RSSB Women Supervisor Result 2026 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the written exam results and merit list for the Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) direct recruitment 2026. Candidates who appeared for the competitive test can check their results directly from the official website, that is, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has published the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates who have cleared the written exam criteria, alongside the official category-wise cut-off marks for both Non-TSP (Non-Tribal Sub Plan) and TSP (Tribal Sub Plan areas. Qualified candidates are now eligible to appear for the next phase of the selection process, that is, Document Verification.

Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026:-