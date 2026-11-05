MJPRU Date Sheet 2026 Out; Download Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF at mjpru.ac.in
MJPRU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2026: MJPRU announced the exam dates for the Odd Semester exams on its website. The exam dates have been declared for the 1st, 3rd and 5th semester exams. Students can check the direct link provided below, along with the MJPRU December 2026 Exam Dates and other related details.
Key Points
- MJPRU released Odd Semester exam dates for 1st, 3rd, and 5th UG semesters.
- 5th semester exams are tentatively scheduled to begin from November 17, 2026.
- 1st and 3rd semester exams will commence from December 2, 2026.
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