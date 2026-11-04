RBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has published the syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The Mathematics syllabus includes topics from different areas, such as Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Statistics and Mensuration. Mathematics is an important subject for students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination. Before starting their preparation, students should understand which chapters are included in the syllabus, what topics they need to study and how many marks are allotted to each chapter. The Mathematics examination carries 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for sessional assessment, making the total 100 marks. The theory examination is conducted for 3 hours and 15 minutes. Here is a complete overview of the RBSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus to help students understand the topics in simple language.

Also read: RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects RBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27 According to the syllabus, Mathematics has one written paper. Students should understand the examination structure before preparing for individual chapters. Particulars Details Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 Subject Mathematics Academic session 2026-27 Subject code 09 Total theory marks 80 Sessional marks 20 Total marks 100 Examination duration 3 hours 15 minutes Prescribed textbook NCERT Mathematics, Class 10 RBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27 The syllabus covers 14 chapter entries under seven broad units. Statistics carries the highest weightage, with 13 marks, followed by Introduction to Trigonometry, which carries 8 marks.

Students can check the complete marks distribution in the table below. Unit Chapter name Marks 1 Real Numbers 4 2 Polynomials 4 2 Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables 5 2 Quadratic Equations 4 2 Arithmetic Progressions 5 3 Triangles 4 3 Circles 6 4 Coordinate Geometry 7 5 Introduction to Trigonometry 8 5 Some Applications of Trigonometry 5 6 Areas Related to Circles 5 6 Surface Areas and Volumes 6 7 Statistics 13 7 Probability 4 Total 14 chapter entries 80 The marks above are the syllabus weightage. The actual distribution of questions in an examination may vary. RBSE Class 10 Maths Complete Syllabus 2026-27: Chapter-Wise Explanation The following section explains all the chapters and topics mentioned in the syllabus in simple language. Students can use it as a checklist while preparing for their board examination.

1. Real Numbers – 4 Marks This chapter introduces different types of numbers and explains how they work. Students will study the Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic and irrational numbers. Topics included: Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic

Revisiting irrational numbers

Proofs that √2, √3 and √5 are irrational numbers Students need to learn how numbers can be expressed as products of prime numbers. They will also understand why some numbers, such as √2, √3 and √5, cannot be written as simple fractions. 2. Algebra Algebra is an important part of the Class 10 Mathematics syllabus. It includes four chapters: Polynomials, Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables, Quadratic Equations and Arithmetic Progressions. A. Polynomials – 4 Marks A polynomial is a mathematical expression containing variables and numbers. For example, is a polynomial.

Topics included: Geometrical meaning of the zeroes of a polynomial

Relationship between zeroes and coefficients of a polynomial Students will learn how to find the zeroes of a polynomial and understand their relationship with the numbers (coefficients) used in the expression. They will also learn how zeroes are represented on a graph. B. Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables – 5 Marks This chapter explains how to solve two linear equations that contain two variables, usually x and y. Topics included: Algebraic methods of solving a pair of linear equations

Substitution method

Elimination method

Graphical method Students will learn different ways to find the values of two unknown numbers. For example, if two equations contain x and y, they will learn how to calculate the values of both variables.

C. Quadratic Equations – 4 Marks A quadratic equation is an equation in which the highest power of the variable is 2. Topics included: Quadratic equations

Solving quadratic equations by factorisation

Nature of roots Students will learn how to solve equations containing squared variables. They will also understand whether an equation has two real roots, equal real roots or no real roots. D. Arithmetic Progressions – 5 Marks An arithmetic progression (AP) is a sequence of numbers in which the difference between two consecutive numbers remains the same. For example: 2, 4, 6, 8, 10. Topics included: Arithmetic progressions

Finding the nth term of an AP

Sum of the first n terms of an AP Students will learn how to identify a number pattern, calculate any particular term and find the sum of the first few terms.

3. Geometry Geometry deals with shapes, figures, lines, angles and circles. The RBSE Class 10 syllabus includes two chapters under this unit. A. Triangles – 4 Marks This chapter explains similar figures and the relationship between the sides and angles of triangles. Topics included: Similar figures

Similarity of triangles

Criteria for similarity of triangles Students will learn when two triangles are considered similar. Two triangles are similar when they have the same shape, even if their sizes are different. They will also study the rules used to check whether two triangles are similar. B. Circles – 6 Marks This chapter focuses on circles and their tangents. Topics included: Tangent to a circle

Number of tangents from a point to a circle A tangent is a straight line that touches a circle at exactly one point. Students will learn the properties of tangents and understand how many tangents can be drawn from different positions outside, on or inside a circle.

