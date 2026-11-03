Direct MBA Admissions Without Entrance Exam 2026 in Top Colleges
MBA without entrance exam? Many top BSchools in India offer direct admissions to the students without having them to appear for an MBA entrance exam. Read the article below to know the top colleges offering direct admissions along with their fees, admission process, etc.
Direct MBA Admissions Without Entrance Exam 2026: MBA admissions in top colleges in India are usually done through an entrance exam such as CAT, XAT, MAT, etc. But, many colleges in India also offer direct admission to the candidates based on merit and management quota.
Although qualifying an MBA entrance exam is the first step for entry to many Tier-1 MBA colleges, many other colleges offer direct admissions. The admissions are offered based on merit, extra curricular activities, work experience, etc. Read the article below to know the top colleges offering direct MBA admissions along with fees, admission process, etc.
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Direct MBA Admissions 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who are seeking direct MBA admissions without CAT or other entrance exams should fulfil the following eligibility criteria:
- Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university
- Candidates should have secured a minimum of 50% aggregate in Class 12 and graduation
- If the candidate has a work experience, they may get a preference during admissions
- Candidates should qualify Personal Interview (PI) round
Top MBA Colleges in India Offering Direct Admission Without Entrance Exam
Check the list of MBA colleges without entrance exam in India which offer admissions through merit or other means. Also, these are MBA colleges without entrance exam with good placement. Check below to know the average CTC according to the latest placement data:
|
Institute / University
|
Total Programme Fees (Approx.)
|
Average CTC
|
INR 2.92 Lakhs
|
INR 6.00 – 7.50 LPA
|
Amity University (Noida / Campuses)
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INR 14.50 – 16.56 Lakhs
|
INR 7.35 – 7.40 LPA
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INR 15.00 – 16.50 Lakhs
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INR 8.30 – 8.60 LPA
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INR 12.05 – 14.80 Lakhs
|
INR 8.66 LPA
|
INR 15.33 – 17.20 Lakhs
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INR 11.50 LPA
|
INR 12.90 Lakhs
|
INR 8.00 – 8.60 LPA
|
School of Open Learning, University of Delhi (DU SOL)
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INR 1.15 Lakhs (INR 57,920/yr)
|
INR 4.50 – 5.50 LPA
|INR 3,61,000 - 4,50,000
|INR 7.75 LPA
|INR 70,000
|INR 3.60 - 3.80 LPA
|INR 8,50,000 - 9,00,000
|INR 14.40 LPA (Management School Average)
|INR 10,15,000
|INR 8.30 LPA
Direct MBA Admission Process 2026
Here is the detailed admission process for direct admissions which do not involve entrance exams:
- Go to the official website of the preferred college offering admission without entrance exam.
- Click on registration link and fill the application form with details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, gender, email ID, etc.
- Fill in the academic details and upload the required documents.
- Pay the applicable application fee online
- Candidates will be shortlisted based on their profile and will be required to appear for the PI round as per the schedule.
If the candidate is shortlisted after the Personal Interview round, they will get the notification and their offer letter on their registered email ID.
Documents Required for Direct MBA Admissions 2026 in India
Following documents will be required for the admission process to the colleges offering direct admissions in India:
- Graduation marksheet or provisional certificate
- Class 10 scorecard
- Class 12 scorecard
- Photo ID proof issued by the government of India
- Transfer certificate
- Migration certificate
- Passport-size photograph of the candidate
Candidates should keep the above documents in the scanned format and also in original as they will be required during the application and admission process.
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Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.
In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.