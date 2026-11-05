Coal India MT Result 2026: Check Expected Release Date, Previous Year Trends and Other Details

Key Points The CBT for 660 MT vacancies was conducted on August 24, 2026.

The Coal India MT Result 2026 is expected by the last week of November.

Provisional answer key released Aug 30, 2026; objections closed Sep 3, 2026.

Coal India MT Result 2026: Coal India Limited (CIL) is expected to release the Management Trainee (MT) Result 2026 soon on its official website at coalindia.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted on August 24, 2026 will be able to download their results in the form of a merit list PDF once released. Under this recruitment drive a total of 660 vacancies will be filled across various disciplines including Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering. Candidates are now waiting for the result and merit list. Check this article for the expected release date, previous year trends and other important details. Coal India MT Result 2026: Overview The Coal India Limited conducted the recruitment exam under Advertisement No. 03/2026. The result will be released online in PDF format containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted. Check important details in the table below.

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Coal India Limited (CIL) Post Management Trainee Advertisement No. 03/2026 Total Vacancies 660 Exam Date August 24, 2026 Result Status Awaited Expected Result Date To be announced Result Mode Online Official Website coalindia.in Coal India MT Result 2026 Expected Release Date Coal India Limited has not announced the official date for the declaration of the Management Trainee Result 2026. The provisional answer key was released on August 30, 2026 and the objection window remained open until September 3, 2026. The result is expected to be published by the last week of November on the official website at coal india.in. Coal India MT Result 2026 Download Link Candidates can check and download the Coal India Management Trainee Result 2026 through the official website. A direct link to download the result will also be provided in the table below for easy and convenient access.

Coal India MT Result 2026 Link Click Here (To be Activated Shortly) Coal India MT Result: Previous Year Trends The Previous year trends can help estimate when the result will be declared. Check the table below for the examination dates, result dates and time taken in previous recruitment cycles of Coal India MT. These details help candidates get an idea of the expected result date. Recruitment Year Exam Date Result Date Time Taken 2025 (Non-Technical MT) March 29, 2025 September 11, 2025 Around 5.5 months 2022 MT Recruitment September 7, 2022 December 1, 2022 (CBT Result) Around 3 months 2019 MT Recruitment February 27–28, 2020 July 22, 2020 Around 5 months How to Check Coal India MT Result 2026? Candidates can follow the steps below to check their results once released-