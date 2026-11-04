Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winning Candidates, Mayors And Chairpersons With Their Profiles
The Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2026 have brought a major victory for the ruling NDA alliance. Check the complete list of winning mayors and municipal chairpersons from Tirupati, Guntur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and other key regions, along with their profiles.
Andhra Pradesh Mayor Election Results 2026: These elections have been a key event for the people of Andhra Pradesh, and the results are out after a rigorous counting process.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has swept the floor with a massive victory.
The results announced on November 3 and 4 have proved a strong performance across the state's municipal corporations and municipalities.
The TDP has secured several key mayoral positions, including the Tirupati, Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore seats.
On the other hand, the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has suffered a major setback.
Let's have a look at the leading mayoral winners and their profiles.
Andhra Pradesh Mayor Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners
The NDA alliance secured major victories in several important municipal corporations, with the TDP emerging as the dominant party in the key mayoral contests.
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Municipal Corporation
|
Winning Candidate
|
Political Party
|
Victory Margin
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Tirupati
|
Manne Srinivasa Prasad (J.B. Srinivas)
|
TDP
|
30,972 votes
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Chittoor
|
Kathari Hemalatha
|
TDP
|
Not specified
|
Guntur
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Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna
|
TDP
|
Not specified
|
Nellore
|
P. Roop Kumar Yadav
|
TDP
|
18,393 votes
Andhra Pradesh Mayor Winners 2026: Profiles Of Key Candidates
Tirupati Mayor: Manne Srinivasa Prasad (TDP)
Manne Srinivasa Prasad, also known as J.B. Srinivas, secured a landslide victory in Tirupati by 30,972 votes, strengthening the TDP's position in this politically significant Rayalaseema city.
Chittoor Mayor: Kathari Hemalatha (TDP)
Kathari Hemalatha delivered a decisive victory for the TDP in Chittoor, strengthening the NDA's southern stronghold and adding another important municipal corporation to the ruling alliance's electoral success.
Guntur Mayor: Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna (TDP)
Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna secured a commanding victory in Guntur, helping the TDP reclaim its influence in this major commercial hub and strengthening the alliance's urban political presence.
Nellore Mayor: P. Roop Kumar Yadav (TDP)
P. Roop Kumar Yadav clinched the Nellore mayoral victory by 18,393 votes, delivering another significant win for the TDP and strengthening the NDA's position in coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2026: Additional Mayoral Winners
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Municipal Corporation
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Winning Candidate
|
Political Party
|
Key Details
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Visakhapatnam (GVMC)
|
Mukka Sravani
|
TDP
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Won by a reported margin of 2.5 lakh votes.
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Vijayawada
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Vangaveeti Radhakrishna
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JSP
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Defeated YSRCP's Rayana Bhagyalakshmi.
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Eluru
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Reddy Appalanayudo
|
JSP
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Secured the mayoral seat for the ruling alliance.
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Vizianagaram
|
Avanapu Bhargavi
|
TDP
|
Registered a victory in the northern corporation.
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Kurnool
|
Vijay Prathyusha
|
TDP
|
Won in a major Rayalaseema political hub.
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Kadapa
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Suvarna
|
TDP
|
Secured a key victory in a traditional YSRCP stronghold.
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Ongole
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Nallimilli Sri Shilpa
|
TDP
|
Emerged victorious in the Prakasam district hub.
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Machilipatnam
|
Abida
|
TDP
|
Won the mayoral seat in the Krishna-NTR region.
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Anantapur
|
Ramesh Goud
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YSRCP
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Secured a mayoral victory for the opposition.
Andhra Pradesh Municipality Election Results 2026: Chairperson Winners
The NDA alliance reportedly won 79 of the 87 municipalities. Here are some prominent chairperson winners:
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Municipality
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Winning Candidate
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Political Party
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Key Details
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Pulivendula
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T. Geetha Kumari
|
TDP
|
Defeated YSRCP's YS Prameelamma by 13,898 votes.
|
Pithapuram
|
Danam Lazar Babu
|
JSP
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Won the chairperson seat in Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's constituency.
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Pedana
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Jyothsna Rani
|
JSP
|
Secured a decisive victory for the alliance.
|
Jangareddygudem
|
Anusha
|
TDP
|
Registered a victory to claim the chairperson post.
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Kadiri
|
Sheikh Arshia Banu
|
TDP
|
Won the chairperson seat with a majority of 905 votes.
|
Nandikotkur
|
YSRCP Candidate
|
YSRCP
|
Secured one of the opposition's few municipality victories.
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