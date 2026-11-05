Coal India MT Result 2026: Check Expected Release Date, Previous Year Trends and Other Details
Coal India MT Result 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website, coalindia.in. Candidates who appeared for the CBT held on August 24 can check the expected result date, previous year trends, merit list details and steps to download the result PDF here.
Key Points
- The CBT for 660 MT vacancies was conducted on August 24, 2026.
- The Coal India MT Result 2026 is expected by the last week of November.
- Provisional answer key released Aug 30, 2026; objections closed Sep 3, 2026.
Coal India MT Result 2026: Coal India Limited (CIL) is expected to release the Management Trainee (MT) Result 2026 soon on its official website at coalindia.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted on August 24, 2026 will be able to download their results in the form of a merit list PDF once released. Under this recruitment drive a total of 660 vacancies will be filled across various disciplines including Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering. Candidates are now waiting for the result and merit list. Check this article for the expected release date, previous year trends and other important details.
Coal India MT Result 2026: Overview
The Coal India Limited conducted the recruitment exam under Advertisement No. 03/2026. The result will be released online in PDF format containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted. Check important details in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Coal India Limited (CIL)
|
Post
|
Management Trainee
|
Advertisement No.
|
03/2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
660
|
Exam Date
|
August 24, 2026
|
Result Status
|
Awaited
|
Expected Result Date
|
To be announced
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
coalindia.in
Coal India MT Result 2026 Expected Release Date
Coal India Limited has not announced the official date for the declaration of the Management Trainee Result 2026. The provisional answer key was released on August 30, 2026 and the objection window remained open until September 3, 2026. The result is expected to be published by the last week of November on the official website at coal india.in.
Coal India MT Result 2026 Download Link
Candidates can check and download the Coal India Management Trainee Result 2026 through the official website. A direct link to download the result will also be provided in the table below for easy and convenient access.
|
Coal India MT Result 2026 Link
|
Click Here (To be Activated Shortly)
Coal India MT Result: Previous Year Trends
The Previous year trends can help estimate when the result will be declared. Check the table below for the examination dates, result dates and time taken in previous recruitment cycles of Coal India MT. These details help candidates get an idea of the expected result date.
|
Recruitment Year
|
Exam Date
|
Result Date
|
Time Taken
|
2025 (Non-Technical MT)
|
March 29, 2025
|
September 11, 2025
|
Around 5.5 months
|
2022 MT Recruitment
|
September 7, 2022
|
December 1, 2022 (CBT Result)
|
Around 3 months
|
2019 MT Recruitment
|
February 27–28, 2020
|
July 22, 2020
|
Around 5 months
How to Check Coal India MT Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to check their results once released-
-
Visit the official website at coalindia.in.
-
On the homepage visit the Career with CIL section.
-
Now find the Management Trainee Recruitment 2026 link.
-
Click on the result or merit list link.
-
The result PDF will appear on the screen.
-
Search for your roll number in the list.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
For more details please refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.