Key Points RSSB Computer Instructor Result 2026 released on November 4, 2026.

Exam for 3,951 SCI/BCI posts held on August 22 & 23, 2026.

Many BCI seats may go unfilled due to insufficient qualifying candidates.

RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 OUT:The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Computer Instructor result 2026 on November 4, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check and download the result PDF from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was held on 22 and 23 August 2026 for Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts. The recruitment is for 3,951 vacancies. The RSSB Computer Instructor result PDF contains the list of shortlisted candidates for the next stage. Check this article for the direct result link, steps to check it and other key details. बोर्ड ने आज मीटिंग में BCI, SCI और महिला पर्यवेक्षक परीक्षाओं के प्री डीवी result का अनुमोदन किया। सभी सफल हुए कैंडिडेट्स को बहुत बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। BCI में पर्याप्त संख्या में कैंडिडेट्स minimum required marks नहीं लाने से, काफी सीट्स नहीं भर पाएंगी। — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) November 4, 2026

RSSB Computer Instructor Result 2026 Download Link RSSB Computer Instructor Result 2026 is now available on the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the result in PDF format for Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts. Candidates who appeared for the written exam can use the link below to open the result page and download the PDF. RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 Download PDF Senior Computer Instructor Result 2026 (NTSP) Check Here Senior Computer Instructor Result 2026 (TSP) Check Here Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 (NTSP) Check Here Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 (TSP) Check Her RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 Highlights Candidates can check the key details of the RSSB Computer Instructor Result 2026 in the table below.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Recruitment Name Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment 2026 Advertisement Number 07/2026 Post Names Senior Computer Instructor (SCI), Basic Computer Instructor (BCI) Total Vacancies 3,951 SCI Vacancies 322 BCI Vacancies 3,629 Application Dates 25 May 2026 to 23 June 2026 Exam Dates 22 and 23 August 2026 Exam Mode Offline (written exam) Result Mode Online (PDF) Result Date OUT November 4, 2026 Next Stage Document Verification Job Location Rajasthan Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Steps to Download Rajasthan Computer Instructor Result 2026 Candidates can check their result online on the RSSB website. Follow the steps below to download the result PDF and look for your roll number.

Go to the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, open the Results section.

Find the result link for Senior Computer Instructor or Basic Computer Instructor (Advt. No. 07/2026).

Click the link. The result PDF will open on the screen.

Press Ctrl + F and type your roll number to search for it in the PDF.

Download the PDF and save it. Keep a printout for the next stage. Details Mentioned in RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 PDF The result PDF will have some key details about the shortlisted candidates. Candidates should read the PDF and check the following details. Name of the recruitment and advertisement number (07/2026)

Name of the post (Senior Computer Instructor or Basic Computer Instructor)

Roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

Cut-off marks, if released by the board

Instructions for the next stage