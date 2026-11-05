TNPSC Group 4 Apply Online 2026 Last Date Extended to Nov 8, Upper Age Limit Raised by 5 Years
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has extended the last date to apply online for the Group IV Services Examination to November 8, 2026. This extension follows a 5 year increase in the upper age limit across all categories. The exam is scheduled for January 10, 2027. Check all details here.
Key Points
- Application deadline for TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2026 extended to November 8, 2026.
- Upper age limit for all categories increased by five years as of October 30, 2026.
- The written examination for TNPSC Group 4 will be conducted on January 10, 2027.
TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially extended the last date for online submission of applications for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services) exam till November 8, 2026. Under this recruitment a total of 6574 vacancies would be filled. The commission through its Press Release dated November 4, 2026 decided to introduce sweeping changes to the exam system. The government has decided to increase the upper age limit by five years for all categories. Earlier the last date to submit the application was November 5, 2026.
This exam covers various posts such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno Typist, Forest Watcher and Forest Guard with Driving Licence. The written examination will be conductedJanuary 10, 2027.
TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates interested for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026 can apply online through the Commission’s application portal at tnpsc.gov.in . Applicants must complete One Time Registration (OTR) process. Check the direct link to apply for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment below.
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TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment Apply Link
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TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2026
TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2026: What is the Revised Age Limit?
As per Government order dated October 30, 2026 (Ms.) No. 68, Human Resources Management (S) Department. The upper age limit has been extended across all categories. Check the detailed criteria below.
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Candidate Category
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Previous Upper Age Limit
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Revised Upper Age Limit (5-Year Increase)
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General Category / Others (OC)
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32 Years
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37 Years
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BC / BCM / MBC / DNC
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34 Years
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39 Years
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SC / SC(A) / ST / Destitute Widows
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37 Years
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42 Years
TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026 Overview
The TNPSC Group 4 examination will be held in a single stage. The test would be conducted in the offline mode and the merit list would be based on the marks secured in the written examination. Check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission
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Exam Name
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Combined Civil Services Examination-IV
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Recruitment Category
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Group IV Services
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Notification Release Date
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October 6, 2026
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No of Vacancies
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6,574
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Application Start Date
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October 6, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 8, 2026 (Extended)
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Mode of Exam
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Written
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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tnpsc.gov.in
How to Apply for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple given below to complete the online application process-
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Go to the official TNPSC website and open the online application portal.
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Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) if not already done
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Now login to the candidate dashboard and select the Group IV Services examination.
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Enter the personal, educational and other details
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Select the applicable post option.
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Upload the required documents such as photographs and signatures.
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Pay the examination fee.
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Review application and check details before final submission.
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Submit the application and save for future reference.
TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2026 Vacancy Distribution
The TNPSC has announced a total of 46 posts across various departments of the state government. Check the detailed vacancy wise distribution in the table below.
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Post
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Vacancies
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Village Administrative Officer
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291
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Junior Assistant (Security)
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28
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Bill Collector
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59
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Junior Assistant (Non Security)
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2,610
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Junior Assistant – Judicial Ministerial Service
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252
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Junior Assistant – Municipal Council Service
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119
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Revenue Assistant
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96
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Junior Assistant – Municipal Corporation Service
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70
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Junior Assistant – Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation
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43
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Junior Assistant – Greater Chennai Corporation
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134
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Tax Collector
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107
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Junior Assistant – Small Industries Development Corporation
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25
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Junior Assistant – Handloom Weavers Co-operative Societies
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20
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Junior Assistant – Police Housing Corporation
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5
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Junior Assistant – Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation
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3
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Junior Assistant – Medicinal Plant Farms & Herbal Medicine Corporation
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6
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Junior Assistant (Accounts)
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422
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Bill Collector – Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board
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38
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Junior Administrative Assistant
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42
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Junior Administrative Assistant (Computer Operator)
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13
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Junior Assistant cum Typist
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6
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Typist and other Typist posts
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1,570
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Steno Typist and related posts
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375
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Personal Clerk
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60
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Shorthand Typist
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28
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Telephone Operator
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1
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Executive Officer (Grade IV)
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46
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Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies
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8
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Record Clerk
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19
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Senior Laboratory Assistant
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1
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Laboratory Assistant
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23
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Sales Assistant
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10
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Forest Watcher
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40
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Forest Guard with Driving Licence
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1
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Total
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6,574
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.