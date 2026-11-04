School Assembly News Headlines (November 5, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines (November 5): Get the latest school assembly news headlines for November 5, 2026, covering major national, international, education and business developments. From the Union Cabinet’s new initiatives and Delhi’s air quality concerns to US midterm election results and the latest CBSE updates, here are the important news stories students should know.
School Assembly News Headlines for November 5, 2026: Here are the top national, international, education and business news updates for students. From the latest government decisions and US midterm election results to CBSE board exam updates and business developments, here are the important news stories to know for November 5.
Top National News
- Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for common digital audit monitoring platform for state legislatures
- Colombo: India’s Atal Innovation Mission sparks innovation in Sri Lanka
- PAC conference adopts resolution for digital oversight, timely action on audit findings
- Manufacturing corporate sector GVA grows 9.28% in 2024–25: Annual Survey of Industries
- Cabinet approves two-year extension for Agniveers, opens pathway to regular service for all eligible personnel
- Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visits Nepal, holds talks on bilateral ties and upcoming PM visit
- Cabinet approves ₹14,500-crore scheme to develop 92 GWh grid-scale energy storage capacity
- Cabinet approves Rs 2,814-crore scheme to boost domestic lithium, nickel processing
- Cabinet approves Rs 4,371-crore VISTAR scheme to modernise India’s statistical system
- Cyclone Murasu weakens into depression over Telangana, adjoining Andhra Pradesh; likely to become low-pressure area in 12 hours: IMD
- Delhi air quality worsens ahead of Diwali as firework restrictions enter force
- PM Modi to interact with Asian Para Games 2026 medal winners on November 5
- Delhi government destroys 7,000 kg of unhygienic khoya at Mori Gate market; CM Rekha Gupta inspects drive
Top International News
- James Talarico becomes first Democrat to win Texas Senate seat since 1988
- Left-wing Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins in Michigan to become first Muslim senator
- Florida Republicans fend off Democrats as state elects first black governor
- 'This is a disaster': Angry Republicans blame Trump for midterms defeat
- Iran's chief negotiator says Americans voted 'no to war'
- Democrats win control of US Congress in sweeping victory as voters reject Trump's Republicans
Top Education News
- Delhi High Court Seeks CBSE, NCERT Response On Calculator Use In Class 12 Board Exams
- Schools That Ban AI Will Also Lose Google Search For Students, Says Tech Giant
- IIM Ahmedabad registers 100% summer placements for PGP FABM batch
- 71% of Indian institutes slip in QS Asia 2027 rankings; weak repute, global reach to blame
- Keralam to launch anonymous anti-ragging app; announces 300 science-centres
Top Business News
- Sebi eases digital KYC rules for NRIs, foreign nationals from December 3
- Dabur elevates Herjit Bhalla to board as Mohit Malhotra steps down as CEO
- 'Mercedes-Benz sees India as future export hub; question is when, not if'
- Sugar prices rise over ₹4/kg despite govt steps, retail rate hits ₹59.50
- Govt to give two-year extension of tenure for Agniveers: CDS Gen Subramani
- IndiGo in talks with Brazilian planemaker Embraer to buy 100 jets
Questions and Answers
Q1. Which platform has Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for?
Answer: A common digital audit monitoring platform for state legislatures.
Q2. What has the Union Cabinet approved for grid-scale energy storage?
Answer: A ₹14,500-crore scheme to develop 92 GWh of grid-scale energy storage capacity.
Q3. Which Indian court has sought responses from CBSE and NCERT on calculator use in Class 12 board examinations?
Answer: The Delhi High Court.
Q4. Which institution registered 100% summer placements for its PGP-FABM batch?
Answer: IIM Ahmedabad.
Q5. Which aircraft manufacturer is IndiGo reportedly in talks with to buy 100 aircraft?
Answer: Brazilian planemaker Embraer.
Quote of the Day
“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.”
- Robert Collier
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.