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Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winning Candidates, Mayors And Chairpersons With Their Profiles

By Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 12:07 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2026 have brought a major victory for the ruling NDA alliance. Check the complete list of winning mayors and municipal chairpersons from Tirupati, Guntur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and other key regions, along with their profiles.

Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winning Candidates, Mayors And Chairpersons With Their Profiles
Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winning Candidates, Mayors And Chairpersons With Their Profiles

Andhra Pradesh Mayor Election Results 2026: These elections have been a key event for the people of Andhra Pradesh, and the results are out after a rigorous counting process.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has swept the floor with a massive victory.

The results announced on November 3 and 4 have proved a strong performance across the state's municipal corporations and municipalities.

The TDP has secured several key mayoral positions, including the Tirupati, Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore seats.

On the other hand, the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has suffered a major setback.

Let's have a look at the leading mayoral winners and their profiles.

Andhra Pradesh Mayor Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners

The NDA alliance secured major victories in several important municipal corporations, with the TDP emerging as the dominant party in the key mayoral contests.

Municipal Corporation

Winning Candidate

Political Party

Victory Margin

Tirupati

Manne Srinivasa Prasad (J.B. Srinivas)

TDP

30,972 votes

Chittoor

Kathari Hemalatha

TDP

Not specified

Guntur

Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna

TDP

Not specified

Nellore

P. Roop Kumar Yadav

TDP

18,393 votes

Andhra Pradesh Mayor Winners 2026: Profiles Of Key Candidates

Tirupati Mayor: Manne Srinivasa Prasad (TDP)

Manne Srinivasa Prasad, also known as J.B. Srinivas, secured a landslide victory in Tirupati by 30,972 votes, strengthening the TDP's position in this politically significant Rayalaseema city.

Chittoor Mayor: Kathari Hemalatha (TDP)

Kathari Hemalatha delivered a decisive victory for the TDP in Chittoor, strengthening the NDA's southern stronghold and adding another important municipal corporation to the ruling alliance's electoral success.

Guntur Mayor: Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna (TDP)

Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna secured a commanding victory in Guntur, helping the TDP reclaim its influence in this major commercial hub and strengthening the alliance's urban political presence.

Nellore Mayor: P. Roop Kumar Yadav (TDP)

P. Roop Kumar Yadav clinched the Nellore mayoral victory by 18,393 votes, delivering another significant win for the TDP and strengthening the NDA's position in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2026: Additional Mayoral Winners

Municipal Corporation

Winning Candidate

Political Party

Key Details

Visakhapatnam (GVMC)

Mukka Sravani

TDP

Won by a reported margin of 2.5 lakh votes.

Vijayawada

Vangaveeti Radhakrishna

JSP

Defeated YSRCP's Rayana Bhagyalakshmi.

Eluru

Reddy Appalanayudo

JSP

Secured the mayoral seat for the ruling alliance.

Vizianagaram

Avanapu Bhargavi

TDP

Registered a victory in the northern corporation.

Kurnool

Vijay Prathyusha

TDP

Won in a major Rayalaseema political hub.

Kadapa

Suvarna

TDP

Secured a key victory in a traditional YSRCP stronghold.

Ongole

Nallimilli Sri Shilpa

TDP

Emerged victorious in the Prakasam district hub.

Machilipatnam

Abida

TDP

Won the mayoral seat in the Krishna-NTR region.

Anantapur

Ramesh Goud

YSRCP

Secured a mayoral victory for the opposition.

Andhra Pradesh Municipality Election Results 2026: Chairperson Winners

The NDA alliance reportedly won 79 of the 87 municipalities. Here are some prominent chairperson winners:

Municipality

Winning Candidate

Political Party

Key Details

Pulivendula

T. Geetha Kumari

TDP

Defeated YSRCP's YS Prameelamma by 13,898 votes.

Pithapuram

Danam Lazar Babu

JSP

Won the chairperson seat in Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's constituency.

Pedana

Jyothsna Rani

JSP

Secured a decisive victory for the alliance.

Jangareddygudem

Anusha

TDP

Registered a victory to claim the chairperson post.

Kadiri

Sheikh Arshia Banu

TDP

Won the chairperson seat with a majority of 905 votes.

Nandikotkur

YSRCP Candidate

YSRCP

Secured one of the opposition's few municipality victories.

Aishwarya Samant
Aishwarya Samant

Senior Executive - Editorial

Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.

Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.

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First Published: Nov 4, 2026, 12:05 IST
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