4. Coordinate Geometry – 7 Marks Coordinate Geometry explains how to locate points on a graph using numbers. Topics included: Distance formula

Section formula Students will learn how to calculate the distance between two points on a graph. They will also learn how to find the coordinates of a point that divides a line segment into a particular ratio. For example, if two points are given on a graph, students can use the distance formula to find the exact distance between them. 5. Trigonometry Trigonometry is the branch of Mathematics that studies the relationship between the sides and angles of a right-angled triangle. This unit includes two chapters. A. Introduction to Trigonometry – 8 Marks This chapter introduces the basic concepts and formulas of trigonometry. Topics included: Trigonometric ratios of specific angles

Trigonometric identities

Students will learn about six trigonometric ratios: sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant and cotangent. They will also study their values at specific angles and learn important mathematical identities. B. Some Applications of Trigonometry – 5 Marks This chapter explains how trigonometry is used to solve real-life problems. Topics included: Heights and distances Students will learn how to calculate the height of a building, tower or tree and the distance of an object using angles and trigonometric ratios. These questions generally involve situations where measuring something directly is difficult. 6. Mensuration Mensuration deals with the measurement of different shapes and solid objects. It includes two chapters. A. Areas Related to Circles – 5 Marks This chapter focuses on calculating the areas of different parts of a circle.

Topics included: Areas of sectors

Areas of segments Students will learn how to calculate the area of a sector, which looks like a slice of pizza. They will also learn how to find the area of a segment, which is the region between a chord and an arc of a circle. B. Surface Areas and Volumes – 6 Marks This chapter explains how to calculate the surface area and volume of solid objects. Topics included: Surface areas of combinations of solids

Volumes of combinations of solids Students will learn how to calculate the total surface area and volume of objects made by joining two or more solid shapes. For example, they may solve questions involving a combination of a cylinder and a hemisphere. Read more: RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF, Check Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution 7. Statistics and Probability

This unit includes two chapters that help students understand data and the chances of different events. A. Statistics – 13 Marks Statistics is one of the most important chapters in the RBSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus in terms of marks. Topics included: Mean of grouped data

Mode of grouped data

Median of grouped data Students will learn how to organise information and calculate its average and most frequently occurring value. For example, if marks obtained by students in a class are given in a table, students will learn how to calculate the mean, median and mode of those marks. B. Probability – 4 Marks Probability explains the chances of an event happening. Topics included: A theoretical approach to probability Students will learn how to calculate the possibility of an event occurring. For example, they may calculate the probability of getting a particular number when a dice is rolled or getting a head when a coin is tossed.

RBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Overview For easier preparation, students can also understand the syllabus according to its seven broad units. Unit Chapters covered Total marks Real Numbers Real Numbers 4 Algebra Polynomials, Linear Equations, Quadratic Equations, Arithmetic Progressions 18 Geometry Triangles, Circles 10 Coordinate Geometry Coordinate Geometry 7 Trigonometry Introduction to Trigonometry, Applications of Trigonometry 13 Mensuration Areas Related to Circles, Surface Areas and Volumes 11 Statistics and Probability Statistics, Probability 17 Total All chapters 80 Which Chapters Carry the Highest Marks in RBSE Class 10 Maths Students should pay attention to the marks distribution while preparing for their board examination. Statistics carries the highest weightage, with 13 marks. Trigonometry carries a combined weightage of 13 marks, while Statistics and Probability together carry 17 marks.

The following table highlights the chapters with comparatively higher marks. Chapter Marks Statistics 13 Introduction to Trigonometry 8 Coordinate Geometry 7 Circles 6 Surface Areas and Volumes 6 Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables 5 Arithmetic Progressions 5 Some Applications of Trigonometry 5 Students should not skip chapters carrying fewer marks. Every chapter is part of the prescribed syllabus and can contribute to the final examination score. Which Book Should RBSE Class 10 Students Follow for Mathematics? According to the prescribed book details, students should follow the NCERT Mathematics textbook for Class 10. Students should study the chapters included in the RBSE syllabus and practise the examples and exercises given in the textbook. They should also revise mathematical formulas regularly and solve questions based on each topic.