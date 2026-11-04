Physician and former local health director Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan’s seat in the United States Senate election in 2026. Media projections led by The Associated Press confirmed that the 42 year old Democrat defeated Republican former congressman Mike Rogers. The win keeps a vital Senate seat in Democratic hands following the retirement of Senator Gary Peters. It also marks a major milestone in American history. El-Sayed is the first Muslim ever elected to the US Senate. Read more about the Michigan election 2026 results hereon and how Abdul El-Sayed becomes the first ever muslim senator in the US. What are Michigan Voting Results 2026? The race stayed close throughout election night (November 3rd 2026) before major population hubs sealed the final result. High voter turnout in Wayne, Washtenaw, and Oakland counties gave El-Sayed the edge he needed in the US Midterm election of Senate.

Winner : Abdul El-Sayed (Democrat)

Opponent : Mike Rogers (Republican)

Seat : US Senate, Michigan (Class II seat succeeding Gary Peters)

Key Issues: Living costs, healthcare access, jobs, and clean drinking water. https://t.co/l6CT4HGnK1 pic.twitter.com/hV8N7PiyDm — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 4, 2026 Also Read - US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Sweep House and Senate in Historic Blue Wave; Check Full Winners List What was Abdul El-Sayed's Campaign in Michigan Senate Election? Rogers focused mainly his campaign on border security and tax relief for small businesses. El-Sayed countered by speaking directly to working class families about daily expenses, medical debt, and lowering prescription drug prices. What is Abdul El-Sayed Early Life and Education? Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed was born on October 31 1984 in Rochester Hills, Michigan. He grew up in the Metro Detroit area. His father Mohamed El-Sayed came to the United States as an immigrant from Egypt. And his stepmother Jackie traces her roots to central Michigan.

In high school, El-Sayed was an active athlete. He captained the football, wrestling, and lacrosse teams. He went on to attend the University of Michigan where he played collegiate lacrosse and graduated in 2007 with degrees in biology and political science. El-Sayed then traveled to England as a Rhodes Scholar, earning a doctorate in public health from Oxford University. He returned to the US and earned his medical degree from Columbia University in 2014. He presently lives in Ann Arbor with his wife Dr Sarah Jukaku who is a psychiatrist, and their two daughters. Abdul El- Sayed Public Health Career and Path to Politics Before entering politics El-Sayed worked on the front lines of community health. In 2015 at age 30, he became the executive director of the Detroit Health Department. The city had just come out of bankruptcy. And he had to rebuild its public health services from scratch.