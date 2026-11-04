Andhra Pradesh Mayor Election Results 2026: These elections have been a key event for the people of Andhra Pradesh, and the results are out after a rigorous counting process.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has swept the floor with a massive victory.

The results announced on November 3 and 4 have proved a strong performance across the state's municipal corporations and municipalities.

The TDP has secured several key mayoral positions, including the Tirupati, Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore seats.

On the other hand, the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has suffered a major setback.

Let's have a look at the leading mayoral winners and their profiles.