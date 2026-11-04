RSSB Women Supervisor Result 2026 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Here
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the Women Supervisor Result 2026. Download the direct PDF merit list download link and other important information in the article below.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the written exam results and merit list for the Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) direct recruitment 2026. Candidates who appeared for the competitive test can check their results directly from the official website, that is, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has published the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates who have cleared the written exam criteria, alongside the official category-wise cut-off marks for both Non-TSP (Non-Tribal Sub Plan) and TSP (Tribal Sub Plan areas. Qualified candidates are now eligible to appear for the next phase of the selection process, that is, Document Verification.
Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026:-
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Particular
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Post Name
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Women Supervisor or Mahila Supervisor
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Recruitment Drive
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Direct Recruitment 2026
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Written Exam
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July 24, 026
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Next Stage
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Document Verification
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Women Supervisor Result 2026 Merit List
The RSSB Women Supervisor result 2026 has been released in the form of a PDF (merit list) on the official website. The PDF may include details like the roll numbers of the candidates, information about the next stages of the selection process, and the category-wise cutoff marks. We have provided the official PDF below to check the merit list of the RSSB Women Supervisor Result 2026:-
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RSSB Women Supervisor Result 2026
How to Check the RSSB Women Supervisor Result 2026?
Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can follow to check their results for RSSB Women Supervisor Result 2026:-
- Go to the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the results tab available on the homepage menu bar.
- Look for the select link which is titled as Supervisor (Woman) 2026: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification.
- Open the PDF document in the browser and use the command Ctrl+F and type the roll number.
- If the roll number is highlighted, the qualified candidates will be called for the document verification round.
- Download and save the PDF for future use.
Along with the merit list, the board has also published the official cut-off marks for the General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and MBC categories. The cut-off marks are based on the total number of vacancies, candidate turnout, difficulty level of the paper, and the negative marking rules.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.