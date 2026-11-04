RBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
Check the complete Rajasthan Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2026-27, including all chapters, important topics, chapter-wise marks distribution, exam pattern and prescribed textbook.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has published the syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The Mathematics syllabus includes topics from different areas, such as Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Statistics and Mensuration.
Mathematics is an important subject for students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination. Before starting their preparation, students should understand which chapters are included in the syllabus, what topics they need to study and how many marks are allotted to each chapter.
The Mathematics examination carries 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for sessional assessment, making the total 100 marks. The theory examination is conducted for 3 hours and 15 minutes.
Here is a complete overview of the RBSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus to help students understand the topics in simple language.
Also read: RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects
RBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27
According to the syllabus, Mathematics has one written paper. Students should understand the examination structure before preparing for individual chapters.
|Particulars
|Details
|Board
|Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)
|Class
|10
|Subject
|Mathematics
|Academic session
|2026-27
|Subject code
|09
|Total theory marks
|80
|Sessional marks
|20
|Total marks
|100
|Examination duration
|3 hours 15 minutes
|Prescribed textbook
|NCERT Mathematics, Class 10
RBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27
The syllabus covers 14 chapter entries under seven broad units. Statistics carries the highest weightage, with 13 marks, followed by Introduction to Trigonometry, which carries 8 marks.
Students can check the complete marks distribution in the table below.
|Unit
|Chapter name
|Marks
|1
|Real Numbers
|4
|2
|Polynomials
|4
|2
|Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
|5
|2
|Quadratic Equations
|4
|2
|Arithmetic Progressions
|5
|3
|Triangles
|4
|3
|Circles
|6
|4
|Coordinate Geometry
|7
|5
|Introduction to Trigonometry
|8
|5
|Some Applications of Trigonometry
|5
|6
|Areas Related to Circles
|5
|6
|Surface Areas and Volumes
|6
|7
|Statistics
|13
|7
|Probability
|4
|Total
|14 chapter entries
|80
The marks above are the syllabus weightage. The actual distribution of questions in an examination may vary.
RBSE Class 10 Maths Complete Syllabus 2026-27: Chapter-Wise Explanation
The following section explains all the chapters and topics mentioned in the syllabus in simple language. Students can use it as a checklist while preparing for their board examination.
1. Real Numbers – 4 Marks
This chapter introduces different types of numbers and explains how they work. Students will study the Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic and irrational numbers.
Topics included:
- Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic
- Revisiting irrational numbers
- Proofs that √2, √3 and √5 are irrational numbers
Students need to learn how numbers can be expressed as products of prime numbers. They will also understand why some numbers, such as √2, √3 and √5, cannot be written as simple fractions.
2. Algebra
Algebra is an important part of the Class 10 Mathematics syllabus. It includes four chapters: Polynomials, Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables, Quadratic Equations and Arithmetic Progressions.
A. Polynomials – 4 Marks
A polynomial is a mathematical expression containing variables and numbers. For example, is a polynomial.
Topics included:
- Geometrical meaning of the zeroes of a polynomial
- Relationship between zeroes and coefficients of a polynomial
Students will learn how to find the zeroes of a polynomial and understand their relationship with the numbers (coefficients) used in the expression. They will also learn how zeroes are represented on a graph.
B. Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables – 5 Marks
This chapter explains how to solve two linear equations that contain two variables, usually x and y.
Topics included:
- Algebraic methods of solving a pair of linear equations
- Substitution method
- Elimination method
- Graphical method
Students will learn different ways to find the values of two unknown numbers. For example, if two equations contain x and y, they will learn how to calculate the values of both variables.
C. Quadratic Equations – 4 Marks
A quadratic equation is an equation in which the highest power of the variable is 2.
Topics included:
- Quadratic equations
- Solving quadratic equations by factorisation
- Nature of roots
Students will learn how to solve equations containing squared variables. They will also understand whether an equation has two real roots, equal real roots or no real roots.
D. Arithmetic Progressions – 5 Marks
An arithmetic progression (AP) is a sequence of numbers in which the difference between two consecutive numbers remains the same.
For example: 2, 4, 6, 8, 10.
Topics included:
- Arithmetic progressions
- Finding the nth term of an AP
- Sum of the first n terms of an AP
Students will learn how to identify a number pattern, calculate any particular term and find the sum of the first few terms.
3. Geometry
Geometry deals with shapes, figures, lines, angles and circles. The RBSE Class 10 syllabus includes two chapters under this unit.
A. Triangles – 4 Marks
This chapter explains similar figures and the relationship between the sides and angles of triangles.
Topics included:
- Similar figures
- Similarity of triangles
- Criteria for similarity of triangles
Students will learn when two triangles are considered similar. Two triangles are similar when they have the same shape, even if their sizes are different. They will also study the rules used to check whether two triangles are similar.
B. Circles – 6 Marks
This chapter focuses on circles and their tangents.
