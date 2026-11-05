Stock Market Today: What Are The Reasons Behind The Surge? From US Midterm Elections To Falling Crude Oil Prices; Check Latest Trends

Indian Stock Market Today: Global markets are witnessing a rare moment right now, where, amid falling stock markets and rising inflation, people were worried about heightened geopolitical tensions. However, the US midterm elections have changed the scenario overnight.

Global markets are enjoying a sharp bullish run, directly giving a little green push to the Indian stock market as well.

Investors were closely looking at the US elections, and that has changed the scenario. After the Republican Party lost the election, investors have turned positive, and the change is evident.

Easing political uncertainty in the US and cooling crude oil prices have strengthened investor confidence.

Wall Street set the tone, with the S&P 500 rising 1.58% to 7,688.62 and the Dow Jones gaining over 1,500 points (nearly 3%).