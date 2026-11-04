Rajasthan Woman Supervisor Cutoff Marks 2026 OUT: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the result, along with the official cutoff marks, for the Woman Supervisor Recruitment Exam 2026 in the merit list PDF available on the official website. Read the complete details below.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the category-wise cutoff marks for the Woman Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) recruitment exam 2026 on November 4, 2026 at the official website. The category-wise cutoff marks have been released with the written exam merit list in a PDF format at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Those candidates who have qualified the written exam will now move to the next stage of the selection process, which is the Document Verification stage. The cutoff marks have been determined separately for the Non-Scheduled Areas (Non-TSP) and Scheduled Areas (TSP in the merit list.
Rajasthan Woman Supervisor Cutoff Marks 2026 Important Highlights
As the merit list for the Rajasthan Woman Supervisor 2026 has been released on the official website, candidates can check some of the important takeaways related to cutoff marks 2026:-
- General Female category in Non-TSP area recorded the highest qualifying marks at 145.0167 marks.
- In Non-TSP areas, OBC female candidates scored 143.2390 marks, and GEN-EWS female candidates need 141.3516 marks to qualify for the exam.
- Candidates in the Scheduled (TSP) areas benefited from the significantly lower cutoff marks. The TSP General Female cutoff stands at 128.9863, over 16 marks lower than Non-TSP. The TSP ST female cutoff is 114.8432, compared to 129.2420 in non-TSP areas.
- Across all regions, the qualifying marks for the widows also dropped significantly. In Non-TSP, General widows qualified at 108.6210 and OBC widows at 105.3638. In TSP areas, the ST widow cutoff dropped to 38.0518 marks.
Rajasthan Woman Supervisor Category-wise Cutoff Marks 2026
The cutoff marks for the Rajasthan Woman Supervisor 2026 have been released separately for the Non-TSP Area, Horizontal reservation, and the TSP Area. Given below are the cutoff marks for the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor 2026 for each of them, listed separately:-
Non-TSP Area Category-wise Cutoff Marks 2026
Given below are the Non-TSP area category-wise cutoff marks for the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor 2026:-
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
Date of Birth (Tie-Breaker)
|
GEN
|
Female (FEM)
|
145.0167
|
—
|
Widow (WID)
|
108.621
|
—
|
Divorcee (DIV)
|
131.4642
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen (EX)
|
75.0746
|
—
|
ST
|
Female (FEM)
|
129.242
|
—
|
Divorcee (DIV)
|
100.8097
|
—
|
Widow (WID) / EX
|
Not Available / Nil
|
—
|
GEN-EWS
|
Female (FEM)
|
141.3516
|
10-10-1995
|
Widow (WID) / DIV / EX
|
Not Available / Nil
|
—
|
OBC
|
Female (FEM)
|
143.239
|
—
|
Widow (WID)
|
105.3638
|
—
|
Divorcee (DIV) / EX
|
Not Available / Nil
|
—
|
MBC
|
Female (FEM)
|
132.7245
|
—
|
Widow (WID) / DIV / EX
|
Not Available / Nil
|
—
The cutoff marks for the horizontal reservation category under the Non-TSP area are as follows:-
- Blind and Low Vision (BLV): 91.4399
- Sports Person (SP):- 124.1339
- Hearing Impaired (HI):- 70.5571
TSP Area Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026
Given below are the TSP area category-wise cutoff marks for the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor 2026:-
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
GEN
|
Female (FEM)
|
128.9863
|
Widow (WID)
|
65.0411
|
Divorcee (DIV) / EX
|
Not Available / Nil
|
ST
|
Female (FEM)
|
114.8432
|
Widow (WID)
|
38.0518
|
Divorcee (DIV) / EX
|
Not Available / Nil
The cutoff marks for the horizontal reservation under the TSP area of the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor are as follows:-
- Locomotor Disability or Cerebral Palsy (LD/CP):- 74.4110
- Sports Person (SP):- 99.1050.
How to Check the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Cutoff Marks 2026?
Candidates can check the official category-wise cutoff marks in the merit list of the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor result 2026 using the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the Candidate Corner and then click on the Results section on the homepage.
- Select the link titled Supervisor (Woman) 2026 and download the PDF.
- Use the command Ctrl + F to search for the cutoff marks, and save the PDF for future use.
Also check, RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026 (OUT)
-
Candidates in the Scheduled (TSP) areas benefited from the significantly lower cutoff marks. The TSP General Female cutoff stands at 128.9863, over 16 marks lower than Non-TSP. The TSP ST female cutoff is 114.8432, compared to 129.2420 in non-TSP areas.
-
Across all regions, the qualifying marks for the widows also dropped significantly. In Non-TSP, General widows qualified at 108.6210 and OBC widows at 105.3638. In TSP areas, the ST widow cutoff dropped to 38.0518 marks.
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