Stock Market Today: What Are The Reasons Behind The Surge? From US Midterm Elections To Falling Crude Oil Prices; Check Latest Trends
Global stock markets are witnessing a strong rally, with Indian benchmark indices joining the upward momentum. Explore five key reasons behind the surge, from US midterm election results and falling crude oil prices to strong FII inflows and corporate earnings.
Indian Stock Market Today: Global markets are witnessing a rare moment right now, where, amid falling stock markets and rising inflation, people were worried about heightened geopolitical tensions. However, the US midterm elections have changed the scenario overnight.
Global markets are enjoying a sharp bullish run, directly giving a little green push to the Indian stock market as well.
Investors were closely looking at the US elections, and that has changed the scenario. After the Republican Party lost the election, investors have turned positive, and the change is evident.
Easing political uncertainty in the US and cooling crude oil prices have strengthened investor confidence.
Wall Street set the tone, with the S&P 500 rising 1.58% to 7,688.62 and the Dow Jones gaining over 1,500 points (nearly 3%).
This optimism among investors travelled around the globe and was reflected in the Indian stock markets as well.
Even on Dalal Street, the BSE Sensex surged over 1,500 points and the NSE Nifty 50 climbed past 24,350, giving investors plenty of reasons to cheer.
Indian Stock Market Today
Indian benchmark indices witnessed positive momentum during the trading session. The Sensex traded at 78,873.47, gaining 2.03%, while the Nifty 50 reached 23,960.60, advancing 0.63%, reflecting improved investor sentiment across domestic equity markets.
|
Index
|
Opening Level
|
Current Level
|
Change
|
BSE Sensex
|
78,910.94
|
78,873.47
|
+2.03%
|
NSE Nifty 50
|
~23,815
|
23,960.60
|
+0.63%
Why Are Global Stock Markets Rising? 5 Key Reasons Behind The Rally
US Midterm Election Results
The Democratic Party secured control of both the US Senate and the House of Representatives, This has raised expectations of a divided government outlook in the coming future.
This has also eased concerns about sudden policy changes and strengthened investor confidence. Reduced political uncertainty has encouraged investors to increase their exposure to equities.
Declining Crude Oil Prices
Brent crude prices declined towards the 93–95 Dollar per barrel range amid easing geopolitical concerns.
Lower crude oil prices can reduce India's import expenditure, ease inflationary pressure and improve the current account deficit. They can also benefit oil-dependent sectors such as aviation, paints, logistics and manufacturing.
Strong FII Inflows
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) pumped over ₹17,235 crore into Indian equities across three trading sessions. These investments improve market liquidity and support stock prices. Strong foreign buying also reflects growing confidence in emerging markets such as India, contributing to the positive momentum in domestic benchmark indices.
Strong Corporate Earnings
Better-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) corporate earnings have strengthened investor confidence. Revenue growth and improved profitability indicate healthy business performance. Additionally, stable domestic economic indicators have supported expectations of sustained economic growth. Strong corporate earnings can improve company valuations and encourage long-term investment in equity markets.
Improved Global Risk Appetite
Easing geopolitical concerns, falling crude oil prices and improved political visibility have strengthened global risk appetite. Investors are becoming more willing to invest in equities rather than safer assets. This renewed interest in riskier investments has supported buying activity across international markets, including Indian equities.
Also Read: Petrol Diesel Price Today: Did Fuel Rates Change After US Midterm Elections India? Crude Oil Crashes 9%. Check Prices In 20 Cities
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.