KTET Hall Ticket 2026 at ktet.kerala.gov.in: Download Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card PDF Link soon

KTET Hall Ticket 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to release the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) September 2026 admit card on its official website. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) September 2026 is scheduled to be held on November 14 and November 15, 2026 across the state. The exam authority will release the KTET Hall Ticket 2026 on November 04, 2026 on its official website. Candidates who applied successfully for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) September 2026 will have to use their login credentials to the link once it is activated. Remember that the Hall ticket is a crucial document to be displayed at the exam venue with a valid photo identity card as mentioned in the notification. Candidates can download their hall ticket using their application number, application ID, and category. Once downloaded, you are advised to go through all the crucial entries mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.

KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Release Date

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be releasing the KTET Hall Ticket 2026 for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) in September 2026 on November 04, 2026, on its official website. Candidates appearing in the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) exam scheduled on November 14 and November 15, 2026, will be able to download the admit card after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-ktet.kerala.gov.in and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to enter their login credentials, including Application Number and Application ID.

Why Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) Crucial?

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) September 2026 edition will be conducted by the Pareeksha Bhavan across the state, which is designed to ensure teaching standards for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High School, and Specialist/Language teachers per RTE requirements.