Telangana School Holiday in November 2026: As the celebrations of the festive season begin, students can enjoy festival holidays in the month of November. Amidst this, the Telangana government has implemented a new attendance rule, aiming for 100% attendance across all schools in the state, along with orange alert in and nearby regions due to Cyclone Murasu may affect the school schedule. Students and parents are advised to check the official updates and government announcements for latest updates. Educators in Telangana also have a busy academic month ahead concerning the school calendar. Due to two major festivities - Deepavali and Karthika Purnima taking place in November 2026, schools in the region are trying to maintain a balance between the festival holidays and adhering to an important administrative decision. The Education Department of Telangana has made a new changes in calendar overall making November a "Special Attendance Month". It comes with strict digital tracking processes and complete participation among students. Check out the complete holiday list and attendance list shared below.

Check| School Holidays in November 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates Telangana School Holiday in November 2026 Here are the major school holidays in Telangana schools, including Diwali breaks in November 2026. Date Day Festival Details November 8, 2026 Sunday Deepavali (Diwali) The holidays for the festival may have a separate break depending on the school calendars. November 24, 2026 Tuesday Karthika Purnima & Guru Nanak Jayanti Official general holiday What Are New Attendance Guidelines for November 2026? As per the new government mandate, students and teachers have to follow the new attendance guidelines, which aim to promote 100% attendance. An initiative by the government for this month, will be executed on all working days. The Telangana School Education Department has issued an official statement on November 2026 and has announced "Special Attendance Month". It has urged schools across the state to aim for 100% attendance among teachers and students on every working day. The policy has been issued as per DEO Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas's directive. At the same time, those terms issued by the department entail keeping the record of daily attendance using the Facial Recognition System (FRS). All students who have been out of school for five days or more consecutively need to be followed up individually, and attendance must be verified to guarantee that students undergoing an actual medical treatment are not subjected to undue pressure.

Check| Karnataka School Holidays in November 2026: Check Full List of Holidays, Diwali Break & Important Dates Strict Attendance in Schools: Rules Every Student Must Follow The following is a list of major rules and regulations that serve as the basis for the special attendance month program initiated by the Department of School Education in Telangana. 1. Daily Digital Attendance Tracking (FRS): Attendance needs to be reported through a digital portal or through the Facial Recognition System (FRS), especially in residential and government institutions where manual proxy attendance is expected to be eliminated. 2. Real Attendance: While it is the aim of the state to achieve high attendance levels, the officials stress that attendance should be genuine. The authorities should never force students who are truly unwell or with health problems to attend school.

3. Minimum Attendance Requirement (75% Rule): Students, either in the 10th or 12th grade, must have minimum attendance (normally, at least 75% overall attendance) in order to qualify for the examinations at the end of the year. 4. Leave Application: Students who need to take leave from school due to health issues should ensure that valid medical certificates/leave applications are received by the concerned teacher or the principal. 5. Active Parent-School Communication: These new guidelines instruct schools to consult with families in order to understand whatever practical difficulties students may face in attending school regularly, narrowing the gap between home and school. Telangana Cyclone High Alert: School Holiday Updates The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rain and squall for parts of Telangana, as many regions continue to be affected by the devastating Cyclone Murasu, indicating an orange-to-red weather alert in many areas. Although nearby coastal districts are in high alert, there is no official statement for school closure yet. However, students from Telangana must remember that school holidays are determined by local district authorities. Since the weather situation can change swiftly, it is advisable for families to keep checking the latest news from the Telangana government regarding possibilities of emergency school closures.