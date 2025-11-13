School Holiday on November 14, 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Weather & Local Events

School Holiday November 14, 2025: As the nation prepares to celebrate Children’s Day 2025 on November 14, most schools across India will remain open to mark the occasion with special assemblies, speeches, and cultural programmes. However, due to bad weather, pollution, and local events such as elections and vote counting, schools in a few states and regions will remain closed or operate in hybrid mode on Friday. Check this article for the state-wise school holiday update for November 14, 2025. Children’s Day 2025: Is November 14 a School Holiday? Children’s Day, celebrated every year on November 14, marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, affectionately known as Chacha Nehru. While it is a day of joy and celebration for children, it is not an official public holiday in India. Instead, schools organise special assemblies, competitions, and fun activities to honour the spirit of childhood. Students usually participate in poster-making, essay writing, fancy dress, and cultural programmes conducted by teachers.

So, while November 14 is not a school holiday nationwide, the day holds great significance and is celebrated in schools with enthusiasm. Delhi-NCR: Schools Operating in Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Pollution As the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to deteriorate, authorities have enforced GRAP Stage III restrictions to curb pollution levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in many areas has reached the ‘severe’ category, prompting precautionary measures for school-going children. An official order from the Directorate of Education (DoE) directed all government, aided, and private schools to conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode (online + offline) until further notice. Key Details of the Hybrid Arrangement Mode: Hybrid (Online and Offline)

Hybrid (Online and Offline) Timings: As per the regular school timetable

As per the regular school timetable Transport: School buses operational for offline students

School buses operational for offline students Outdoor Activities: Suspended for safety reasons

As of now, schools in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad are not closed completely, but physical classes are optional, and outdoor activities such as morning assemblies and sports have been cancelled due to the toxic air quality. Check Delhi School Holiays in November 2025 Bihar: Schools May Remain Closed Due to Election Counting In Bihar, schools in 122 assembly constituencies were earlier closed on November 11 due to the second phase of polling. Now, with vote counting scheduled for November 14, 2025, several schools being used as polling or counting centres may remain closed on Friday. Authorities have not issued a statewide closure notification yet. However, parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools, as institutions located near polling stations or election offices are likely to remain shut to facilitate the counting process.

Check Bihar School Holiays in November 2025 Telangana: Schools Closed in Hyderabad District on November 14 In Telangana, schools in the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad district will remain closed on November 14, 2025, due to bye-election vote counting. The Collector and District Magistrate Harichandana Dasari confirmed that schools and government offices designated as polling stations will not function on the counting day. Earlier, schools were also closed on November 11 for polling. Regular classes will resume after the completion of the counting process. Jammu & Kashmir: Selected Schools to Remain Closed The Jammu and Kashmir government had earlier declared November 11, 2025, as a public holiday in view of the bye-elections in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies. Schools in these districts reopened on November 12, but a few institutions used as counting centres may remain closed again on November 14.

Parents are advised to check with local school authorities for confirmation, as no official order has been issued for a blanket closure. Southern States: Schools Reopen After Cyclone Montha In Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Odisha, schools that were temporarily closed due to Cyclone Montha have now reopened. Both government and private schools are conducting regular classes with restored transport and electricity services. Students can attend Children’s Day celebrations as usual in these regions. Summary: School Holiday Status on November 14, 2025 State/Region Holiday Status on Nov 14, 2025 Reason Delhi-NCR Hybrid Mode Severe pollution, GRAP Stage III Bihar Possible Closures (District-wise) Election counting centres Telangana (Hyderabad) Holiday (Jubilee Hills Constituency) Bye-election vote counting Jammu & Kashmir (Budgam, Nagrota) Partial Closures Election counting Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha Schools Open Post-cyclone normalcy Other States Schools Open Children’s Day celebrations