Topics included:
- Tangent to a circle
- Number of tangents from a point to a circle
A tangent is a straight line that touches a circle at exactly one point. Students will learn the properties of tangents and understand how many tangents can be drawn from different positions outside, on or inside a circle.
4. Coordinate Geometry – 7 Marks
Coordinate Geometry explains how to locate points on a graph using numbers.
Topics included:
- Distance formula
- Section formula
Students will learn how to calculate the distance between two points on a graph. They will also learn how to find the coordinates of a point that divides a line segment into a particular ratio.
For example, if two points are given on a graph, students can use the distance formula to find the exact distance between them.
5. Trigonometry
Trigonometry is the branch of Mathematics that studies the relationship between the sides and angles of a right-angled triangle. This unit includes two chapters.
A. Introduction to Trigonometry – 8 Marks
This chapter introduces the basic concepts and formulas of trigonometry.
Topics included:
- Trigonometric ratios of specific angles
- Trigonometric identities
Students will learn about six trigonometric ratios: sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant and cotangent. They will also study their values at specific angles and learn important mathematical identities.
B. Some Applications of Trigonometry – 5 Marks
This chapter explains how trigonometry is used to solve real-life problems.
Topics included:
- Heights and distances
Students will learn how to calculate the height of a building, tower or tree and the distance of an object using angles and trigonometric ratios. These questions generally involve situations where measuring something directly is difficult.
6. Mensuration
Mensuration deals with the measurement of different shapes and solid objects. It includes two chapters.
A. Areas Related to Circles – 5 Marks
This chapter focuses on calculating the areas of different parts of a circle.
Topics included:
- Areas of sectors
- Areas of segments
Students will learn how to calculate the area of a sector, which looks like a slice of pizza. They will also learn how to find the area of a segment, which is the region between a chord and an arc of a circle.
B. Surface Areas and Volumes – 6 Marks
This chapter explains how to calculate the surface area and volume of solid objects.
Topics included:
- Surface areas of combinations of solids
- Volumes of combinations of solids
Students will learn how to calculate the total surface area and volume of objects made by joining two or more solid shapes. For example, they may solve questions involving a combination of a cylinder and a hemisphere.
Read more: RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF, Check Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution
7. Statistics and Probability
This unit includes two chapters that help students understand data and the chances of different events.
A. Statistics – 13 Marks
Statistics is one of the most important chapters in the RBSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus in terms of marks.
Topics included:
- Mean of grouped data
- Mode of grouped data
- Median of grouped data
Students will learn how to organise information and calculate its average and most frequently occurring value. For example, if marks obtained by students in a class are given in a table, students will learn how to calculate the mean, median and mode of those marks.
B. Probability – 4 Marks
Probability explains the chances of an event happening.
Topics included:
- A theoretical approach to probability
Students will learn how to calculate the possibility of an event occurring. For example, they may calculate the probability of getting a particular number when a dice is rolled or getting a head when a coin is tossed.
RBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Overview
For easier preparation, students can also understand the syllabus according to its seven broad units.
|Unit
|Chapters covered
|Total marks
|Real Numbers
|Real Numbers
|4
|Algebra
|Polynomials, Linear Equations, Quadratic Equations, Arithmetic Progressions
|18
|Geometry
|Triangles, Circles
|10
|Coordinate Geometry
|Coordinate Geometry
|7
|Trigonometry
|Introduction to Trigonometry, Applications of Trigonometry
|13
|Mensuration
|Areas Related to Circles, Surface Areas and Volumes
|11
|Statistics and Probability
|Statistics, Probability
|17
|Total
|All chapters
|80
Which Chapters Carry the Highest Marks in RBSE Class 10 Maths
Students should pay attention to the marks distribution while preparing for their board examination. Statistics carries the highest weightage, with 13 marks. Trigonometry carries a combined weightage of 13 marks, while Statistics and Probability together carry 17 marks.
The following table highlights the chapters with comparatively higher marks.
|Chapter
|Marks
|Statistics
|13
|Introduction to Trigonometry
|8
|Coordinate Geometry
|7
|Circles
|6
|Surface Areas and Volumes
|6
|Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
|5
|Arithmetic Progressions
|5
|Some Applications of Trigonometry
|5
Students should not skip chapters carrying fewer marks. Every chapter is part of the prescribed syllabus and can contribute to the final examination score.
Which Book Should RBSE Class 10 Students Follow for Mathematics?
According to the prescribed book details, students should follow the NCERT Mathematics textbook for Class 10.
Students should study the chapters included in the RBSE syllabus and practise the examples and exercises given in the textbook. They should also revise mathematical formulas regularly and solve questions based on each topic.
RBSE Class 10th Maths Syllabus PDF Download
Students can download the complete RBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the link given below. The official document contains the prescribed syllabus and examination scheme for the academic session 2026-27.
|Subject
|Official Syllabus PDF
|RBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2026-27
|Download PDF
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