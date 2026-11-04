Delhi High Court Seeks CBSE, NCERT Response On Calculator Use In Class 12 Board Exams
The Delhi High Court has sought responses from CBSE, NCERT and other authorities on a petition seeking permission for Class 12 students to use basic calculators in Accountancy and Mathematics board examinations.
The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the Centre and PARAKH on a petition seeking permission for Class 12 students to use basic calculators during board examinations. The court has issued notices to the authorities and given them six weeks to submit their responses.
The petition was filed by Vishal Dua on behalf of himself and 10 other parents. It seeks permission for students to use basic, non-programmable calculators in Accountancy examinations. The petitioners have also requested an expert review of calculator use in Mathematics examinations.
Why Have Parents Sought Calculator Use in Board Exams?
The petitioners have argued that lengthy manual calculations take up a considerable amount of time during examinations. This leaves students with less time to demonstrate their understanding of concepts in subjects such as Accountancy and Mathematics.
According to the petition, allowing basic calculators could help students complete calculations more efficiently and focus on answering questions.
The petitioners have also pointed out that CBSE’s Curriculum Committee had approved a proposal to allow basic calculators in Class 12 Accountancy examinations in November 2024. However, the recommendation has not yet been implemented.
The plea further seeks to extend the existing calculator facility available to students with dyscalculia to other categories of students with disabilities.
What Happens Next?
The Delhi High Court has asked CBSE, NCERT, the Centre and PARAKH to file their responses within six weeks. The matter is still under consideration, and the court has not taken a final decision on the use of calculators in Class 12 board examinations.
Students should note that the petition does not mean calculators have been permitted in upcoming CBSE board exams. The existing examination rules will continue to apply unless the board announces a change.
Any decision on allowing calculators will depend on the responses submitted by the concerned authorities and further proceedings in the court.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.