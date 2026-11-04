Five Indian Universities Enter QS Asia Top 10 for Research Productivity

Indian universities have shown remarkable research output across Asia, with five universities securing ranks in the regional top 10 for papers per faculty in the newly released QS world University Rankings: Asia 2027. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has claimed the number one position across Aisa for the research publication volume relative to its faculty size, scoring a perfect 100. However, the data shows a clear contrast, while Indian researchers are publishing at high rates, translating that output into a global citation impact remains a main hurdle.

Indian Institutions in Aisa’s Research Top 10 Category in QS University Rankings

India holds the strongest presence of any Aisan higher education system in the Papers per Faculty indicator in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027. Given below are the rankings of the Indian universities:-