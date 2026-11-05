TNPSC Group 4 Apply Online 2026 Last Date Extended to Nov 8, Upper Age Limit Raised by 5 Years

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially extended the last date for online submission of applications for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services) exam till November 8, 2026. Under this recruitment a total of 6574 vacancies would be filled. The commission through its Press Release dated November 4, 2026 decided to introduce sweeping changes to the exam system. The government has decided to increase the upper age limit by five years for all categories. Earlier the last date to submit the application was November 5, 2026.

This exam covers various posts such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno Typist, Forest Watcher and Forest Guard with Driving Licence. The written examination will be conductedJanuary 10, 2027.