Donald Trump And His Party: When we look at the list of world political leaders, Donald Trump stands at the top of the list alongside other political leaders from around the world. Donald Trump is one of the most influential and controversial political figures in American history.

Before entering the American political world, Trump was a businessman, real estate developer and well-known television personality.

His political journey took a major turn in June 2015, when he announced his presidential campaign. Ever since then, Donald Trump has been making headlines around the world, and that is why people often describe him as a controversial figure.

Ever since then, President Donald Trump has emerged as the prominent face of the Republican Party.

He became the 45th President of the United States in 2017 and returned to the White House in January 2025 as the 47th President. Interestingly, he made history by becoming only the second US President to serve two non-consecutive terms.