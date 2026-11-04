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RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF, Check Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Nov 4, 2026, 13:11 IST

Check the RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27, including Reading, Writing, Grammar, Literature, prescribed NCERT books, exam pattern and marks distribution.

RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus
RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the Class 10 English syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Examination 2027 can now check the complete subject-wise syllabus, examination pattern and marks distribution on the official website.

English is an important subject in Class 10, as it tests students' reading, writing, grammar and understanding of literature. The latest syllabus is divided into three main sections: Reading Skills, Writing Skills with Grammar, and Language through Literature. Students should understand the marks distribution of each section to prepare for the examination in a better way.

Also read: RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects

RBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2026-27

According to the official syllabus, the English examination will carry 100 marks. Out of these, 80 marks are allotted to the written examination, while the remaining 20 marks are for sessional assessment.

The examination will be conducted through one question paper, with a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

ParticularsDetails
Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)
Class 10
Subject English
Subject Code  02
Academic Session 2026-27
Total Marks 100 Marks 
Theory Examination 80 Marks 
Sessional Assessment 20 Marks
Exam Duration 3 hours 15 minutes

RBSE Class 10 English Section-wise Marks Distribution

The English question paper is divided into three sections. Reading Skills and Writing Skills with Grammar carry 20 marks each, while Literature carries the highest weightage of 40 marks.

Section

Marks

Section A: Reading Skills

20

Section B: Writing Skills and Grammar

20

Section C: Language through Literature

40

Total Marks

80

Students should give attention to all three sections because each tests a different language skill.

Complete RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27

Section A: Reading Skills – 20 Marks

This section checks how well students can read and understand a passage. Students will get two unseen passages, which means the passages will not be taken directly from their prescribed textbooks.

PassageTypeWord limit
Passage 1 Discursive passage 400–450 words
Passage 2 Case-based factual passage with visual information 200–250 words
Total Two passages 600–700 words

What is a discursive passage?

A discursive passage is a piece of writing that discusses a particular topic, idea or issue. It may present different opinions, arguments or explanations. Students need to read it carefully and understand the main points.

What is a case-based factual passage?

A case-based factual passage provides information based on facts and figures. It may include a chart, graph, table or statistical information. Students have to understand the given information and answer questions based on it.

Types of questions asked:

  • Objective-type questions
  • Very short answer questions
  • Short answer questions
  • Questions based on understanding and interpretation
  • Questions testing vocabulary and the ability to draw conclusions

In simple words, students should practise reading different passages and identifying their main ideas, important details and meanings of words.

Section B: Writing Skills and Grammar – 20 Marks

This section carries 20 marks and is divided into two parts: Grammar (8 marks) and Writing Skills (12 marks).

1. Grammar – 8 Marks

The RBSE syllabus includes four major grammar topics. Each topic carries 2 marks.

Grammar TopicsMarks
Determiners 2
Tenses 2
Subject-Verb Concord 2
Reported Speech 2
Total 8

Here is what students need to understand about these topics:

  • Determiners: Words used before nouns to provide information about them. Examples include a, an, the, some, many, much and each.
  • Tenses: These tell us when an action happens, whether in the present, past or future.
  • Subject-Verb Concord: It means using the correct verb according to the subject. For example, 'She plays' and 'They play.'
  • Reported Speech: It means reporting what someone has said without using their exact words. It includes commands, requests, statements and questions.

Apart from these topics, the board will also assess the correct use of spelling, punctuation and grammar through gap-filling, editing and transformation exercises.

2. Writing Skills – 12 Marks

Students will be required to write three types of answers. Each task carries a specific word limit of 100–120 words.

Writing TaskWhat Students Have to Write
Formal Letter A formal letter based on a given situation
Analytical Paragraph A paragraph based on a map, chart, graph or given clues
Report / Essay / Story / Blog Any one writing task with the help of given outlines
Total Marks 12

What should students prepare?

  • Formal Letter: Practise writing letters in a proper format using polite and clear language.
  • Analytical Paragraph: Learn to explain information presented in charts, maps and graphs in a simple and organised way.
  • Report, Essay, Story or Blog: Practise developing a given outline into a meaningful piece of writing.

The word limit for all three writing tasks is 100–120 words.

Section C: Language through Literature – 40 Marks

This is the highest-scoring section of the English paper. It tests students' understanding of the prescribed NCERT textbooks, including their stories, poems, characters, themes and messages.

The board has prescribed two books:

  • First Flight
  • Footprints Without Feet

1. Reference to the Context – 6 Marks

Students will be given two extracts from the prescribed literature.

ExtractSourceMarks
Prose Extract First Flight 4
Poetry Extract Prescribed poems 2
Total   6

Students will have to read the extracts and answer questions based on their meaning and content. Questions will also test vocabulary, understanding and appreciation of the text.

2. Short and Long Answer Questions – 34 Marks

The remaining 34 marks will be based on short and long answer questions from both prescribed books.

TextbookType of QuestionsMarks
First Flight Short answer questions 16
First Flight Long answer questions 6
Footprints Without Feet Short answer questions 6
Footprints Without Feet Long answer questions 6
Total   34

What will students be asked?

  • Short answer questions will test understanding, interpretation, analysis and reasoning
  • Long answer questions from First Flight will test creativity, imagination and the ability to connect ideas beyond the text
  • Long answer questions from Footprints Without Feet will focus on themes, plots, character sketches and interpretation

The syllabus also mentions that some long-answer questions may be based on a particular situation or plot from the prescribed text. Internal choice will be provided in the specified long-answer questions.

RBSE Class 10th English Syllabus PDF Download 

Students can download the complete RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the link given below. The official document contains the prescribed syllabus and examination scheme for the academic session 2026-27.

SubjectOfficial Syllabus PDF
RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27 Download PDF

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Nov 4, 2026, 13:11 IST
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