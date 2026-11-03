Direct MBA Admissions Without Entrance Exam 2026 in Top Colleges

Direct MBA Admissions Without Entrance Exam 2026: MBA admissions in top colleges in India are usually done through an entrance exam such as CAT, XAT, MAT, etc. But, many colleges in India also offer direct admission to the candidates based on merit and management quota.

Although qualifying an MBA entrance exam is the first step for entry to many Tier-1 MBA colleges, many other colleges offer direct admissions. The admissions are offered based on merit, extra curricular activities, work experience, etc. Read the article below to know the top colleges offering direct MBA admissions along with fees, admission process, etc.

Direct MBA Admissions 2026 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who are seeking direct MBA admissions without CAT or other entrance exams should fulfil the following eligibility criteria: