RSSB Computer Instructor Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Computer Instructor Result 2026: RSSB Computer Instructor Result 2026 has been released on November 4, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written exam can now check their roll numbers in the merit list PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- RSSB Computer Instructor Result 2026 released on November 4, 2026.
- Exam for 3,951 SCI/BCI posts held on August 22 & 23, 2026.
- Many BCI seats may go unfilled due to insufficient qualifying candidates.
RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 OUT:The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Computer Instructor result 2026 on November 4, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check and download the result PDF from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was held on 22 and 23 August 2026 for Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts. The recruitment is for 3,951 vacancies. The RSSB Computer Instructor result PDF contains the list of shortlisted candidates for the next stage. Check this article for the direct result link, steps to check it and other key details.
बोर्ड ने आज मीटिंग में BCI, SCI और महिला पर्यवेक्षक परीक्षाओं के प्री डीवी result का अनुमोदन किया। सभी सफल हुए कैंडिडेट्स को बहुत बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। BCI में पर्याप्त संख्या में कैंडिडेट्स minimum required marks नहीं लाने से, काफी सीट्स नहीं भर पाएंगी।— Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) November 4, 2026
RSSB Computer Instructor Result 2026 Download Link
RSSB Computer Instructor Result 2026 is now available on the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the result in PDF format for Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts. Candidates who appeared for the written exam can use the link below to open the result page and download the PDF.
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RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026
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Download PDF
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Senior Computer Instructor Result 2026 (NTSP)
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Senior Computer Instructor Result 2026 (TSP)
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Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 (NTSP)
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Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 (TSP)
RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the key details of the RSSB Computer Instructor Result 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Recruitment Name
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Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement Number
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07/2026
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Post Names
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Senior Computer Instructor (SCI), Basic Computer Instructor (BCI)
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Total Vacancies
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3,951
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SCI Vacancies
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322
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BCI Vacancies
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3,629
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Application Dates
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25 May 2026 to 23 June 2026
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Exam Dates
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22 and 23 August 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (written exam)
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Result Mode
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Online (PDF)
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Result Date
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OUT November 4, 2026
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Next Stage
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Document Verification
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Job Location
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Rajasthan
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Official Website
Steps to Download Rajasthan Computer Instructor Result 2026
Candidates can check their result online on the RSSB website. Follow the steps below to download the result PDF and look for your roll number.
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Go to the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage, open the Results section.
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Find the result link for Senior Computer Instructor or Basic Computer Instructor (Advt. No. 07/2026).
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Click the link. The result PDF will open on the screen.
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Press Ctrl + F and type your roll number to search for it in the PDF.
- Download the PDF and save it. Keep a printout for the next stage.
Details Mentioned in RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 PDF
The result PDF will have some key details about the shortlisted candidates. Candidates should read the PDF and check the following details.
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Name of the recruitment and advertisement number (07/2026)
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Name of the post (Senior Computer Instructor or Basic Computer Instructor)
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Roll numbers of shortlisted candidates
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Cut-off marks, if released by the board
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Instructions for the next stage
Also Check: RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks PDF Here
What After RSSB Computer Instructor Result 2026?
After the result is declared, shortlisted candidates move to the next stage of selection. They should start preparing their documents early so there is no delay.
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Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. RSSB will release the schedule and venue on its official website.
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Documents to keep ready: Candidates should keep the originals and self-attested copies of their ID proof, educational certificates, category certificate (if applicable) and the application form printout.
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Final Merit List: RSSB will prepare the final merit list after document verification, based on the exam marks and the rules in the notification.
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Appointment: Selected candidates will get posting in the Rajasthan School Education Department, as per the final list.
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Stay updated: Candidates should check rssb.rajasthan.gov.in regularly for notices.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com