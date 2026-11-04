CLAT 2027 Application Correction Window Opens: Check Dates, Editable Details And More

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has opened the application correction window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027. Candidates who have registered for the examination can make changes to their application forms through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The correction facility will remain available until November 10, 2026. Candidates can update their test centre preferences and correct specified personal and application details during this period.

CLAT 2027 Application Correction: What Can Candidates Edit?

Candidates can make changes to their test location preferences, name, date of birth, programme applied for (UG or PG) and reservation eligibility.

The Consortium has advised candidates to review their application details carefully and submit the required corrections before the deadline. No change requests will be accepted after November 10.