RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF, Check Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the Class 10 English syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Examination 2027 can now check the complete subject-wise syllabus, examination pattern and marks distribution on the official website. English is an important subject in Class 10, as it tests students' reading, writing, grammar and understanding of literature. The latest syllabus is divided into three main sections: Reading Skills, Writing Skills with Grammar, and Language through Literature. Students should understand the marks distribution of each section to prepare for the examination in a better way. Also read: RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects

According to the official syllabus, the English examination will carry 100 marks. Out of these, 80 marks are allotted to the written examination, while the remaining 20 marks are for sessional assessment. The examination will be conducted through one question paper, with a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes. Particulars Details Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 Subject English Subject Code 02 Academic Session 2026-27 Total Marks 100 Marks Theory Examination 80 Marks Sessional Assessment 20 Marks Exam Duration 3 hours 15 minutes RBSE Class 10 English Section-wise Marks Distribution The English question paper is divided into three sections. Reading Skills and Writing Skills with Grammar carry 20 marks each, while Literature carries the highest weightage of 40 marks.

Section Marks Section A: Reading Skills 20 Section B: Writing Skills and Grammar 20 Section C: Language through Literature 40 Total Marks 80 Students should give attention to all three sections because each tests a different language skill. Complete RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27 Section A: Reading Skills – 20 Marks This section checks how well students can read and understand a passage. Students will get two unseen passages, which means the passages will not be taken directly from their prescribed textbooks. Passage Type Word limit Passage 1 Discursive passage 400–450 words Passage 2 Case-based factual passage with visual information 200–250 words Total Two passages 600–700 words What is a discursive passage? A discursive passage is a piece of writing that discusses a particular topic, idea or issue. It may present different opinions, arguments or explanations. Students need to read it carefully and understand the main points.

What is a case-based factual passage? A case-based factual passage provides information based on facts and figures. It may include a chart, graph, table or statistical information. Students have to understand the given information and answer questions based on it. Types of questions asked: Objective-type questions

Very short answer questions

Short answer questions

Questions based on understanding and interpretation

Questions testing vocabulary and the ability to draw conclusions In simple words, students should practise reading different passages and identifying their main ideas, important details and meanings of words. Section B: Writing Skills and Grammar – 20 Marks This section carries 20 marks and is divided into two parts: Grammar (8 marks) and Writing Skills (12 marks). 1. Grammar – 8 Marks

The RBSE syllabus includes four major grammar topics. Each topic carries 2 marks. Grammar Topics Marks Determiners 2 Tenses 2 Subject-Verb Concord 2 Reported Speech 2 Total 8 Here is what students need to understand about these topics: Determiners: Words used before nouns to provide information about them. Examples include a, an, the, some, many, much and each.

Tenses: These tell us when an action happens, whether in the present, past or future.

These tell us when an action happens, whether in the present, past or future. Subject-Verb Concord: It means using the correct verb according to the subject. For example, 'She plays' and 'They play.'

It means using the correct verb according to the subject. For example, 'She plays' and 'They play.' Reported Speech: It means reporting what someone has said without using their exact words. It includes commands, requests, statements and questions. Apart from these topics, the board will also assess the correct use of spelling, punctuation and grammar through gap-filling, editing and transformation exercises.

2. Writing Skills – 12 Marks Students will be required to write three types of answers. Each task carries a specific word limit of 100–120 words. Writing Task What Students Have to Write Formal Letter A formal letter based on a given situation Analytical Paragraph A paragraph based on a map, chart, graph or given clues Report / Essay / Story / Blog Any one writing task with the help of given outlines Total Marks 12 What should students prepare? Formal Letter: Practise writing letters in a proper format using polite and clear language.

Analytical Paragraph: Learn to explain information presented in charts, maps and graphs in a simple and organised way.

Learn to explain information presented in charts, maps and graphs in a simple and organised way. Report, Essay, Story or Blog: Practise developing a given outline into a meaningful piece of writing. The word limit for all three writing tasks is 100–120 words.

Section C: Language through Literature – 40 Marks This is the highest-scoring section of the English paper. It tests students' understanding of the prescribed NCERT textbooks, including their stories, poems, characters, themes and messages. The board has prescribed two books: First Flight

Footprints Without Feet 1. Reference to the Context – 6 Marks Students will be given two extracts from the prescribed literature. Extract Source Marks Prose Extract First Flight 4 Poetry Extract Prescribed poems 2 Total 6 Students will have to read the extracts and answer questions based on their meaning and content. Questions will also test vocabulary, understanding and appreciation of the text. 2. Short and Long Answer Questions – 34 Marks The remaining 34 marks will be based on short and long answer questions from both prescribed books.

Textbook Type of Questions Marks First Flight Short answer questions 16 First Flight Long answer questions 6 Footprints Without Feet Short answer questions 6 Footprints Without Feet Long answer questions 6 Total 34 What will students be asked? Short answer questions will test understanding, interpretation, analysis and reasoning

Long answer questions from First Flight will test creativity, imagination and the ability to connect ideas beyond the text

Long answer questions from Footprints Without Feet will focus on themes, plots, character sketches and interpretation The syllabus also mentions that some long-answer questions may be based on a particular situation or plot from the prescribed text. Internal choice will be provided in the specified long-answer questions. RBSE Class 10th English Syllabus PDF Download