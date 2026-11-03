Diwali School Holidays 2026: Check State-Wise School Holiday Dates, Diwali Break and Reopening Updates

Diwali School Holidays 2026: Students across India are gearing up for the festive season, with Diwali 2026 falling on Sunday, November 8. Since the festival falls on a weekend this year, the number of additional school holidays will depend on state government calendars and individual school schedules. Several states have holidays around Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, while some states have announced extended Diwali vacations. Students and parents should check their respective school calendars before assuming a particular date is a holiday. Also Read l School Holidays in November 2026 Diwali 2026 School Holidays: Important Dates Date Day Festival/Occasion November 6, 2026 Friday Dhanteras November 7, 2026 Saturday Diwali-related holiday in some states November 8, 2026 Sunday Diwali/Deepavali November 9, 2026 Monday Govardhan Puja November 11, 2026 Wednesday Bhai Dooj November 15, 2026 Sunday Chhath Puja November 16, 2026 Monday Chhath-related holiday in some states November 24, 2026 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima

Diwali is officially listed on November 8, 2026, which is a Sunday. Govardhan Puja will be observed on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. Also Check: Assam School Holiday in November 2026 Chhatisgarh School Holiday in November 2026 Diwali School Holidays 2026: State-Wise Updates The duration of the Diwali vacation is not uniform across India. Here are the major state-wise updates available so far: State Diwali School Holiday 2026 Maharashtra November 2 to 14 Bihar November 7 to 17* Chhattisgarh November 6 to 11 Uttar Pradesh November 8, 9 and 11; additional holidays may apply Rajasthan November 4 to 15* Goa November 2 to 21* Sikkim Multiple holidays around November 9-11 and other festivals West Bengal November 8 and November 11 listed as festival holidays Punjab Multiple holidays around Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti Haryana November 9 and other festival holidays Assam November 7-8 and other November holidays

*Vacation dates can vary by school category and individual institution. Students should verify the dates with their school. Also Read l Rajasthan School Holiday in November 2026

Haryana School Holiday in November 2026

J&K School Holiday in November 2026

Kerala School Holiday in November 2026 Maharashtra Diwali 2026 School Holidays Schools in Maharashtra are scheduled to observe a 13-day Diwali vacation from November 2 to November 14, 2026. Since November 15 is a Sunday, students are expected to return to school from November 16, subject to their school's academic calendar. Bihar Diwali 2026 School Holidays Bihar's 2026 school holiday calendar provides an extended festival break around Diwali and Chhath. Government and government-aided schools are scheduled for holidays from November 7 to November 17, covering Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chitragupt Puja and Chhath-related celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Diwali 2026 School Holidays In Uttar Pradesh, the holiday calendar includes Diwali on November 8, Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhaiya Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti on November 11. November 15 and 16 also have holidays associated with Chhath Puja and Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day in the state calendar. Chhattisgarh Diwali 2026 School Holidays Schools in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to remain closed from November 6 to November 11, 2026 for the Diwali and associated festive period, according to the reported state order. West Bengal Diwali 2026 School Holidays In West Bengal, Diwali falls on November 8, while Bhratridwitiya/Bhai Dooj is observed on November 11. The official holiday list also includes other November festivals, though individual schools may have a longer festive break depending on their academic calendar.

Will Schools Remain Closed on November 9, 2026? Since November 9 is Monday and Govardhan Puja, schools in several states may remain closed. Uttar Pradesh, for instance, has November 9 listed as a holiday. However, this does not mean that every school across India will remain closed on the day. Private, CBSE, ICSE and state-board schools can follow different academic calendars. Parents should therefore check the school's official holiday notice before planning travel or other activities. Why Is Diwali School Holiday Different This Year? Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8, 2026, unlike years when the festival falls on a weekday. Consequently, students may not get a holiday specifically because of Diwali on the festival day itself. However, many states and schools provide additional holidays for Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and other festivals, resulting in longer breaks.