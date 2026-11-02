Kerala School Holiday in November 2026: Check Full List of Holidays, Diwali Date and School Working Days

Kerala School Holiday November 2026: November brings several important occasions and festivals for students across Kerala. With Diwali and Kerala Piravi falling during the month, students and parents may be looking for the complete school holiday calendar to plan their studies, travel and other activities. The month also includes Children's Day and several other important observances. According to the monthly calendar available on the Kerala General Education Department's official website, November 2026 will have 21 working days and 9 holidays. Most of these holidays fall on Saturdays and Sundays. Diwali, which is observed on November 8, will also fall on a Sunday this year. Government and aided schools generally follow the state education calendar, while private schools may have their own holiday schedules. Students are advised to check with their respective schools before making travel or other plans. Here is the complete list of Kerala school holidays in November 2026.

Kerala School Holiday List for November 2026 The Kerala General Education Department's monthly calendar provides details of working days and holidays for November. The month will have five Sundays and four Saturdays, accounting for nine weekly holidays. The following table provides the date-wise list of weekends and important occasions falling in November 2026. Date Day Occasion November 1, 2026 Sunday Kerala Piravi Day November 7, 2026 Saturday Weekly holiday November 8, 2026 Sunday Diwali (Deepavali) November 14, 2026 Saturday Children's Day November 15, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday November 21, 2026 Saturday Weekly holiday November 22, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday November 28, 2026 Saturday Weekly holiday November 29, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday

The dates above include weekly school holidays and important occasions. Children's Day is an observance and does not automatically mean a school holiday. Diwali and Kerala Piravi also fall on Sundays this year. Also Check: Karnataka School Holidays in November 2026 Diwali Holiday in Kerala Schools 2026 Diwali, also known as Deepavali, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The festival is widely observed across India and is associated with the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. According to the Kerala Government's official holiday calendar for 2026, Deepavali falls on a Sunday. Therefore, students will not receive an additional weekday holiday for the festival under the state public holiday schedule. However, individual schools may announce additional holidays or make changes to their schedules depending on local celebrations and institutional arrangements. Students should check their school notices for any updates.

Kerala Piravi Day 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Kerala Piravi Day is celebrated every year on November 1 to mark the formation of the state of Kerala. The state was formed on November 1, 1956, following the reorganisation of Indian states on a linguistic basis. In 2026, Kerala Piravi will fall on Sunday. Schools may organise cultural programmes, special assemblies and activities to help students understand the state's history, language and traditions. However, since the occasion falls on a Sunday, it does not provide an additional weekday holiday. How Many Working Days Are There in Kerala Schools in November 2026? According to the Kerala General Education Department's monthly calendar, November 2026 will have 21 working days and 9 holidays. The month has 30 days in total. Students will have regular classes on scheduled working days, while Saturdays and Sundays account for the nine holidays shown in the monthly calendar.

The working-day schedule is important for students, particularly those preparing for school examinations and completing their syllabus. Teachers may also use the month for classroom assessments, revision and other academic activities. Will Schools Remain Closed After Diwali in November 2026? No extended Diwali vacation is indicated in the Kerala General Education Department's November calendar. Since Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8, students should not expect a separate weekday break under the state holiday schedule. Schools are expected to continue their regular academic activities during the remaining working days. Students should also keep track of examination announcements, assignments and revision schedules. Private schools may follow different arrangements, so parents should confirm the reopening and working-day schedule directly with their respective institutions.