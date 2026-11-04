Delhi High Court Seeks CBSE, NCERT Response On Calculator Use In Class 12 Board Exams

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the Centre and PARAKH on a petition seeking permission for Class 12 students to use basic calculators during board examinations. The court has issued notices to the authorities and given them six weeks to submit their responses.

The petition was filed by Vishal Dua on behalf of himself and 10 other parents. It seeks permission for students to use basic, non-programmable calculators in Accountancy examinations. The petitioners have also requested an expert review of calculator use in Mathematics examinations.

Why Have Parents Sought Calculator Use in Board Exams?

The petitioners have argued that lengthy manual calculations take up a considerable amount of time during examinations. This leaves students with less time to demonstrate their understanding of concepts in subjects such as Accountancy and Mathematics.