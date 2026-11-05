CBSE Class 10 Pre-Board 2027 MCQs: Subject-Wise Important Multiple Choice Questions with Answers

The CBSE Class 10 Pre-Board Exams 2027 are an important opportunity for students to assess their preparation before the final CBSE Board Examinations. Practising multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from major subjects can help students revise important concepts, improve accuracy and become familiar with objective-type questions. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 should practise questions from Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi. These subjects cover important concepts from the prescribed syllabus and help students test their understanding across different chapters. This article provides subject-wise CBSE Class 10 Pre-Board MCQs 2027 with answers, including at least 10 practice questions for each major subject. Students can use these questions for self-assessment, revision and pre-board examination preparation.

Note: These are practice MCQs prepared for revision, not official CBSE pre-board questions or predictions of the board examination paper. Students should match their preparation with the latest syllabus prescribed by CBSE and their school's subject choices. CBSE Class 10 Pre-Board 2027: Subject-Wise MCQ Practice The following practice set covers five major subjects generally taken by CBSE Class 10 students. Subject Number of MCQs Mathematics 10 Science 10 Social Science 10 English 10 Hindi 10 Total 50 Also Read: CBSE Class10 Exam Pattern 2027 1. CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Pre-Board 2027 MCQs The Mathematics practice questions cover important concepts from algebra, geometry, trigonometry, coordinate geometry, statistics and probability. Students opting for Mathematics Basic or Standard can use these questions for revision, although the difficulty level of their actual papers may differ.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2027 Q1. The HCF of 96 and 404 is: A) 2

B) 4

C) 8

D) 12 Answer: B) 4 Q2. If the zeroes of a quadratic polynomial are 3 and –2, which of the following is the polynomial? A) x2+x-6

B) x2-x-6

C) x2+5x+6

D) x2-5x+6 Answer: A) x2+x-6 Q3. The pair of linear equations 2x+3y=7 and 4x+6y=14 has: A) No solution

B) A unique solution

C) Infinitely many solutions

D) Exactly two solutions Answer: C) Infinitely many solutions Q4. The discriminant of the quadratic equation x2-6x+9=0 is: A) 36

B) 0

C) 9

D) 18 Answer: B) 0 Q5. The 10th term of the AP 2, 5, 8, 11, ... is: A) 26

B) 27

C) 29

D) 30 Answer: C) 29 Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 Q6. If two triangles are similar, the ratio of their areas is equal to: A) The ratio of their corresponding sides

B) The square of the ratio of their corresponding sides

C) The cube of the ratio of their corresponding sides

D) The sum of their corresponding sides

Answer: B) The square of the ratio of their corresponding sides Q7. The distance between the points (0, 0) and (3, 4) is: A) 3 units

B) 4 units

C) 5 units

D) 7 units Answer: C) 5 units Q8. The value of SIN 30°+ COS 60° is: A) 0

B) 1

C) 2

D) 1/2 Answer: B) 1 Q9. The probability of getting an even number when a fair die is thrown once is: A) 1/6

B) 1/3

C) 1/2

D) 2/3 Answer: C) 1/2 Q10. The median of the observations 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 is: A) 5

B) 7

C) 8

D) 9 Answer: B) 7 Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Mathematics (Basic) CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Mathematics (Standard) 2. CBSE Class 10 Science Pre-Board 2027 MCQs The Science MCQs cover concepts from Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Students should practise numerical questions, chemical reactions, diagrams and application-based concepts along with these objective questions.

Q1. Which of the following is produced when an acid reacts with a metal carbonate? A) Hydrogen

B) Oxygen

C) Carbon dioxide

D) Nitrogen Answer: C) Carbon dioxide Q2. The pH value of a neutral solution at room temperature is: A) 0

B) 5

C) 7

D) 14 Answer: C) 7 Q3. Which metal is stored in kerosene to prevent its reaction with air and moisture? A) Copper

B) Sodium

C) Iron

D) Silver Answer: B) Sodium Q4. Which of the following is the functional unit of the kidney? A) Neuron

B) Nephron

C) Alveolus

D) Villus Answer: B) Nephron Q5. Which part of the human brain controls posture and balance? A) Cerebrum

B) Cerebellum

C) Medulla

D) Hypothalamus Answer: B) Cerebellum Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Science Q6. Which of the following is the correct SI unit of electric resistance? A) Ampere

B) Volt

C) Ohm

D) Watt Answer: C) Ohm Q7. The image formed by a plane mirror is:

