, Python character set and Python tokens Python Fundamentals Keywords, identifiers, literals, operators, punctuators, variables, l-value, r-value and comments Data Types Numbers (integer, floating-point and complex), Boolean, sequence (string, list and tuple), None, mapping (dictionary), mutable and immutable data types Operators Arithmetic, relational, logical, assignment, augmented assignment, identity (is, is not) and membership (in, not in) operators Expressions and Input/Output Operator precedence, expressions, evaluation of expressions, Python statements, explicit and implicit type conversion, accepting input through the console and displaying output Debugging Syntax errors, logical errors and runtime errors Flow of Control Introduction to flow control, indentation, sequential flow, selection and repetition Conditional Statements if, if-else and if-elif-else statements, flowcharts and programs to find positive differences, identify positive, negative or zero numbers and identify traffic signal colours Iterative Statements for loop, range function, while loop, flowcharts, break and continue statements, nested loops, pattern generation, summation of series and factorial calculations Functions Introduction and advantages of functions, user-defined functions, arguments and parameters, strings as parameters, default parameters, returning values, flow of execution, variable scope, global and local variables, Python standard library and built-in functions Modules Importing modules using import and from statements; math module (pi, e, sqrt, ceil, floor, pow, fabs, sin, cos and tan), random module (random, randint and randrange) and statistics module (mean, median and mode) Strings Introduction, indexing, concatenation, repetition, membership, slicing, traversing strings using loops and built-in string functions Lists Introduction, indexing, concatenation, repetition, membership, slicing, traversing lists, built-in functions, nested lists and copying lists. Programs include finding maximum, minimum and mean values, linear search and counting element frequency Tuples Introduction, indexing, concatenation, repetition, membership, slicing, built-in functions, tuple assignment and nested tuples. Programs include finding minimum, maximum and mean values, linear search and frequency counting Dictionaries Introduction, accessing values through keys, adding and modifying items, dictionary operations, traversing dictionaries and built-in functions. Programs include counting character frequency and creating employee records containing names and salaries

This unit develops programming skills from the beginning. Students will learn how to write Python code, identify errors, use loops and functions, and organise information using strings, lists, tuples and dictionaries. Unit III: Society, Law and Ethics – 15 Marks This unit explains how technology affects society and why students must use computers and the internet responsibly. Prescribed Chapter: Chapter 11: Societal Impact Complete Topics: Topic Detailed syllabus Digital Society and Netizen Digital society, meaning of netizens, net etiquettes, communication etiquettes and social media etiquettes Data Protection Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), including copyright, patents and trademarks Violation of IPR Plagiarism, copyright infringement and trademark infringement Open-Source Software Open-source software, licensing and public access to open-source software Cybercrime Meaning of cybercrime, hacking, eavesdropping, phishing, fraudulent emails and ransomware Cyber Safety Methods of combating and preventing cybercrime IT Act Indian Information Technology Act (IT Act) Impact on Health Effects of technology and computer usage on health Digital Footprints Understanding digital footprints and the information users leave behind through their online activities

Students will understand online safety, data protection, intellectual property rights, cybercrime prevention and the importance of responsible internet usage. RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Practical Syllabus 2026-27 – 30 Marks Along with the theory examination, students must also appear for the practical examination. The practical component carries 30 marks and evaluates students' programming knowledge, coding skills and understanding of concepts learned during the academic session. The official practical assessment is divided as follows: Practical Assessment Marks Practical Lab Test (Python Program) 12 Practical Report File (Minimum 20 Python Programs) 7 Practical Viva 3 Practical Project 8 Total 30 Practical Lab Test Evaluation The board has also specified how the Python programming lab test will be evaluated.