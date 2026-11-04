Rajasthan Woman Supervisor Cutoff Marks 2026 OUT: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the category-wise cutoff marks for the Woman Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) recruitment exam 2026 on November 4, 2026 at the official website. The category-wise cutoff marks have been released with the written exam merit list in a PDF format at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Those candidates who have qualified the written exam will now move to the next stage of the selection process, which is the Document Verification stage. The cutoff marks have been determined separately for the Non-Scheduled Areas (Non-TSP) and Scheduled Areas (TSP in the merit list. Rajasthan Woman Supervisor Cutoff Marks 2026 Important Highlights As the merit list for the Rajasthan Woman Supervisor 2026 has been released on the official website, candidates can check some of the important takeaways related to cutoff marks 2026:-

General Female category in Non-TSP area recorded the highest qualifying marks at 145.0167 marks.

In Non-TSP areas, OBC female candidates scored 143.2390 marks, and GEN-EWS female candidates need 141.3516 marks to qualify for the exam.

Candidates in the Scheduled (TSP) areas benefited from the significantly lower cutoff marks. The TSP General Female cutoff stands at 128.9863, over 16 marks lower than Non-TSP. The TSP ST female cutoff is 114.8432, compared to 129.2420 in non-TSP areas.

Across all regions, the qualifying marks for the widows also dropped significantly. In Non-TSP, General widows qualified at 108.6210 and OBC widows at 105.3638. In TSP areas, the ST widow cutoff dropped to 38.0518 marks. Rajasthan Woman Supervisor Category-wise Cutoff Marks 2026 The cutoff marks for the Rajasthan Woman Supervisor 2026 have been released separately for the Non-TSP Area, Horizontal reservation, and the TSP Area. Given below are the cutoff marks for the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor 2026 for each of them, listed separately:-

Non-TSP Area Category-wise Cutoff Marks 2026 Given below are the Non-TSP area category-wise cutoff marks for the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor 2026:- Category Sub-Category Cutoff Marks Date of Birth (Tie-Breaker) GEN Female (FEM) 145.0167 — Widow (WID) 108.621 — Divorcee (DIV) 131.4642 — Ex-Servicemen (EX) 75.0746 — ST Female (FEM) 129.242 — Divorcee (DIV) 100.8097 — Widow (WID) / EX Not Available / Nil — GEN-EWS Female (FEM) 141.3516 10-10-1995 Widow (WID) / DIV / EX Not Available / Nil — OBC Female (FEM) 143.239 — Widow (WID) 105.3638 — Divorcee (DIV) / EX Not Available / Nil — MBC Female (FEM) 132.7245 — Widow (WID) / DIV / EX Not Available / Nil — The cutoff marks for the horizontal reservation category under the Non-TSP area are as follows:-

Blind and Low Vision (BLV): 91.4399

Sports Person (SP):- 124.1339

Hearing Impaired (HI):- 70.5571 TSP Area Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026 Given below are the TSP area category-wise cutoff marks for the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor 2026:- Category Sub-Category Cutoff Marks GEN Female (FEM) 128.9863 Widow (WID) 65.0411 Divorcee (DIV) / EX Not Available / Nil ST Female (FEM) 114.8432 Widow (WID) 38.0518 Divorcee (DIV) / EX Not Available / Nil The cutoff marks for the horizontal reservation under the TSP area of the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor are as follows:- Locomotor Disability or Cerebral Palsy (LD/CP):- 74.4110

Sports Person (SP):- 99.1050. How to Check the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Cutoff Marks 2026? Candidates can check the official category-wise cutoff marks in the merit list of the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor result 2026 using the simple steps given below:-