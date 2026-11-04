Donald Trump Political Career: Is He A Republican Or Democrat? Which Party Does The US President Belong To?
Donald Trump is one of the most talked-about political leaders in the world. But is he a Republican or Democrat? Explore his political party, changing affiliations, presidential campaigns and journey from businessman to the White House.
Donald Trump And His Party: When we look at the list of world political leaders, Donald Trump stands at the top of the list alongside other political leaders from around the world. Donald Trump is one of the most influential and controversial political figures in American history.
Before entering the American political world, Trump was a businessman, real estate developer and well-known television personality.
His political journey took a major turn in June 2015, when he announced his presidential campaign. Ever since then, Donald Trump has been making headlines around the world, and that is why people often describe him as a controversial figure.
Ever since then, President Donald Trump has emerged as the prominent face of the Republican Party.
He became the 45th President of the United States in 2017 and returned to the White House in January 2025 as the 47th President. Interestingly, he made history by becoming only the second US President to serve two non-consecutive terms.
Donald Trump Is From Which Party?
I know if you are new to global political learning, your curiosity must have been high. Unlike India, where there are several political parties, the American political system works on a two-major-party model: the Democrats and Republicans.
These represent the left and right sides of politics in America.
So, is Trump a Republican or a Democrat?
Donald Trump belongs to the Republican Party, one of the two major parties in the United States. Also known as the GOP (Grand Old Party), the Republican Party generally supports conservative policies, lower taxes, stricter immigration controls and a strong national defence.
President Trump has been one of the most prominent faces in American political history. He has given a lot of strength to his party.
His political journey has not always been associated with one party. Over the years, he has changed his political affiliations several times before returning to the Republican Party.
Donald Trump's Political Party Affiliations
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Republican Party: 1969–1978, 1987–1999, 2009–2011 and 2012 onwards.
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Reform Party: 1999–2001.
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Democratic Party: 2001–2009.
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Independent: 2011–2012.
Today, Trump is a leading figure of the Republican Party and has served as its presidential candidate in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 elections.
Donald Trump's Political Career: A Timeline
Donald Trump's political journey includes several important milestones, from his early interest in politics to his return to the White House.
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Year/Period
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Political Milestone
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Key Details
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Before 2015
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Early Political Interest
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Trump frequently expressed his views on American politics and explored a possible presidential campaign under the Reform Party in 1999. He changed his political affiliations several times.
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June 2015
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Presidential Campaign Announcement
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Trump officially announced his presidential campaign as a Republican candidate. He introduced the slogan 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA), focusing on immigration, trade, employment and the economy.
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2017–2021
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First Presidential Term
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Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and became the 45th US President on January 20, 2017. His administration introduced tax reforms, replaced NAFTA with USMCA and established the US Space Force.
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2019–2021
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Impeachment Proceedings
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The US House of Representatives impeached Trump twice, first in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine and again in January 2021 following the Capitol attack. The Senate acquitted him on both occasions.
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November 2020
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Presidential Election Defeat
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Trump lost the presidential election to Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who became the 46th US President. Trump challenged the election results but failed to overturn the outcome.
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2021–2024
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Return to Political Activities
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After leaving the White House in January 2021, Trump continued to remain an influential figure in the Republican Party and prepared for another presidential campaign.
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November 2024
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Presidential Election Victory
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Trump secured the Republican nomination and defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the presidential election, marking his return to the White House.
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January 20, 2025–Present
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Second Presidential Term
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Trump took the oath as the 47th US President. He became the second American President, after Grover Cleveland, to serve two non-consecutive terms. His administration has focused on trade, immigration, foreign policy and the economy.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.