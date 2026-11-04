CLAT 2027 Application Correction Window Opens: Check Dates, Editable Details And More
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 application correction window dates have been announced. Check editable details, important instructions, and how to make changes to your application form online.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has opened the application correction window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027. Candidates who have registered for the examination can make changes to their application forms through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The correction facility will remain available until November 10, 2026. Candidates can update their test centre preferences and correct specified personal and application details during this period.
CLAT 2027 Application Correction: What Can Candidates Edit?
Candidates can make changes to their test location preferences, name, date of birth, programme applied for (UG or PG) and reservation eligibility.
The Consortium has advised candidates to review their application details carefully and submit the required corrections before the deadline. No change requests will be accepted after November 10.
How to Edit the CLAT 2027 Application Form
Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections:
- Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- Log in to the CLAT 2027 candidate portal.
- Click on the ‘Edit Application’ option.
- Open the relevant section and make the required changes.
- Review the updated details carefully.
- Submit the revised application form.
Candidates should ensure that all details are correct before submitting the form.
CLAT 2027 Official Website Direct Link
CLAT 2027 Application Correction Notice
CLAT 2027 Exam Date
The Consortium will conduct CLAT 2027 on December 6, 2026. The examination will be held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities.
CLAT 2027 Application Correction Window: What Candidates Need To Know
Candidates should carefully verify all details before submitting the corrected application form. Any incorrect information may affect the admission process. The correction facility is available only to registered candidates through the official CLAT 2027 portal. Applicants should ensure that their updated details match the supporting documents wherever applicable. They should also keep a copy of the revised application form for future reference. Candidates are advised to complete the correction process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.
Candidates are advised to complete the correction process before the deadline and check the official website for further examination-related announcements.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.