A) Real and inverted

B) Virtual and erect

C) Real and erect

D) Virtual and inverted Answer: B) Virtual and erect Q8. Which gas is released during photosynthesis? A) Carbon dioxide

B) Nitrogen

C) Oxygen

D) Hydrogen Answer: C) Oxygen Q9. Which of the following is a plant hormone responsible for cell elongation? A) Auxin

B) Insulin

C) Thyroxine

D) Adrenaline Answer: A) Auxin Q10. The magnetic field lines around a straight current-carrying conductor are: A) Straight and parallel

B) Concentric circles

C) Elliptical curves

D) Random lines Answer: B) Concentric circles Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2026-27 3. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board 2027 MCQs Social Science includes History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. The following questions cover key concepts from these four areas and test students' factual knowledge as well as conceptual understanding.

Also Read: CBSE Class10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2027 Q1. Who was the chief architect of the unification of Germany? A) Giuseppe Mazzini

B) Otto von Bismarck

C) Napoleon Bonaparte

D) Giuseppe Garibaldi Answer: B) Otto von Bismarck Q2. The Civil Disobedience Movement was launched in which year? A) 1919

B) 1922

C) 1930

D) 1942 Answer: C) 1930 Q3. Which of the following soils is ideal for growing cotton? A) Laterite soil

B) Black soil

C) Arid soil

D) Mountain soil Answer: B) Black soil Q4. Which river is known as the 'Dakshin Ganga'? A) Narmada

B) Tapi

C) Godavari

D) Mahanadi Answer: C) Godavari Q5. Which sector is also known as the primary sector? A) Manufacturing

B) Agriculture and related activities

C) Banking

D) Transport Answer: B) Agriculture and related activities Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work 2027

Q6. Which institution is responsible for conducting elections to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies in India? A) Supreme Court

B) Election Commission of India

C) Parliament

D) Finance Commission Answer: B) Election Commission of India Q7. Belgium adopted a power-sharing arrangement to: A) Establish military rule

B) Accommodate different linguistic communities

C) Abolish regional governments

D) Introduce a one-party system Answer: B) Accommodate different linguistic communities Q8. Which organisation publishes the Human Development Report? A) World Bank

B) International Monetary Fund

C) United Nations Development Programme

D) World Trade Organization Answer: C) United Nations Development Programme Q9. Which of the following is an example of a formal source of credit in India? A) Moneylender

B) Trader

C) Commercial bank

D) Relative

Answer: C) Commercial bank Q10. The main objective of the public distribution system (PDS) is to: A) Promote exports

B) Provide essential food grains at subsidised prices

C) Increase industrial production

D) Encourage private investment Answer: B) Provide essential food grains at subsidised prices Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Social Science 4. CBSE Class 10 English Pre-Board 2027 MCQs The English practice set includes grammar, vocabulary, comprehension and literature-related questions. Students should also revise the prescribed prose, poetry and supplementary reader for their respective English course. Also Read: CBSE Class10 English Exam Pattern 2027 Q1. Choose the correct option to complete the sentence: Neither of the two boys _____ present in the classroom yesterday. A) were

B) are

C) was

D) have been

Answer: C) was Q2. Identify the correct passive voice of the sentence: "The teacher praised the student." A) The student praised the teacher.

B) The student was praised by the teacher.

C) The student is praised by the teacher.

D) The teacher was praised by the student. Answer: B) The student was praised by the teacher. Q3. Choose the correct reported speech: Riya said, "I am preparing for my examination." A) Riya said that I am preparing for my examination.

B) Riya said that she was preparing for her examination.

C) Riya says that she prepared for her examination.

D) Riya said that she is preparing for her examination. Answer: B) Riya said that she was preparing for her examination. Q4. Choose the correct modal to complete the sentence: You _____ wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. A) might

B) must

C) could

D) would

Answer: B) must Q5. Choose the antonym of the word 'Generous'. A) Kind

B) Helpful

C) Selfish

D) Friendly Answer: C) Selfish Also Read l CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2027 Q6. Identify the figure of speech in the sentence: "The stars danced in the night sky." A) Simile

B) Metaphor

C) Personification

D) Alliteration Answer: C) Personification Q7. Choose the correct determiner: There is _____ milk left in the bottle. A) many

B) a few

C) a little

D) several Answer: C) a little Q8. Choose the correctly spelt word. A) Accomodation

B) Accommodation

C) Acommodation

D) Accommadation Answer: B) Accommodation Q9. Which of the following is the central idea of a literary text? A) The number of paragraphs

B) The main message or theme

C) The name of the publisher

D) The length of the text Answer: B) The main message or theme Q10. What does the phrase 'to make both ends meet' mean?

A) To complete a difficult task

B) To manage expenses within one's income

C) To meet two different people

D) To finish work before time Answer: B) To manage expenses within one's income Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: English (Language & Literature) CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: English (Communicative) 5. CBSE Class 10 Hindi Pre-Board 2027 MCQs The Hindi practice questions cover grammar, vocabulary, language usage and literary concepts. Students should note that CBSE offers both Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B. The questions below are general revision questions; students must also practise the prescribed course-specific literature and grammar syllabus. Q1. 'सूर्य' का पर्यायवाची शब्द कौन-सा है? A) निशाकर

B) रवि

C) पवन

D) नीर उत्तर: B) रवि Q2. 'उन्नति' का विलोम शब्द क्या है? A) प्रगति

B) विकास

C) अवनति

D) सफलता

उत्तर: C) अवनति Q3. 'आँखों का तारा' मुहावरे का सही अर्थ क्या है? A) बहुत क्रोधित होना

B) अत्यंत प्रिय होना

C) धोखा देना

D) परेशान होना उत्तर: B) अत्यंत प्रिय होना Q4. 'विद्यालय' शब्द में कौन-सी संधि है? A) गुण संधि

B) वृद्धि संधि

C) दीर्घ संधि

D) यण संधि उत्तर: C) दीर्घ संधि Q5. 'नीलकमल' में कौन-सा समास है? A) द्वंद्व समास

B) कर्मधारय समास

C) बहुव्रीहि समास

D) द्विगु समास उत्तर: B) कर्मधारय समास Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2027 Q6. 'जो कभी न मरे' के लिए एक शब्द क्या होगा? A) अजर

B) अमर

C) नश्वर

D) निर्जीव उत्तर: B) अमर Q7. 'राम ने पत्र लिखा।' इस वाक्य में कौन-सा वाच्य है? A) कर्मवाच्य

B) भाववाच्य

C) कर्तृवाच्य

D) इनमें से कोई नहीं उत्तर: C) कर्तृवाच्य Q8. 'चरण कमल बंदौं हरि राई' में कौन-सा अलंकार है? A) उपमा

B) रूपक

C) अनुप्रास

D) यमक उत्तर: B) रूपक Q9. 'हाथ पर हाथ धरे बैठना' मुहावरे का अर्थ क्या है? A) मेहनत करना

B) प्रतीक्षा करना

C) निष्क्रिय बैठना

D) सहायता करना

उत्तर: C) निष्क्रिय बैठना Q10. वीर रस का स्थायी भाव क्या है? A) शोक

B) उत्साह

C) रति

D) क्रोध उत्तर: B) उत्साह CBSE Class 10 Pre-Board 2027: Official Sample Papers and Marking Schemes Apart from practising subject-wise MCQs, students should solve the official CBSE Class 10 Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and marking schemes for the 2026-27 academic session. These documents provide a reference for the question paper structure, types of questions and evaluation guidelines for the 2027 board examinations. CBSE has made sample papers available for Mathematics Basic, Mathematics Standard, Science, Social Science, English Language and Literature, English Communicative, Hindi A, Hindi B and several other subjects. Also Check: CBSE Class10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2027 How to Prepare for CBSE Class 10 Pre-Board Exams 2027?

Pre-board examinations help students identify their strengths and weaknesses before the final board examinations. Regular practice of MCQs can improve accuracy, speed and conceptual understanding. Here are some preparation tips for students: Revise NCERT textbooks: Read the prescribed chapters carefully and practise textbook exercises, examples and in-text questions.

Practise MCQs daily: Solve objective questions from Mathematics, Science, Social Science and language subjects.

Focus on competency-based questions: Practise assertion-reasoning, case-based and application-oriented questions wherever relevant.

Solve sample papers: Attempt official CBSE sample papers to understand the question paper format and manage examination time.

Analyse incorrect answers: Maintain a list of questions answered incorrectly and revise the concepts behind them.

Revise grammar and literature: English and Hindi students should practise grammar rules, comprehension and questions from prescribed literary texts.

Prepare a revision timetable: Allocate time to all subjects and give additional attention to topics that require improvement.